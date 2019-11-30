Burna Boy Attends BET Awards 2019
Burna Boy poses for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The Crossover: How Burna Boy’s Grammy Nod Proves The Power of Consistency

November 30, 2019 - 10:00 am by Antoinette Isama

As the 'African Giant' lands his first Grammy nomination, here’s a deep dive into what factors led to his rise and what African pop acts can learn from his formula.

The moment I knew Burna Boy had that star factor was the moment I heard a track that wasn’t even his. It was, rather, his featured vocals on DJ Spinall’s first, March 2014 single “Gba Gbe E.” Produced by Spellz, the afrofusion artist rides the wave of the uptempo, high energy instrumental, where he gifts our ears with a praise song bigging up veteran Nigerian reggae (galala) artist, Daddy Showkey. The tone and texture in his voice are distinct while he delivers his lyrics effortlessly. I would soon realize that the African Giant is serious about his craft.

Five years later, Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, released his fourth studio album and landed his first Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album last week. For those who’ve been following the 28-year-old’s career from its inception, this nod comes as no surprise. If anything, it’s about time.

A native of Port Harcourt, Nigeria and the grandson of Benson Idonije—Fela Kuti’s former manager—it seems that legacy and connection points to Burna’s destiny of being a rockstar for the people. He’s steadfast in paying homage to the afrobeat legend seamlessly throughout his repertoire, even pre-African Giant.

He first made a statement with his debut studio album, L.I.F.E (Leaving an Impact for Eternity), which dropped in 2013 and peaked at No.7 on Billboard‘s Reggae Albums chart. That LP holds his hits “Like to Party,” “Tonight,” and “Yawa Dey.” His 2015 sophomore album, On A Spaceship, introduced us to “Soke,” a reflective, critical track on the current state of Nigeria that ironically was (and still is) in heavy rotation at African parties. He also took this project as an opportunity to address the controversies that surrounded him and the “bad boy” image critics claimed he emanated. Burna’s 2016 EP Redemption took it a step further, giving us another poignant, introspective single with “Pree Me.” Then the shift happened in his favor.

Outside, Burna Boy’s third studio album, which also peaked on the same reggae chart at No. 3 in 2018, was his afrofusion manifesto. It was his mined diamond that showed us his range. Tapping the likes of Lily Allen, J Hus and Mabel as features, sampling Fabolous and Tamia’s “So Into You” in “Giddem,” as well as giving us a replacement Nigerian national anthem with “Ye,” Burna Boy exists on a genre-less plane. Intentionally pulling from a plethora of sounds on the album including afrobeat, pop, R&B, dancehall, grime—he had something for everyone in this project and it oozed with replay value. His most recent project African Giant was, in short, a mic drop and an extension of his brand's global takeover; it solidified what would be his crossover moment.

Over the past decade, African pop acts from across the continent, and Nigeria especially, have been working above and beyond to widen their reach, step on the world’s stage and aspire for mainstream nods like a Grammy nomination. Attaining and reaching towards those goals involves the inevitable crossover. Although Burna Boy has said he’s continuing to be himself, to be an ambassador of Africa and not concern himself with the typical workings of a crossover, it’s clear that this Grammy nod is a result of a successful one.

Let’s take a closer look at the three factors of Burna Boy’s success and what rising African pop acts can learn from his journey to-date.

Branding

It pays for an artist to act on being their own brand and use moments of visibility to their advantage. Being meticulous with the details is key. For example, in celebration of selling out the O2 Brixton Academy in London, Burna Boy held a pop-up event and sold limited-edition boxes of Space Puffs cereal and more custom merch the day before the show in October 2018. Just that week, he was Spotify’s Afro Hub Takeover Artist and was also named Youtube’s Artist on the Rise. The lucky ones who were able to snag an item from that pop-up have something tangible that memorializes these markers of the come-up in Burna’s career.

Burna Boy also made his way through the festival circuit in full-force this year, starting with Coachella. There was quite a bit of buzz around the announcement at the top of this year, where he felt a way that he was billed in small font on the line-up. “Coachella I really appreciate you. But I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small in your bill,” he said in a deleted Instagram Story. “I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means. Fix tings quick please.” Music editors and tastemakers soon received a revised Coachella poster signed by Burna Boy, with just himself, in large and small fonts, as the billed artist. This was yet another clever way to maximize a moment to the artist’s advantage that would otherwise put a dent in their reputation.

Burna then dropped six singles accompanied by stunning music videos, half of which were helmed by director to watch Meji Alabi, leading up to the release of his fourth studio album, African Giant, this past July. If this project did two things, it first silenced the naysayers. Second, it showed he’s at the level where the respect he expects from mainstream players in the industry—and the bravado that comes with it—is warranted. The receipts are all there just in the music alone.

Collaboration

In and around his latest body of work, Burna Boy has always been intentional about who he collaborates with. It’s a reflection of the diverse music genres he consumes as well as an indicator of range—including working with Fall Out Boy, L.A.-based electronic duo DJDS on their joint EP Steel & Copper, Future, YG, Jorja Smith and more.

He’s also the epitome of one who respects the greats who came before him. This can be seen with his eventual collaboration with Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo. Even before sampling her in “Anybody” (word to Sample Chief), Burna tapped Kidjo’s “Wombo Lombo” in a track with the same name in 2013. Joining Burna alongside Damian Marley on “Different,” the track closes with Kidjo—giving her the breathing room to envelop our ears with her piercing vocals that becomes a transitional interlude to “Gbona.” With African Giant, he shows us these greats also approve of his artistry, which is frankly the one co-sign that an artist vies for, as it reassures them that they’re doing it right.

Authenticity

Burna Boy is fully aware of who he is and his purpose as an artist. We’ve yet to see him step outside of himself, especially through his music. What’s great about Outside and African Giant is that both projects are the ideal entry points for new fans who aren’t familiar with his take on afrobeats. However, Burna has kept that same versatile energy from the beginning. He also has maintained Fela’s message and music as his throughline, delivering similar sentiments to a whole new generation.
Burna’s also about his business. Reflecting on the moments I’ve shared the same space as him, where he was being taped performing his singles from African Giant for different media platforms, he enters, politely greets everyone, does his brief set in one take and leaves to his next engagement. He truly comes alive when he’s on stage engaging with his fans—you can tell it’s his true happy place and his delivery show after show.

