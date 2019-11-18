Post Malone, Travis Scott And More To Perform At 2019 American Music Awards

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Watt and Green Day will all take the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards, Billboard can exclusively announce.

Aguilera and A Great Big World, who first collaborated together in 2013, the same year they performed "Say Something" at the American Music Awards, will premiere a new vocal collaboration at this year's awards show.

Malone, joined by Osbourne, Scott, and Watt, will also perform their new single live on television for the first time.

Green Day, meanwhile, will celebrate 25 years since releasing their 1994 album, Dookie, with a performance of “Basket Case" and their latest hit, “Father of All...

The additions to the lineup join previously announced performers the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Shania Twain and Thomas Rhett, as well as Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift.

The 2019 American Music Awards, hosted by Ciara, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Voting is open until Nov. 20.

