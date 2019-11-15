Akeviu-da-baby-1573825851 Akeviu-da-baby-1573825851
Artist

Premiere: Akevius Dotes On His Girl On "1+1" Feat. DaBaby

November 15, 2019 - 12:57 pm by Darryl Robertson

Self-proclaimed R&B kings beware: Akevius is promising. 

Rookie crooner Akevius not only has a strong voice and promising career in his future, but the North Carolina native has a strong pen game which is evident on his new single.

Today (Nov. 15), Akevius linked with VIBE.com to premiere his boy crazy record dubbed, "1+1" featuring DaBaby. Over an aphrodisiac-like instrumental, Akevius effortlessly dotes over his girl before letting DaBaby adds his two cents about how much he cares about his PYT, making for an addictive radio-friendly record.

“DaBaby was always supportive of my music and we mutually wanted to work on a song together, that’s how '1+1' came about,” Akevius said via email.

"She my cutie, stupid booty/Girl I love it when you shake it/She the realest, she the illest, no one got nothing on my baby/That's lady/To keep it G, she gon' take it just for me," sings Akevius.

The budding singer also worked with Plies on the Polow Da Don and Krazy Figz-produced "Dumb Love."

Stream "1+1" below.

In This Story:

Popular

Mo'Nique Files Lawsuit Against Netflix For Pay Discrimination

From the Web

More on Vibe

Niko Brim Niko Brim
Niko Brim

Premiere: Niko Brim Wonders The Stakes Of Creeping On 'Feds Watching'

On his catchy new single "Feds Watching" featuring Kamari, Niko Brim shares his affection for a woman he's creeping with. Over infectious xylophones and poppy snares, Niko uses melodic flows

“It’s about the girl being so bad, it’s dangerous,” Niko explains. “Also, you never know who’s watching and plotting on you. It's also about sticking with somebody even when things aren’t going the best.”

Niko Brim, who hails from Mount Vernon, New York, said he recorded "Feds Watching" along with several other songs in one night, but that this stood out from the pack.

"This was one of my favorite cook ups. That night I did 4 or five records and I knew this one was a standout. It's a good feeling but it's really about a girl being so pretty that she makes things hard for you. It's a rough spot to be in you know? Do you stand ten toes or let her be? Either way, I can't leave her alone."

The Mount Vernon rapper, who is also the co-founder of the CYN crew, released his previous album A Thousand Pictures: Book Two in 2018. Listen to "Feds Watching' below.

Continue Reading

Premiere: YFN Lucci Has A Bad Break-Up In "Ride For Me" Video

Earlier this year, ATL's YFN Lucci released his Gangsta Grillz mixtape 650Luc. One of the many standouts on the 17-song effort is the lovelorn track titled, "Ride for Me" featuring Yungeen Ace.

Today (Oct. 25), the "Everyday We Lit" rapper linked with VIBE to premiere the song's visuals. In the video, Lucci is hurt by the fact that his girl isn't the ride-or-die woman she claimed to be. After having a disagreement with his significant other, the former lovers part ways.

"This song is a message to let women know that as men we need a ride-or-die and not a nagger," Lucci says to VIBE. Other standouts on 650Luc include "I'm Gone," "Backend," "Pull Up With A 100," and the Trey Songz-assisted radio banger, "All Night Long."

Last year, Lucci spoke to VIBE about waxing poetic about his trials and tribulations.

"I’m rapping about true stories. I’m talking about sh*t that matters, sh*t people are going to feel," Lucci said. "On this project (Ray Ray from Summerhill) it’s more on that Wish Me Well feel. I’m rapping—I’ve always rapped, but I’m singing on my hooks. But you have to listen to what I’m saying. I’m telling you about my life, my past. I made it rapping. I’m from Summerhill. We don’t make it out of there."

Watch the video for "Ride for Me" above.

Continue Reading

Premiere: Sareem Poems Dissects Impact Of Social Media In 'No Fly Zone' Video

People of all ages have succumbed to the power of social media, and in his new music video for "No Fly Zone," Sareem Poems looks for a way out.

The Travis Hayward-directed video depicts Sareem Poems alone in a woodsy, railroaded area, dropping rhymes about our needs to keep up with each other's false self depictions, the trauma from seeing violence on our screens, and fears how things may become worse. Fans of thoughtful, laid back hip-hop from acts like A Tribe Called Quest and The Roots will be right at home with this record.

"'No Fly Zone' is a song about the pressure social media puts on people. What we look like when we leave the house, what we listen to, etc. Is based around a highlight reel published for likes," Sareem Poems told VIBE. "For most, it’s hard to enjoy a peaceful moment. Checking the phone, taking a picture of yourself, food, etc. is all done in the company of friends and alone. Putting your phone on silent is cool. But, you can still see it light up.

"I think more Desperate measures are needed," he continued. "Put your phone on airplane mode. Take the time to rediscover the things that make you, you. Writing this was for me too. I fall in line with everything I said in the song. I've been missing out on special moments, all because I had my eyes focused on my phone instead of the people and events right in front of me."

"No Fly Zone" appears on 88 To Now, the new album by Sareem Poems and producer Newselph. Stream or buy it on your preferred services.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

22h ago

Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon Have A New Song In The Works

Music News

4h ago

Nicki Minaj To Be Honored At Billboard's 2019 Women In Music

Music

10h ago

New Music Friday: Tory Lanez, Fabolous, Future, Styles P, Big K.R.I.T.