His fervent authenticity has led him to more opportunities for him to shine, from him being the only guest artist with their own track on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift, to landing an original on the soundtrack for Queen & Slim an impending blockbuster on black love.

--

The undeniable thread that ties these three factors together is consistency. Artists who give the people excellence—with a consistent message on every track, in every music video, and at every live show—will reap the fruits of a successful crossover. It would also be remiss of me not to mention the foundation an artist needs to execute such: a solid team who gets the vision and has the best interest of the artist in mind—a team that can convince and show their artist that following the formula will be worthwhile. From his manager mother (who’s also a living icon) Bose Ogulu, to his sister and stylist Ronami Ogulu, to his core collaborators at Atlantic Records, Burna’s team is rock solid. The rollouts for his projects released over the past three years have been deliberate and executed so well that pop artists from the continent have already taken notes and applied what has worked to their strategy.

Burna Boy has achieved much leading up to this Grammy nod from the Recording Academy. Whether he takes home a gold gramophone or not in 2020, he’ll walk away a winner all the same.

-

Antoinette Isama is a dynamic writer, editor and media multihyphenate with expertise in the intersection of African youth culture, arts, and the diaspora.

Yasiin Bey
Kolin Mendez

Yasiin Bey Talks ‘Negus,’ Visual Art, And Unreleased Music

For most artists, success is often rooted in how accessible or attainable they are. Not Yasiin Bey. He’s been outside this year, but you have to be there to get a taste. The rapper/singer formerly known as Mos Def performed in Washington D.C. when his friend Dave Chappelle received the Mark Twain Award, rocked for several nights as a co-headliner for Robert Glasper’s second residency at the Blue Note jazz club in New York City, and lent verses to Glasper’s jam session-turned-mixtape F**k Yo Feelings and Freddie Gibbs & Madlib’s album of the year contender Bandana. And this November, he launched yasiin bey: Negus, a listening installation that combines visual art from Bey and his friends with a new, unreleased album. No Billboard charts or streaming records, but that’s not his game anyway.

In recent years, Yasiin Bey has been experimenting with new ways to release his music while figuring out his role in an era that demands more music and compensates less money for it. In January 2016, he announced in an audio clip on Kanye West’s website that he would be “retiring from the music recording industry as it is currently assembled today, and also Hollywood, effective immediately." He planned to release his final album that year, and for the rest of the year, he would release several loosies and go on a short retirement tour of shows. Then, that December, he announced that he would have three albums on the way: Negus In Natural Person, a previously teased album with Mannie Fresh called As Promised, and Dec. 99th, a project with his friend Ferrari Shepard. Until now, the only of those three to see a formal release was Dec. 99th, which was released exclusively via Jay-Z’s TIDAL streaming service. In the time since then, he has largely gone back into hiding–until recently.

After arriving at the Brooklyn Museum space for Negus, entrants are asked to put their cell phones into a Yondr pouch that they’ll be able to keep on their person, but can only be unlocked by a machine that’s handled by museum staff on their way out. (Yasiin is known for asking the crowd repeatedly to put their phones away before starting his performance.) From there, they’ll be given a pair of headphones that allow them to adjust the volume, but nothing else: no ability to rewind, skip, or pause tracks. As a peaceful composition by Ethiopian pianist Emahoy Tsegue-Maryan precedes the album, they’ll walk into a room with art pieces on each of the four walls.

Yasiin Bey originally recorded Negus in London in 2015 with producers Lord Tusk, Steven Julien, and ACyde, with raps he had written a few years prior. He then presented the album as an art installation at art fairs in Morocco, Dubai, and Hong Kong; the Brooklyn Museum exhibit is the first time it’s available for public consumption, and it has a tracklist and visual element unique to Brooklyn. According to a press release for the exhibit, negus (pronounced neh-goose) means “king” or “ruler” in Ge’ez, “an ancient Semitic language of Ethiopia.” (Kendrick Lamar used the term on “i” from To Pimp A Butterfly.) Yasiin uses the word to refer to noble figures, and the presumed centerpiece of the exhibition is a giant textile mural that has an embedded photo of the late Nipsey Hussle and visual renderings of the cells of Henrietta Lacks, a black cancer patient whose unique cells were taken without her consent and used as the basis for billions of dollars of medical research and biotechnology. On the opposite wall is a starry, celestial piece by Ala Ebetekar. Another piece is a collaboration between Bey and Jose Parla, which Bey described to Zelaya as “the beginning of a story that was never told.” And on the other wall, are two pieces by Julie Mehretu. Ebtekar, Mehretu, and Parla all created their pieces specifically for the installation after Bey played the album for them.

It’s difficult to comprehensively review the music of Negus: Yasiin Bey usually creates music that demands multiple listens, not only to discover the lyrical nooks and crannies but to get accustomed to the sound. Bey has taken on different production styles with nearly every album since his seminal Black On Both Sides from 20 years ago. With it being the first piece of Yasiin Bey music in two years, it’s frustrating to have limited access to it. But off of two visits to the exhibit and a live performance of the album at the museum, much of the album is sonically reminiscent of Dec. 99 with its spacy soundbeds. The best song appears to be called “Waves,” and it’s one of a couple that uses soul samples that feel more familiar. Topically, the album conveys people’s responses to difficult times: on one song he says “it’s easy to catch a fever in a cold world,” and three songs later, he sounds more determined to actually persevere through it. On another song, he gives a shout out to Bobby Shmurda and uses the phrase “polar cap Kool-Aid” to speak about the dangers of climate change, in what sounds like a sparse follow-up to his brilliant 2000 song “New World Water.” It’s easy to miss a bar or two since you can’t rewind or pause, but Negus feels more rooted in vibe than it is in lyrical sustenance; it’s more about the total experience than it is about minute details.

