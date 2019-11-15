Premiere: Akevius Dotes On His Girl On "1+1" Feat. DaBaby

Self-proclaimed R&B kings beware: Akevius is promising.

Rookie crooner Akevius not only has a strong voice and promising career in his future, but the North Carolina native has a strong pen game which is evident on his new single.

Today (Nov. 15), Akevius linked with VIBE.com to premiere his boy crazy record dubbed, "1+1" featuring DaBaby. Over an aphrodisiac-like instrumental, Akevius effortlessly dotes over his girl before letting DaBaby adds his two cents about how much he cares about his PYT, making for an addictive radio-friendly record.

“DaBaby was always supportive of my music and we mutually wanted to work on a song together, that’s how '1+1' came about,” Akevius said via email.

"She my cutie, stupid booty/Girl I love it when you shake it/She the realest, she the illest, no one got nothing on my baby/That's lady/To keep it G, she gon' take it just for me," sings Akevius.

The budding singer also worked with Plies on the Polow Da Don and Krazy Figz-produced "Dumb Love."

Stream "1+1" below.

