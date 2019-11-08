Here’s Why A$AP Rocky Is Returning To Sweden

A$AP Rocky is making a return to trip to Sweden for the first time since he was jailed in the country during the summer. The Harlem native will head back to for a concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm on Dec. 11, Billboard reports.

The return comes “after tremendous support from the Swedish fans” Live Nation said in a statement. Tickets for the show go on sale on Nov. 12 via Live Nation.

The 31-year-old rapper was convicted of assault following a brawl in Sweden in June. He claimed self-defense in the incident, which involved a group of men who said that they were fans. The court ultimately ruled against his self-defense claim.

"Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack," the court ruling said. "Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defense. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation."

Despite being found guilty, Rocky was eventually released and returned to the U.S. after spending weeks in a Swedish jail.

“I just want to say, what I experienced was crazy,” he told a Los Angeles crowd during his first performance after his release. “I’m so happy to be here right now, y’all don’t even understand. That was a scary, humbling experience, but I’m here right now. God is good.”