In the week of Negus' opening, Brooklyn Museum hosted dance parties for the exhibit that included Dave Chappelle and Q-Tip as attendees. On Thursday night (Nov. 21), Yasiin Bey and Lord Tusk gave two live performances in the museum’s auditorium that featured stirring visual imagery and the reveal of several songs that didn’t appear in the exhibit itself. Yasiin spoke to VIBE for fifteen minutes in the museum’s outdoor courtyard before his second performance and surprisingly resumed the conversation for another half hour in front of the building afterward. He detailed his embrace of visual art as a medium of expression, how he’s not at war with streaming services, and why so many of his recent works have taken so long to come out.

--

VIBE: You recorded this in London in 2015. How did you and Lord Tusk connect?

Yasiin Bey: I was introduced to Lord Tusk by a partner of mine that I was working with at the time, Samira Sharifu. She was a fan of theirs and recommended that we meet in East London. It just clicked. I met Tusk first, then Steven Julien, then Dean Blunt, and the other artists working in that area and TS Radio crew. That’s how we first made contact. I was already in London; I think I was doing a show or something like that. I spend a lot of time working in Paris and Europe, so whenever I’m there I have a place where I stay pretty regularly, on a part-time basis. I think I was settling between London and Paris, and I was in the work cycle, doing dates here and there. I made a stop in London and I said, “I should do some things here.” And A$AP [Rocky] was around, and people were coming and going, so it was an active time, it was a good time.

Each of your albums sounds almost completely different. How’d you find a sound for this?

The sound was already there. To be candid, I was responding to the frequencies that were there. Also, shout out to ACyde, who was a part of that time as well. A lot of those rhymes I had written in 2011-2012 when I was living in New Orleans. All of them just fit with the rhythms. I had never heard any rhythms like that. Everything sounded so familiar, yet singular, and I was really excited about it. I just responded to what was there. It happened fairly quickly—everything was recorded in two weeks. It wasn’t a lot of heavy lifting at all. Just one, two, three takes. Shout out to Mark Ronson as well, who opened up his studio to let us do some big room mixes of the material on there. Personally, I was partial to some of the unmixed stuff we did with Tusk and Stephen. We did some things in the studio with ACyde while he was working with Rocky. But I was super happy with everything, everybody felt that way. Then the question came to how are we going to put it out, where is it going to go? It just came to me, a vision in how to do it. And hamdullah, mashallah, here we are.

What made you decide to not release it in a conventional way?

I had a vision for an environment that the work could be experienced in. Over time, that vision refined itself. In 2016, I started a painting. A gentleman I was working with at a time, he was a painter, suggested that I started working on bigger dimensions. I began working on sketches on my own. I was quite happy with those dimensions, I did a full-on themed book. It’s going to be the subject of another solo show that we’re planning, playing with dimensions, going from intimate notebook dimensions to a larger scale. Long story short, it was a lot of different things I was working on at that time. Working with Unknown Union on fashion in Capetown, recording with A Tribe Called Red, and really discovering an enthusiasm for a new way of communicating as an artist, via visual art, painting. I had encouragement from people around me, I had time and resources, so I just started to do it and I really liked what I was producing. It was well responded to, so I continued, and I felt there was a way to combine those interests and those ways of communicating.

It’s been interesting to see how you take control of parts of your career. I’ve seen you at shows being upset with people using their phones, so tonight you had Yondr pouches. I spoke to Robert Glasper about you recently, and he said that you didn’t like streaming–

It’s not that I don’t like streaming. This is a thing that comes up, at least in relation to this project, and perhaps some of my experience with the recording industry of the world as it pertains to music specifically. To be candid and clear, I don’t dislike streaming per se, as a technology in and of itself. I think there’s some room for some amendment there, in terms of delivery and pay and all of those types of areas, and other areas as well. With that being said, me and my team are not doing this in opposition to something, per se, a structure or a means of distribution. We’re cultivating an environment where we can express our work and where people can experience our work, on par with the environment that we have experienced other work that we really enjoyed.

So for us, this is all very organic. It’s new for the audience and other people, and for many people, the exposure is totally plausible. It’s not like we’re alone working in this area of sound and the so-called fine art world. There are numerous artists that are working in that way at this present moment and for the last number of years, and it seems it’s going to be a growing number of artists working in that way. It’s not a polemic of gallery or intimate settings versus streaming, it’s not that. If people see something here in terms of a model, so to speak, of how to present their works or a specific project, then that’s fine. We’re not evangelical about it, either. We’re not posetizing like “you need to do it this way.” Every artist and individual has a specific set of needs. For some people, the streaming platforms are perfect and suitable. Other people may do a mix of the two, or one or the other. To each their own. I have no vendetta, no score to settle, or statement to make… This is not some type of divining rod, or line in the sand. Not for me at all.

You were speaking about how you got a lot of encouragement from friends to look at visual art as a medium–

Not look at it, but to make my own visual art. I’ve been a fan of visual art and painters like Ellen Gallagher, Rico Gatson, Arthur Jafa, Julie Mehretu my hero, and other masters. (Jean-Michael) Basquiat, (Edgar) Degas, and new friends as well. Anuar Khalifi, a beautiful painter of Morrocan descent out of Barcelona, and also being just over the past year, exposed to more visual artists because of the work with negus and Sunny’s (Rahbar) gallery, Third Line (based in Dubai). I’ve always taken the general interest in that expression. It was just a place, over the past four to five years, to start working in that medium.

You’ve been a master at music for a while. So what kind of challenge was it to become adept at visual art to the point that you were happy with it?

