Funeral Held For Botham Shem Jean, Who Was Killed By Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger When She Entered Wrong Apartment
Allison Jean, mother of Botham Shem Jean, stands with family and church members of Greenville Avenue Church of Christ after the funeral service on September 13, 2018 in Richardson, Texas.
Stewart F. House/Getty Images

Botham Jean’s Brother To Be Awarded Ethical Courage Award

November 29, 2019 - 11:57 am by VIBE Staff

Jean and his family will travel from their native country to the States to receive the accolade on Dec. 3

During the sentencing of former Dallas cop Amber Guyger who murdered Botham Jean in 2018—a resident who lived in the same apartment complex as her— Jean’s brother, Brandt, asked the court if he can give the distressed Guyger a hug. The gesture sparked confused reactions from spectators as they witnessed the 18-year-old’s form of forgiveness. Now, the teenager will receive an award for this moment from the Institute of Law Enforcement Administration.

According to St. Lucia News Online, Jean and his family will travel from their native country to the States to receive the accolade on Dec. 3. “Brandt Jean represents the best in us,” a statement from Gregory Smith, the administration’s director reads. “Despite an unimaginable loss, he saw the humanity in the person responsible for his brother’s death. He saw her pain and regret and had the ability to show empathy, caring, and forgiveness.”

Smith noted that the award’s recipients “recognize an individual or organization for outstanding ethics and integrity.” On Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger entered an apartment she assumed to be hers. Once she noticed someone else was inside, which was Botham Jean, she opened fire and killed him. It was Jean’s apartment Guyger took for hers and believed Jean to be an intruder. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“There are many Christians who asked me if I would forgive Amber. I will leave my forgiveness for Amber to myself. God knows my heart,” his mother, Allison Jean said per NBC-DFW. “What I want you to do for us, for the family is to support the legacy of Botham. We have created the foundation not to help us, but to help the underprivileged, the underserved, the vulnerable, the voiceless. So I ask you to support the Botham Jean Foundation. I would love to help someone who Botham would have wanted to help.”

Kid Rock Gets Kicked Off Stage After Disrespectful Rant About Oprah Winfrey

attends Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Dia Dipasupil

Kid Rock Gets Kicked Off Stage After Disrespectful Rant About Oprah Winfrey

Kid Rick might want to seek therapy. The country rocker was escorted out of his Honky Tonk bar and steakhouse in Nashville last week following a disrespectful rant against Oprah Winfrey.

In footage of the incident, which was published by TMZ on Friday (Nov. 29), the 48-year-old singer drunkenly holds the mic while sharing his disdain for Winfrey. “F**k her, she can suck d**k sideways.”

Rock said he’d get called racist for targeting Winfrey and he already has a response in mind, “I’m like okay fine, f**k off sideways.”

He also targeted The View’s Joy Behar. “They can suck d**k sideways,” he said of Behar and Winfrey while motioning towards his groin.

“I’m not the bad guy in this equation,” he continued. “I’m the f**kin’ guy you want, like, 'hey, he’s pretty cool.'”

Later in the clip, Rock repeats the lewd comments about Winfrey and takes a shot at comedian Kathy Griffin. Another portion of the video shows him performing “ Proud Mary” before security removes him from the stage.

Watch the video below.

 

 

Shad "Bow Wow" Moss Performs At Flamingo Go Pool In Las Vegas
Getty Images

Bow Wow Says 'Millennium Tour 2020' Will Be Better Than Its Predecessor

Bow Wow doesn’t want to get involved in the internet fodder surrounding B2K's absence from the upcoming Millennium Tour, but he has high hopes for the upcoming string of live shows.

“Positive energy outweighs all the negative energy,” he told TMZ when asked if he received any backlash from B2K fans. “I think once we announced the lineup, that kind of overshadowed everything else that was going on.”

As previously reported, Omarion will headline the tour with Bow Wow, instead of B2K. Additional performers include Sammie, Lloyd, and Soulja Boy, the latter of whom Bow Wow personally recommended. “We just want to give the fans a good show. I’m just focused on what me and [Omarion] got to do.”

The internet seems pretty convinced that the change in lineup was sparked by Lil Fizz’s relationship with Omarion’s baby’s mother, Apryl Jones. Although Omarion publicly stated that he wishes the best of his ex and his B2K bandmate, the 35-year-old singer announced the new tour on Fizz’s birthday.

“A lot of people don’t understand, [we] were like a group once we came together and gave the people all the hit records that we had,” Bow Wow said in reference to, Face Off, his 2007 gold-selling joint album with Omarion.

“This show is going to be different. I would say a lot more energy. A lot of people wanted to see me involved [in the last tour] and they didn’t get to see that, so it feels good to give the people what they want.”

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale on Dec. 5

A Conversation With Jermaine Dupri &amp; Friends
Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri Serves Vegan Thanksgiving Meals To Atlanta's Less Fortunate

Jermain Dupri and PETA teamed up to bring vegan Thanksgiving meals to less fortunate families in his hometown of Atlanta. The So So Def founder and longtime vegan, recently served up meatless meals for more than 50 needy families.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the menu featured vegan turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and mushroom gravy. The plant based feast, courtesy of Atlanta’s Cafe Sunflower, included vegan pumpkin pie.

“I’ve noticed everyone is feeding the needy families and homeless doing a great job but the overall thought is if your in either one of these positions, you have no choice, that’s where I come in,” Dupri explained in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28). “Many traditional Thanksgiving foods are already vegan—like sweet potatoes, cranberries, pumpkins, and string beans.people just need [a little] education.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You know I’ve noticed everyone is feeding the needy families and homeless doing a great job but the overall thought is if your in either one of these positions, you have no choice,that’s where I come in, Many traditional Thanksgiving foods are already vegan—like sweet potatoes, cranberries, pumpkins, and string beans.people just need alil education,once again thank you @Peta for making this possible @handsonatl @sweeac @cafesunflower and @the_tofurky_company God bless and Happy Thanksgiving

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Nov 27, 2019 at 8:43pm PST

The event was a collaboration with local charities, Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center, which provides food, clothing, shelter and resources to those in need and Hands on Atlanta a non-profit that links “changemakers” with “nonprofits and schools in need.”

Dupri championed veganism in a 2018 PETA add where he shared how his health has improved. “The vegan lifestyle, to me, is the best lifestyle. And I want to get the world into this,” said the 47-year-old music producer, who has been vegan for 12 years.

He especially encourages veganism for anyone dealing with low energy. “You can definitely feel the difference. A vegan lifestyle puts you on that track to just be healthy. That’s the lifestyle that you have to take on.”

2d ago

Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya Are Rebels On The Run

Features

2d ago

Yasiin Bey Talks ‘Negus,’ Visual Art, And Unreleased Music In Rare Interview

News

2d ago

Anderson .Paak Speaks On GoldLink’s Controversial Mac Miller Post