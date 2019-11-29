Bow Wow Says 'Millennium Tour 2020' Will Be Better Than Its Predecessor
Bow Wow doesn’t want to get involved in the internet fodder surrounding B2K's absence from the upcoming Millennium Tour, but he has high hopes for the upcoming string of live shows.
“Positive energy outweighs all the negative energy,” he told TMZ when asked if he received any backlash from B2K fans. “I think once we announced the lineup, that kind of overshadowed everything else that was going on.”
As previously reported, Omarion will headline the tour with Bow Wow, instead of B2K. Additional performers include Sammie, Lloyd, and Soulja Boy, the latter of whom Bow Wow personally recommended. “We just want to give the fans a good show. I’m just focused on what me and [Omarion] got to do.”
The internet seems pretty convinced that the change in lineup was sparked by Lil Fizz’s relationship with Omarion’s baby’s mother, Apryl Jones. Although Omarion publicly stated that he wishes the best of his ex and his B2K bandmate, the 35-year-old singer announced the new tour on Fizz’s birthday.
“A lot of people don’t understand, [we] were like a group once we came together and gave the people all the hit records that we had,” Bow Wow said in reference to, Face Off, his 2007 gold-selling joint album with Omarion.
“This show is going to be different. I would say a lot more energy. A lot of people wanted to see me involved [in the last tour] and they didn’t get to see that, so it feels good to give the people what they want.”
Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale on Dec. 5