What was happening was really, I was just working off of instinct. For me, as I was thinking about it, I was just looking to avoid anything contrived. Just making the most natural, fluid motion that I could, and composing around that. In essence—Thester Gates—who’s another great artist I admire a lot and who I had the opportunity to speak with recently, was explaining to me that it’s just another place for composition. Music is a zone for composition, MCing is a zone for composition, and painting is another zone for composition, figuring out where things go, how you place them, working with shape and light and color, and different materials. I was using everything that I responded to and brought me enthusiasm, that I had a genuine interest in, and putting it in that space. Joining the music with it has been a great thrill for me. Beyond a thrill, it’s been a zone of revelation for me, artistically and personally. I’m fortunate. It’s a natural progression of my life as a human being and as a creative person in the world. I’m grateful, thrilled and honored to be doing it in my town at an esteemed institution. I’m having a wonderful time.

The visual piece that struck me the most was on the right side, when you walk in, with Henrietta Lacks’ cells and a photograph of Nipsey Hussle. What was the inspiration behind that?

I’ve long liked textiles and murals. I wanted to do something to have mural scale but was actually fairly portable. The Pleasant is a big piece, it’s 63 feet long, at least six and a half feet high, if not more. The scale of it is big, but because it has a tactile quality to it, it has an intimate quality to it. The phrase “the blood of Jesus Christ, the crips of Jesus Christ, the tribes of Jesus Christ” occurred to me as well from learning about the Henrietta Lacks story. This scientific focus on her cellular structure, and how that cosmic information was exploited. The reason why it was exploited. There’s a lot of different things inside that piece. From my perspective—not leading anybody, just my point of view—a lot of themes of eternity, lineage, and legacy, in a zone beyond race. Whatever her cellular composition was and is, is very unique to her, but it’s also a quality in that cellular structure that is arguably present in my group of people. And maybe others, but it certainly feels at times that it’s a type of very eerie, in my feeling, focus on people. Not just so-called non-white people, but people as units of scientific study. Which has its benefits, but it also has a side of it that feels very minimizing. It reduces the value of a human being down to their cellular data or content. It tells you something about a person, but not everything, and probably not even the most vital thing.

There’s also this notion that certain of us could very well possibly be connected to divine figures and characters of history by blood. I find that intriguing. It’s about race without being about race, it’s about science without being about science. It’s about blood and beyond blood. To me, those cells exhibited in that way look like something cosmic, the cosmic reality being reflected inside of a human being. In fact, I’ve heard it said by people of knowledge or knowing, that the cosmos are alive in each and every living thing. I find that interesting and intriguing as well and motivating. So it’s an opportunity to express that idea in a grand way that also feels welcoming. [Regarding the script on the piece] I love cursive, my grandmother wrote in cursive exclusively. The shapes of the alphabets underneath the phrase were created by my daughter. (smiles) I really love that piece, and I like how it works in concert with the other pieces on display here. I hope I didn’t talk too long there, but I really enjoy that work.

Where does Nipsey come into play in that piece, in relation to all you said about Henrietta Lacks?

Including Nipsey felt like making a connection to another expression of Christ energy. Particularly being that he’s of East African origin, and their approach to the cosmology of Jesus Christ, I find it really interesting. I’ve read things that there’s a belief among certain people in that region who practice Christianity that the eucharist is within them, that their collective body is the body of Christ. I find that really interesting. Forgive any error I’m making in my analysis in their belief system or cosmology. I feel like Nipsey as a figure, in modern time, is a strong, present vibrant manifestation of a modern-day negus. His presence is not an isolated phenomenon. When you talk about him, you have to consider the global context that he fills. East African heritage, his upbringing in Los Angeles, his connection to street and gang culture, his evolution to not just a recording or creative artist, but in essence, a community leader, which makes him very, very dynamic. His example is transcending even his skill set, or his talent, which I find really interesting. So thematically, his presence is a link referencing genealogy, mostly experience of what makes us who we are. How does our environmental circumstance have the power to shape us on a cellular level, even? It’s all of those things. But if you don’t connect to the work off the top those things are not interesting to you. For me, I connected to it visually.

Two years ago, you said you were going to retire from music. What inspired that, and do you still feel that way?

The statement that I made was that I was “retiring from the recording industry as currently assembled,” and Hollywood. I made no statement about ceasing to be a creative being. I understand why people hear that you’re not working in these large-format mediums, and that’s it. Personally, on the interior, I always had the notion I was going to do something. I was pretty frustrated at that time with different practices that I saw prevailing in terms of business, just the general environment didn’t feel inviting to me. It didn’t feel like a joyful or pleasant place to work. I enjoyed the work, but certain elements of the industry engagement really didn’t appeal to me on a business or personal level. So I said, “Okay, it’s time to do something else.” Some might say it’s premature, or maybe uttered in frustration. But certain parts of it were. It was frustration about a lot of different things happening at that time. But I have every intention of continuing to work and create.

You said that time wasn’t inviting, but I’ve seen you perform three times this year–twice with Glasper, once tonight–and all three times, you looked like you were having the time of your life. Smiling a lot, laughing a lot.

I really enjoy the group of people I’m working with. I enjoy the work they create, I enjoy their company on a personal level. Many of them are some of my dearest and closest friends. I enjoy seeing the audiences enjoy it, I enjoy being able to be present to enjoy it myself. I’m feeling really, really good. People are saying "this is the most I’ve seen a person work who retired three years ago."

I’ve gotta ask a couple of questions as a fan. Are we ever gonna get–

Black Star.

Well, I was first going to ask about the Mannie Fresh record.

All of that is on deck, and you know what? It’s interesting because it’s similar to the process with negus. I have these really special projects. I still have them—Black Star, Mannie Fresh, stuff with me and DOOM on the low. I have stuff with me and Madlib, I work with Glasper and Trill. But it’s all for me, and solely for me, it’s about a matter of placement. Where things go. For me, these works are living organisms. Putting them in the proper environment is just as key as making useful work. So for me, where it goes is just as important as what it is, particularly at this point. To some degree or another, it’s always been that way for me. Who are our partners in this? What are our shared objectives and goals? How are we looking at this? Are we making the same movie, film, album, concert? What are the principles of importance to us as a group? Individually, but as we come together to do this thing because all of it is a collaborative and community effort. None of this happens in a vacuum; it requires the effort of a lot of people, and many people attached to those people. It’s this ecosystem, and that’s why I’ve been very careful, particularly with the works over the last six to seven years, since 2011-2012. Where are we putting what we do? Let’s really explore the options available to us, be patient, and pick the most suitable situation that achieves good aims that we can all participate in, feel good about, and leave feeling good about. We want to have success, we want it to be viable business, we want clear proof of concept. We want to be proud of what we do. But at the same time, it’s no rush. As it’s been said to me, things of quality have no fear of time. It feels like it’s all coming together.

