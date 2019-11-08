ASAP Rocky Orgy Acid Makonnen
Here’s Why A$AP Rocky Is Returning To Sweden

November 8, 2019 - 11:21 pm by VIBE Staff

A$AP Rocky is making a return to trip to Sweden for the first time since he was jailed in the country during the summer. The Harlem native will head back to for a concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm on Dec. 11, Billboard reports.

The return comes “after tremendous support from the Swedish fans” Live Nation said in a statement. Tickets for the show go on sale on Nov. 12 via Live Nation.

The 31-year-old rapper was convicted of assault following a brawl in Sweden in June. He claimed self-defense in the incident, which involved a group of men who said that they were fans. The court ultimately ruled against his self-defense claim.

"Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack," the court ruling said. "Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defense. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation."

Despite being found guilty, Rocky was eventually released and returned to the U.S. after spending weeks in a  Swedish jail.

“I just want to say, what I experienced was crazy,” he told a Los Angeles crowd during his first performance after his release. “I’m so happy to be here right now, y’all don’t even understand. That was a scary, humbling experience, but I’m here right now. God is good.”

 

Missing Atlanta College Student Found Dead; Roommate's Boyfriend Named As A Suspect

Common
Common performs onstage at Black Girls Rock 2019 Hosted By Niecy Nash at NJPAC on August 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
Astrid Stawiarz

Common Reacts To White Teacher Wearing Blackface While Impersonating Him

A White Northern California teacher was suspended for wearing blackface while pretending to portray Common. David Carters, a teacher at Milpitas High School, donned brown paint over his face and sported a bald cape while reenacting Common’s Microsoft AI commercial for Halloween last week.

A student posted video of the incident on Twitter with the caption, “Sooooooooo... one of our WHITE teachers at mhs yesterday decided to paint his face so look like common the rapper yesterday.”

Sooooooooo... one of our WHITE teachers at mhs yesterday decided to paint his face so look like common the rapper yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1WudSddCLZ

— karrington (@karrington_kk) November 1, 2019

Carter was placed on administrative leave while the school district investigates. He claims that he was initially “shocked” by the responses to his racist impersonation. “I was shocked by the reaction, and I’m less shocked now,” he said according to the San Jose Mercury News. “In hindsight, what I did was not right, and I own that. That is my error and my mistake, and I am deeply sorry for what I’ve done to create large divisions.”

“I should not have done the makeup. That was too far,” he admitted. “I got caught up in it.”

In response, Common offered to meet with Carter. “I’d meet with him, to educate him,” he told NBC Bay Area. “He’s a teacher. I’ll break it down to him. It’s a moment we can teach and learn from.”

Common shared similar sentiments in an interview with TMZ where he questioned what made Carter think blackface was a good idea. Watch the video.

 

"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" Opening Night
John Lamparski

Tina Turner Steps Out For Opening Of Broadway Musical Based On Her Life

Simply the best. Tina Turner made a rare public appearance in New York City on Thursday (Nov. 7), for the Broadway premiere of the musical based on her life.

Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish, Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King and more joined the music legend for the U.S. premiere of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Starring Tony-Award nominated actress Adrienne Warren, Tina follows Turner’s story from “humble beginnings in Nuttbush, Tenn., to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll.” Skye Turner portrays the Grammy winner as a child, while Nkeki Obi-Melekwe plays her as an adult Turner for select performances.

The cast also includes Dr. Dawn Lewis, best known for A Different World and Hanging With Mr. Cooper, Daniel J. Watts, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, and Charlie Franklin.

Turner, who has lived in Sweden for the last several years, took the stage at the end of the musical to thank the audience and the cast. “This musical is my life but it’s like poison that turned to medicine. I can never be as happy as I am now,” Turner gushed before sharing a hug with Warren. “Thank God for her.”

The production, which is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall, Kees Prins and Frank Ketelaar, features “Private Dancer”, “(Simply) The Best,”  “River Deep Mountain High,” and a slate of other classics from Turner's music catalog.

See photos from opening night below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We owe it all to you. 🙌 Thank you, @tinaturner for allowing us to share your story with the world. #TINABroadway #OpeningNight 📷: @bruglikas

A post shared by Tina Broadway (@tinabroadway) on Nov 8, 2019 at 10:56am PST

alexis-crawford-1-1573255806
Courtesy of Crawford Family, WVLT

Missing Atlanta College Student Found Dead; Roommate's Boyfriend Named As A Suspect

A missing college student from Atlanta was found dead Friday (Nov. 8) after a week-long search. Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford's body was found in a park in the Dekalb County area, CBS affiliate WVLT reports.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Sheilds provided details in a press conference about the suspects Barron Brantley and Jordyn Jones. Brantley is the boyfriend of Jones, who is Crawford's female roommate. Jones was also one of the last people to see Crawford alive on Oct. 30. Early reports indicated Crawford, 21,  asked Jones for a ride to a spirits store before she went missing. Her roommate also reportedly told the police they saw Crawford just before going to bed at midnight but did not see her the next day when she got up to go to class.

Shields shared how Crawford actually filed a police report against Jones' boyfriend on Oct. 27. “While a motive has not been clearly established, the department did take a police report from Crawford on October 27, and this is a few days prior to her being reported missing," Shields said. “In this report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley.”

One of the suspects led the police to the body but Shields didn't clarify if it was Jones or Brantley. "Our investigators are working on securing arrest warrants," she said. "Jordyn had been Alexis' friend and her roommate."

Jones reportedly made several posts on social media about her missing roommate.

Shields also provided condolences to Crawford's family.

"The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking," she said. "And to Alexis' family, our hearts go out to you and I am so truly sorry we could not provide you with a better ending."

UPDATE: Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields provides information on Alexis Crawford case. pic.twitter.com/okWSXl7RRf

— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) November 8, 2019

Clark Atlanta University also shared a statement about Crawford's tragic death.

https://twitter.com/CAU/status/1192938323968438272?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

