Buju Banton Partners With Roc Nation, Releases 'Steppa' Video
Nearly a year after his release from prison, Buju Banton is entering a new stage of his music career with a partnership with Roc Nation.
Roc Nation announced the news today (Nov. 22), with the release of a new visual for the song "Steppa." The video has the reggae legend performing and fellowshipping in Blue Mountains, Jamaica, and follows the release of another new song, "Trust," produced by Dave Kelly. Buju's new music with Roc Nation will include distribution by Island Records.
“It’s an honor to work with a legend and trailblazer of Buju’s caliber –His music catalog is simply unparalleled. We’re thrilled to help propel his legacy forward and look forward to amplifying his resurgence on a global level,” said Roc Nation co-presidents Shari Bryant and Omar Grant in a statement.
Buju Banton's illustrious career, which dates back to the late 1980s, includes breaking multiple sales and chart records in Jamaica and collaborating with U.S. stars such as John Legend, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe. His latest studio album, Before The Dawn (2010), won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. Friday's announcement follows the completion of his "Long Walk To Freedom" tour, which attracted more than 30,000 people to its key stop of Buju's stomping grounds in Kingston, Jamaica. The concert was the first time a Jamaican artist headlined the National Stadium since Bob Marley's performance at the One Love Peace Concert on April 22,1978.
Watch the video for "Steppa" above, and listen to "Trust" below.