Some of those things I didn’t even know you were working on. A record with DOOM?

I have some unreleased music with DOOM, and I have unreleased material that I’ve been doing at different performances and venues, which I do like to do. I like to be able to write something and perform it shortly thereafter. It shows the body of the work, really putting it out there to engage with the audience that’s never heard it before. They have to come with another sort of openness to it. It’s that visceral response. After the first four to eight bars, if they’re with you, they’re with you. If they’re not, they’re not. So you get to see how the work connects. And even when it doesn’t quite connect, it’s just small adjustments that needed to be made, nothing major.

The Ecstatic has become my favorite album of yours in recent years, and it’s not on streaming services anymore. Was that something intentional that you did, or was that a label situation?

The ownership of that album has come out of the hands of the corporation that owned it, previously. That’s why it’s not there anymore. But there’s still opportunities for people to hear it in other mediums, and the team is putting those things together. We’re quite happy to be in the position to present that particular project in another dynamic way. Perhaps there’s a situation with streaming services, of course, the platform offerings, that are amenable to what we’re trying to achieve and what we’re trying to do. As I said to you before, I think there’s room to adjust whatever elements there that may be causing friction or tension between the technology strata and people in the creative field, or the people who are making content as opposed to people who make the algorithms and the content that these things are shared over.

But I’m really encouraged. I’m happy that people are still interested in what I’m doing, and still interested in the things that I have done. It feels really good to be in that position. And I’m working on some things that I think are really exciting. By the time I talk about it, it’s already present. But everything I say, I try to do. But it’s coming together. Certain things I’ve tried, they haven’t worked, or they got soft starts. But I’m an explorer, you know? (smiles) Let’s have an adventure, and see what we can discover. We already know what we know, let’s find what we can discover. That can be a bit scary at times, but I think it’s working out.

OZUNA-VIBE-VIVA-6
Jason Chandler

Ozuna: The Golden Child of The Digital Streaming Era

Ozuna is well aware he stands out, in more ways than one.

Chacho, en Los Backstreet Boys no hay negrito a classmate once told Ozuna. He was prepping for the talent show at the time when his peer pointed out the obvious–there’s no black kid in The Backstreet Boys. Ozuna smoothly replied, “Well there’s a black kid in the group now.”

This is perhaps one of his earliest memories related to music, but it foreshadowed the unapologetic approach Ozuna would come to have as an artist.

It’s been three years since Ozuna’s mystic voice first hit airwaves. He appeared on the scene with natural locks and sharp vocals that complimented him as a swift rapper and accomplished singer–a style that crossed borders and caught the likes of French tastemaker DJ Snake (“Taki Taki”) and Canadian rapper/singer Tory Lanez (“Pa Mi”). Following the success of his first album Odisea, the record-breaking 20-track Aura made Ozuna the first act to replace itself at No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Albums chart since the late Jenni Rivera did in 2013, bumping Odisea to No. 2 in Aura’s debut week as well as placing him at No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart in his first-ever top 10 spot.

I talked to Ozuna over months at a time—meeting him for the first time in late March, a month away from the 26th Billboard Latin Music Awards. He led the awards with a record-breaking 23 nominations in 15 categories including Artist of the Year, Latin Rhythms Album of the Year and Latin Album of the Year with both Odisea and Aura listed under the latter two categories. Half an hour before his photoshoot, I walk into the makeup room where he sits, skimming through a magazine. He looks up and smiles as I enter. Though friendly, he’s a bit reserved. As we start, I tell him el español mio es un poco machucao jokingly pointing out my sometimes-broken Spanish. My comment breaks the ice, causing him to chuckle as he casually moves into a laid-back posture.

Dripped in uptown swag, the Puerto Rican-Dominican singer wears an all-black fitted ensemble paired with black and yellow AJ1’s, a sneaker synonymous with East Coast streetwear. There’s no doubt his years spent in New York’s Washington Heights, specifically 189th and St. Nicolas–having moved there from Puerto Rico in 2012–influenced his style. Infatuation with sneakers and clothes caused a go-getter mentality that developed young. Whether it was selling water or shining shoes, his work ethic shaped during his youth. “My first [official] job was McDonald's,” he recalls as we sit in the makeup room. The 20 months he spent working at the establishment in Puerto Rico enabled him to purchase his first car, a 1992 white Mazda Protege. “I swore I was grown,” he says, laughing at his 16-year-old self.

When he first moved to New York City, he supported himself by working at a restaurant. At the time, he wasn’t using the moniker Ozuna yet and went by the artistic name “J Oz.” Three years later, he ended up back in his homeland. The singer-songwriter’s nomadic moves were always determined by where he could make music and find work.

“[Manhattan] was great, but it wasn’t tropical,” he says, an important aspect that can’t be ignored by the Piscean who understands he’s at his creative peak when he’s surrounded by natural elements like water and the sun which give him life. “I feel like it’s the place where one can best create because you’re at peace, it’s a different kind of peace.”

As Ozuna stepped into the photo studio, he made his way towards the galactic-inspired setup, one with a similar aesthetic to his upcoming project Nibiru, dropping Friday. “He’s fast, and goes straight to work,” his publicist commented proudly. She’s right. He takes direction easily—smoothly transitioning to his next pose with each shot. Softly singing along to “Tu Foto,” a song from his debut album that fills the air, he is in his zone, moving with a self-assurance that had not been projected just moments earlier in the makeup room.

