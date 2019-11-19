Ari Lennox Voices Frustrations Over Soul Train Awards Snub

Ari Lennox might officially be quitting music after getting snubbed at this year’s Soul Train Awards. The “BMO” singer, who earned three nominations and was a presenter during the award show held in Las Vegas last weekend, shared her disappointment in a series of tweets on Tuesday (Nov. 19).

“No one will have to worry about me complaining after this current complaint,” Lennox began before adding, “Lol what I will not do is ever be this depressed again.”

Lennox continued, “It’s not just an award. It wasn’t any award show. It was the soul train awards. As you can see I’m [a] big fan of soul music and a huge fan of soul train history.”

The Washington D.C. native was nominated in the Best R&B Soul Female Artist, Best Collaboration and Album/Mixtape of the Year categories. H.E.R took home the award for Best Female Artist, Chris Brown scooped up the Best Collaboration category and Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You grabbed Album/Mixtape of the Year.

“Being snubbed was something I always expected and was definitely prepared for just not by them,” Lennox wrote while making it clear that her frustrations weren't aimed at fellow nominees. “My intent was to never shade other nominees. I’m hurt and don’t expect soulless haters to understand that.”

“[Every time] I wrap my mind around it I just can’t accept it,” she continued. “It feels like a break up. I made a soulful album. I never ran from who I am. I just expected the one platform to understand that. It takes a lot of energy to do these things and ultimately this was a hard loss for me.”

Lennox also pointed out that she's been grinding in the music for a decade and hit back at those who misconstrued her candor for being ungrateful. “Me being honest doesn’t make me less gracious or less star worthy.”

In another series of tweet, Lennox pondered leaving music to join the army. “I’m not selling out. So I quit. It’s clear I’m not ‘cool’ enough. Not trendy enough and I don’t care to be. I don’t strive for that. I’m not going to chase this sh*t ever again. No more fake sh*t on my part.”

Despite the critical acclaim of Shea Butter Baby, Lennox has been open about the struggles of the music industry. “It’s not just the awards,” she tweeted. “[Shea Butter Baby] was slept on in so many ways. I’m too emotional to pretend like I can play this game.”

Read her tweets below.

You know what I realized? People who genuinely fuck with me understand my frustration. People who are self hating haters and clearly have never given my music a chance got the biggest problem with me always. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

No one will have to worry about me complaining after this current complaint. Lol what I will not do is ever be this depressed again — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

It’s not just an award. It wasn’t any award show. It was the soul train awards. As you can see I’m big fan of soul music and huge fan of soul trains history. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

Being snubbed was something I always expected and was definitely prepared for just not by them. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

My intent was to never shade other nominees. I’m hurt and I don’t expect soulless haters to understand that — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

Everytime I wrap my mind around it I just can’t accept it. It feels like a break up. I made a soulful album. I never ran from who I am. I just expected that one platform to understand that. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

Me being honest doesn’t make me less gracious or less star worthy. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

I’m not selling out. So I quit. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

It’s clear I’m not “cool” enough. Not trendy enough and I don’t care to be. I don’t strive for that. I’m not going to chase this shit ever again. No more fake shit on my part. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019