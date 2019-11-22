buju-banton-1559247564 buju-banton-1559247564
Image Courtesy of Sandy Pitt/Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

Buju Banton Partners With Roc Nation, Releases 'Steppa' Video

November 22, 2019 - 7:44 pm by VIBE Staff

Months after his epic Long Walk To Freedom Tour, the reggae legend is releasing new music.

Nearly a year after his release from prison, Buju Banton is entering a new stage of his music career with a partnership with Roc Nation.

Roc Nation announced the news today (Nov. 22), with the release of a new visual for the song "Steppa." The video has the reggae legend performing and fellowshipping in Blue Mountains, Jamaica, and follows the release of another new song, "Trust," produced by Dave Kelly. Buju's new music with Roc Nation will include distribution by Island Records.

“It’s an honor to work with a legend and trailblazer of Buju’s caliber –His music catalog is simply unparalleled. We’re thrilled to help propel his legacy forward and look forward to amplifying his resurgence on a global level,” said Roc Nation co-presidents Shari Bryant and Omar Grant in a statement.

Buju Banton's illustrious career, which dates back to the late 1980s, includes breaking multiple sales and chart records in Jamaica and collaborating with U.S. stars such as John Legend, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe. His latest studio album, Before The Dawn (2010), won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. Friday's announcement follows the completion of his "Long Walk To Freedom" tour, which attracted more than 30,000 people to its key stop of Buju's stomping grounds in Kingston, Jamaica. The concert was the first time a Jamaican artist headlined the National Stadium since Bob Marley's performance at the One Love Peace Concert on April 22,1978.

Watch the video for "Steppa" above, and listen to "Trust" below.

Premiere: Inayah Lamis Busts The Windows Out Of Toxic Love In Visuals For "Best Thing"

Inayah-Lamis-Premeire-VIBE
Courtesy of Inayah Lamis

Premiere: Inayah Lamis Busts The Windows Out Of Toxic Love In Visuals For "Best Thing"

Breakups are never easy but let Inayah Lamis heal your heart with her cheeky video for "Best Thing." Inspired by true events, the Houston native sings about bitter feelings about love gone astray.

The emotional ballad is simple in production thanks to the presence of an acoustic guitar, allowing Lamis to show off her vocal chops. Reminiscent of 2000s R&B gems like "I Wished You Loved Me" by Tynisha Keli and recent classics like Tink's "Treat Me Like Somebody," Lamis finds the right words that almost anyone can relate to.

"The track “Best Thing” was birthed from a realtime heartbreak," she tells VIBE. "I went into the lab and wrote it while I was ending a relationship that had a strong hold over me. I literally cried in the booth as I was singing it. My hopes are that every woman or man that has been emotionally broken and taken for granted by a lover will feel comfort in knowing that leaving was the best thing they ever did for themselves."

Thanks to her around the way aura, the video plays off her personality with the presence of "Smakie Lamis" taking Lamis out of her sad girl feels over her deceitful partner, allowing her to hop in the whip and bust out some car windows–even if it's not her beau's car. Directed by Michelle Parker, the video also plays up Lamis' Houston swag as she rides around town in a candy green whip.

The budding singer knows how important her songwriting plays a role in her relationship with fans. Lamis previously shared a bit of her writing style with Refinery29, while opening up about the importance of body positivity.

"Anytime something impacts my life, I write it down and make a song out of it," she said. In her previous visuals for "Suga Daddy," the singer turned up the sexy for a good reason. "I've displayed my confidence as a chunky girl in this video. So many people have things to say about curvy, bigger girls. I feel like we're in a space now where we're able to finally have a voice and be free, and still be sexy. Particularly with the wardrobe, I wanted to show some skin, to show those curves, those back rolls, those fat little pockets I got underneath my chin and shit. I wanted to make sure I displayed that and rocked the hell out of it, confidently."

Lamis is gearing up to release her debut EP S.O.L.A.R. (Storytelling Over Lyrics and Rhymes) on Dec. 13. The singer hopes to share more stories her fans will appreciate and the masses will adore. Her come-up is a digital grassroots movement thanks to her remake of Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" in 2018 leading to her debut studio single  "N.A.S.," an acronym for "Ni**as ain't S**t."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

BEST THING CHALLENGE 🔥 -Stream/Download my new song BEST THING -DM me your videos -No instruments -No music -Just you & your voice -#Bestthingchallenge

A post shared by Aʅʅ I Nҽҽԃ Iʂ Oɳҽ Mιƈ... 🎤 (@inayah_lamis) on Nov 18, 2019 at 12:05am PST

Taking things up a notch, Lamis announced the #BestThingChallenge to welcome fellow sangers to show off their vocals.

Before diving into the challenge, enjoy the visuals for "Best Thing" below.

Premiere: Lambo Anlo Praises Women Hustlers In 'Blac Chyna' Video

Stripper-turned-entrepreneur Blac Chyna is one of the more polarizing figures in black music and reality TV, but Washington DC artist Lambo Anlo pays homage to her in his new video.

On "Blac Chyna," Lambo uses melodic rhymes to tell the story of a woman who uses her hustle, her beauty and her body to go from "section 8 to a palace." He speaks from a place of admiration for her focus, and the visual is a one shot video that shows him playing piano as the backdrop for a crew of gorgeous women of different complexions.

"It's the story of a female who grew up in an impoverished environment, taking any step she can to get where she wants to be in life," Lambo Anlo told VIBE. "For the video, we wanted to showcase the various cultures and races of women that go through this same struggle."

"I wanted to make an intimate video that juxtaposes two different types of people in more of a veiled style than what's traditionally expected," director Dillon Dowdell told VIBE.

Yazid Britt, director for creative services and marketing at Rostrum Records, noted that instead of simply casting a lookalike of the song's namesake as the lead, they wanted to go deeper and connect with viewers.

"It was an easy suggestion to just place a literal version of Blac Chyna as the female lead, but in many cases people see themselves through celebrities and that's what we set out with director Dillon Dowdell. There is a Blac Chyna in every culture.”

Watch the video for "Blac Chyna" above.

Jaden Smith Paints The City Pink "Again" In New Video

Jaden Smith released the brand new music visuals for his record, "Again," featuring his alter ego SYRE.  The song is taken from his latest album ERYS, which dropped earlier this year.

Here, in the new visuals, Jaden uses his typical pink-colored theme, as the video kicks off with him spray painting his pink car with his MSFTS imprint before breaking out into a dance on top of the car.

The rapper seems to be sporting a new triangle-shaped face tattoo on his right cheek, which is probably just for the video, and may or may not be a reference to that illuminati-pyramid he was building in his parents backyard.

In other Jaden Smith news, the actor is slated to play a young Kanye West in Omniverse, an anthology that examines perception through the eyes of Mr. West.

Watch the video above.

 

 