A few days after the shoot Ozuna attended the BMI Latin Music Awards 2019 ceremony where he was awarded Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year following the success of his mega-hits including “ El Farsante,” “Criminal,” “La Modelo” and the wildly popular “Te Bote Remix.” Moreover, he would walk away as the biggest winner of the night of the Billboard Latin Awards, with a total of 11 awards.

But these are just a fraction of Ozuna’s accomplishments. Following his acting debut as Jose Miguel Leòn in 2018’s Dominican movie Que León, it was announced that he landed a role in Fast & Furious 9. And he’s racking up Guinness World Records Awards, too—four and counting— as the artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, the most videos to reach one billion views on YouTube, the most Billboard Latin Music Award nominations for a single artist in a single year (23), and the most Billboard Latin Music Award wins for a single artist in a single year (11).

Born Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the 27-year-old is part of a generation that came of age witnessing the evolution of reggaeton as it transitioned from underground to mainstream media. His miti-miti (half and half) background, Dominican on his father's side and Puerto Rican from his maternal side, is an identity he chooses to embrace equally. “There are so many similarities amongst Puerto Ricans and Dominicans,” he says. Drawing influences from both islands, music played a huge role in his upbringing. “It’s in my blood, in my genes,” he says. “God has a plan for everyone and it’s engraved in our genes." His dad danced for Vico C, he explains, noting a close connection to the iconic artist and pioneer of la vieja escuela—old school urbano—who’s known as the “Father of Latin Hip-Hop.” Ozuna’s father was fatally shot when he was three years old. He is often reminded of their similarities: “[Vico C] will be on the phone and he’ll tell me the things my dad would do and say and he’ll be like, “I saw you in a photo and you even pose like your dad.”

Reggaeton’s popularity is at an all-time high, boasting a global acceptance unknown 15 years ago. Evolving as an Afro-diasporic rooted genre originating from an organic mix of reggae en Español, hip-hop, and dancehall in the '90s, reggaeton’s history is one filled with resistance from the Puerto Rican government and industry elites who deemed the genre as “low class.” Similarly to how rap and hip-hop were ridiculed in the U.S., reggaeton has also been overlooked by award shows—causing a boycott against this year’s Latin Grammys for its treatment of the genre.

Though the Recording Academy's history of unfair handling towards reggaetoneros dates back to the early 2000s, the disregard for its recent cultural impact caused many to question the support and representation within the organization. Reggaeton and Latin trap are two of a few sub-genres that fall under el genero urbano, the umbrella term that links the urban music created in the Spanish-language which has dominated airplay for the past few years on streaming apps like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. “We have to apply our best efforts as artists: How are we going to work? What does the academy need for us to be there?” he says of the disconnect between artists and industry gatekeepers. “It’s years-long work, not just when it’s time for the awards. As artists, we need to do more. We need to give it importance so that our genre can be seen and heard worldwide. And that won’t happen if we disrespect other platforms.”

Ozuna’s rise in 2015 proved to be a crucial moment for reggaeton and its glowing marriage to the streaming market. Streaming became a necessity for reggaeton artists and the global audience vying for a seamless platform to hear their favorite artists. YouTube Artist Relations Manager, AJ “El Kallejero,” stands by this. Helping launch the first reggaeton station in the world, WXNY-FM La Kalle, he’s been at the forefront and the first support line to many reggaetoneros and their careers. “I called Ozuna ‘the golden child of the digital age,’ thanks to platforms like YouTube and Spotify,” he says.“Ozuna was able to grow and explode to be the phenomenon that he is right now due to the demand for streaming platforms. There was a demand from users wanting more music of Ozuna. He didn't break in radio first. The radio adapted to Ozuna. He made movements on the digital platforms, which transcended into the streets.”

“I didn’t measure it all in terms of how huge it could become,” says Ozuna when I speak to him again in November over the phone. “l saw that all the platforms wanted to thrive, and everyone was willing to work together and do things together. It’s so important to work as a team—and this is responsible for so much that is happening today. Not just on the radio, but everywhere. And today, those platforms are massive.” Over the summer, the artist had the chance to see just how many people were absorbing his music by way of an international tour across Europe.

As one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time, and the only Afro-Latino to earn a spot at that level, the presence Ozuna reclaims against the industry’s Afro-erasure is significant. He’s hopeful of a changing industry, one that does not see age or color. For black Latinx, what he symbolizes is greater than his music. Reggaeton historian and founder of Reggaeton Con La Gata, Kathleen Eccleston, credits Ozuna’s success to not only his special pen game but his confidence to be unapologetically himself.

“Ozuna is important to today's world of streaming and music because of visibility,” she says. Culturally, in Latin America, pet names like chiquita which means shorty, gordita translating to fatty, and negrito/a for an Afro-descendant are often used as a form of affection—it’s a cultural practice to address someone by their appearance. This is not to say that the affectionate tone of the approach restricts it from racism—those words may be perceived differently depending on linguistic and cultural background. So although English speakers may find the term offensive, Afro-descendants in Latin America often reclaim the word.

Negrito is a nickname Ozuna holds with pride, as you will always hear el negrito ojo claro (The Negrito with light eyes) in his music. "I recognize it as a quirk, maybe a testament to the power and desire to see ourselves represented in media,” says Eccleston in regards to the phrase. “There is more that is relatable with Ozuna visibly than any of his white counterparts. Ozuna's rise is rare; he is unique in regards to what he has been able to achieve considering his racial roots."

The fabled nickname almost became the debut album’s title. “The first album we had in mind was El Negrito Ojo Claro," says right-hand man and main producer Jean Pierre Soto, aka Yampi, who created the concept for each album. “We didn’t move forward with it because we understood that he mentioned it so much in his music.” Yampi, who is also Puerto Rican-Dominican, had established an online platform and sharing database, FL878.net, with over 30,000 subscribers, before getting his start professionally with Mambo Kingz. He first crossed paths with Ozuna when the artist was overseeing a studio space. The two clicked and have since been inseparable, building a kinship of over a decade.

Ozuna’s breakout single after signing to Golden Family Records, 2014’s “Si Tu Marido No Te Quiere,” is a track that purposefully uses Dominican phrases and slang like dale banda which means breaking ties with someone, but also includes phrases known universally in the Spanish language. At this point, the artist was performing as many as four parties a night in Puerto Rico. The frequent obstacles faced before a show became common, leading Yampi to call those moments the “Odisea de Ozuna,” he explains, “We would go through a thousand and one things before finally making it to a party. Once on stage, everyone was happy. But we would always experience an odisea before arriving.”

A trip to Europe would later influence the concept for Aura and solidify Ozuna’s mission to make his sonic world habitable to all. “We were in Greece during his Europe tour, and we entered a church,” says Yampi. Though they were incognito, the producer felt everyone staring at them as if they seemed to be transmitting an aura. When creating the second album, Ozuna knew exactly what message he wanted to send out. He empowers his aura, and wherever he goes, people feel it.” With fame, he will always be his authentic self, and that authenticity is what those around him will always feel. When building the tracklist, Yampi told the singer: “The concept is ‘aura.’ What you’re transmitting in this album is something positive.”

All three studio albums represent different stages of his career. Odisea reflected his journey to get to his first album, and then Aura was his transition to full adulthood and a recording that gave him access to the music business along with the benefits of its education. For Nibiru, Ozuna aims to encapsulate the wisdom, experience, and frustrations of recently-lived experiences accompanied with the reality that the “the street wants to party.” “There needs to be an incorporation of new sounds because everyone is falling in the same sound—romantic reggaeton,” says Ozuna. “If you notice, in 2015, it was a different era of music until we made tracks like “Dile que tu me quieres” and “Corazon de seda”—these are all romantic reggaetones.”

For this, Yampi envisioned an extraterrestrial concept based in the year 7000. Complementing the idea, Ozuna visualized an album that was more global and trailblazing. “I love innovating and being ahead,” he says. The intro to the album opens up with an active track, different to his traditional soft intros. “I made it into a trap because people never really heard me on a fast trap. Rapping is something I love.” His cantao [singing] rap style is an element he wanted to add to the start of the project. The opening track of Nibiru personifies Ozuna—the star. A scene in a club is quickly depicted as the singer describes the lights, the women and the intensity of a packed club—all over an upbeat instrumental. It’s his track “Que Pena” that stands out the most and embodies the “traditional” intro style of his past albums. In a sea of dance tracks, the violin and piano-led song evokes pain. “‘Que Pena’ is the reflection of anger, but at the same time it’s what a person will feel in their heart,” he tells me during our last conversation mid-November. “I composed this when I was going through certain personal situations, business problems, and media—it was many things.”

The murder of openly gay Latin trap artist Kevin Fret sent waves across urbano music and Latinx communities. Many popular artists in the genre were blamed by critics for failing to become vocal allies for LGBTQIA+ artists in the urbano space. As the conversation continues about violence in Puerto Rico, artists like Residente and Bad Bunny have called for better education to the youth to prevent tragedies against all people of the island.

To date, Ozuna is unable to speak on the topic but has allowed the recording booth to be his open diary to the court of public opinion. “Music is like that, it’s what your heart feels. I was feeling so much anguish, so many people pointing the finger, without any knowledge, without knowing what happened, without reading, without researching,” he says about Nibiru track “Que Pena,” which addresses his battles with critics.

“It’s a shame because the society we live in today is all about how well you’re known, what you possess. We don’t value people who maybe no one knows, but they have amazing hearts. Maybe they have no money, but they are the finest people in the world.”

Sonically, Nibiru presents a lineup of hip-hop and R&B-incorporated sounds with the consistent celestial theme of mythical Planet X. There’s the Hi Music and Mally Mall-produced track “Hasta Que Salga El Sol,” a number that dropped along with an otherworldly visual directed by Colin Tilley—the high-tech video displays Ozuna crashing into Planet X, a mystic planet filled with glowing plants and bewildering inhabitants.

For the nostalgia, there’s “Eres Top”— sampling P. Diddy’s 2002 bop, “I Need a Girl (Part Two)." The song opens with the Mario Winans-produced beat, which continues to loop along with the dembow. “Snake sent me the beat, and said, ‘I have a track to make with a sample.’ We did it and we thought, why not include Diddy?” says Ozuna. The mogul arrives for the last verse. American singer-rapper Swae Lee is added on the wave for “Sin Pensar,” in which half of Rae Sremmurd finds himself singing, Yo sé que sin forzar tu eres mia in Spanish.

His romantic essence is present in “Temporal” a classic reggae performed with Cultura Profetica’s Willy Rodriguez, while reggaeton is implemented in tracks like “Yo Tengo Una Gata” with Sech. That singer was also brought in for the “Amor Genuino (Remix).“I was introduced to Sech’s [music] many years ago on my first trip to Panama. I knew he would be big because he had la gana de trabajar and the motivation to make good music,” he comments on his colleague’s rise. Ozuna joins Nicky Jam and new talent Dalex for “Reggaeton en Paris,” a track designed to commemorate reggaeton’s worldwide impact.

The compilation illustrates Ozuna, who as a result of global success, is immersing himself in newer sounds and techniques, catering to a wider audience. With a merging of tropical pop, alternative rhythms, reggae, and R&B, he’s creating a new blueprint to follow for years to come.

As the year comes to an end, we reflect on what he has accomplished and he’s thankful overall. “I’m thankful for God and the blessings, all the work, wisdom, and patience to stay firm with everything that has happened in my career," he says. "Many fruits, success, and many more songs, videos, many more important things that have happened in the past years. We are seeing everything we worked hard on years before. We are receiving many nominations and recognition and that motivates us to make more music, more big things, and like I say, ‘Here we are.’”

jodie-smith-turner-vibe-magazine-queen-slim-1-wm-1574804061
Peter Dokus

Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya Are Rebels On The Run

As black as Queen & Slim seems on its glossy exterior, there's another layer to explore beyond the blackness, a level of self-awareness that both protagonists endure that encapsulates the heart of those that relate on a spiritual plane. To see the realization of that happen in real-time at the highly-anticipated film’s star-studded premiere afterparty at Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel is something you wouldn’t soon forget.

Snoop Dogg walks through, Janelle Monae is over there, Tracee Ellis-Ross’ illuminating smile turns heads, Rihanna flicks it up with stans, all while the fearless foursome of the movie’s screenwriter Lena Waithe (creator of Showtime's The Chi), director Melina Matsoukas (of HBO’s Insecure and Beyonce music video directing fame), and stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Panther) and new stunner Jodie Turner-Smith bask in the accolades and appreciation. So much so, that there is a moment where the movie’s many co-stars (Bokeem Woodbine is stellar as "Uncle Earl") and fellow Hollywoodites stare in awe as Turner-Smith takes pics and b-lines to her reserved section where her mom and family welcome her with open arms. Clad in an all-black skintight number, Turner-Smith shakes what her momma gave her in a happy two-step victory dance that looks like a “Momma I Made It!” commercial.

And rightfully so. Kaluuya watches proudly from the stage, as does Waithe and a beautiful middle-aged black woman from public relations rushes up, hands shaking from nervousness and bursts into tears while speaking to Turner-Smith. “You have no idea how much joy you gave me seeing you with your brown glowing skin, strong stance and grace. You. Gave. Me. Strength!” Turner-Smith takes in the energy, delivers a hug and love right back before she gets emotional. Her task of breaking through the screen to touch hearts is seemingly accomplished. Yet, her job of explaining how she and Kaluuya brought this universal gem of a tale to life starts now and will continue for them both as their performances elicit a certain soul-stirring bond for viewers that will stick with them for eternity.

Earlier that same night presented the most Hollywood of movie premieres for Queen & Slim. You know the setup: the hustle and bustle of overzealous security guards, stressed-out public relations reps trying to wrangle talent from the hangers-on in tow of celebrities that barely know where to go or which camera to look into while on the red carpet. Then there's the air of VIP status from everyone else in attendance, scrambling on check-in lines for prime viewing seats and after-party wristbands so they can drink the spirits and the night of celebration away. The scene at the legendary TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Blvd., for the early view, rebels on the run film was no different. Well...maybe it was for a bit this unusually chilly November night.

Before the movie starts in front of the dark cavernous 900-plus seater with only the stage area lit, Waithe and her choice in director and good friend, Matsoukas address the crowd. Both have heartfelt words to impart to one another, the audience and the lead actors Turner-Smith and Kaluuya. The British thespians stand next to them, while Waithe and Matsoukas wax poetic on the two that create the world that Queen and Slim navigate through so thoroughly.

Waithe’s short-cropped haircut and orange and blue tapered slacks and fitted jacket takes to the podium and loves on the satin-white-suited Kaluuya: “With a single look, you can break my heart. With a single movement, you can make me feel like I’ve known you all my life. You don’t just disappear into roles, you morph into the human being you’re playing, because you’re not playing. You’re doing the impossible, you’re existing in celluloid so that we as a people can never be forgotten. You are not an icon awaiting, but an icon already...we love you and thank you for sharing your gift with us.” There's a loving embrace between Waithe and Kaluuya, surrounded by well-deserved applause.

Then Matsoukas steps up in a hunter green leather pantsuit, long bob hairstyle and shines a light on Tinseltown's newest black woman lead in Turner-Smith, who's rocking a sheer lavender gown with 1920s Billie Holiday finger waves. “Jodie, our Queen, this was the role of a lifetime and not only did you take it on and exceeded all of our expectations, the moment we saw your face, we knew it was you," Matsoukas said. "When you walked into the room for your chemistry read with Daniel, he shrank. Not because he felt small, but because he knew he was in the presence of royalty. [Wild applause] Your stride, your skin, your power can’t be forced. You are walking joy. So for you to play a woman that liked living in the dark, that doesn’t smile easily and doesn’t like to let people in, is truly a master class in acting. Your performance is stunning. We are so honored to introduce you to the world. Thank you for trusting us with your gift. We love you and we know the rest of the world will too.” More applause, more hugs and more screams of positive affirmations flood the venue.

Queen & Slim's production is rather rare in its make-up when you analyze the team that put it together. Waithe, a Chicago repper, is a certified star of writing (Queen & Slim is her first movie screenplay), acting and producing, being the creator of a hit cable series and part of successful productions (Netflix's Master Of None, NBC’s This Is Us, BET’s Boomerang). The New York native, Matsoukas is a directing vet in the music and television world, but Queen & Slim is her directorial film debut. This project screams breakthrough for not only those two, but also for both Turner-Smith and Kaluuya. The main characters are in new positions as Turner-Smith’s first leading role and Kaluuya’s first executive producing shot. Understand, this cinematic offering rarity is majority woman-led and black woman-led at that. 

Being in prime production position to cheer for from the get-go is what has everyone so wild with enthusiasm about Q&S. The movie trailer, in its present-day setting is fast-paced, glossy and gritty all at once. You see the slick old school ride with big chrome rims, Queen’s thigh-high snakeskin boots, dirt and gravel paved country roads, lush greenery that speeds by in blinks, Slim’s velour sweatsuit so synonymous with parking lot pimpin’ pros from the aughts era that you’d think he was a rapper first and not on the run. Yet, all of the glitter to gain your attention is slashed with what the movie is here to do for you...for us, as a people. “We wanted this to be a love letter to blackness,” Waithe shares at the premiere. What she means by that is how the little things throughout the viewing experience will trigger nuances that attach to damn near every aspect of black life you can live out. The food, the attitudes, the dancing, the words, the rhythm of walk [Queen glides in scenes with the strides of a Gazelle], the tension, the music [the soundtrack will make you dance in the aisle], the love, the anger, the softness, the humor, the confusion, the pure black assed blackness you can’t wash off and you’ll understand it even more so if you are black.

Two days after premiere night's bright lights, the fearless foursome and various supporting cast members are jetting from suite to suite for press interviews. They're all hunkered down on the second floor of Hollywood’s lavishly-laced The London Hotel of Young Thug and J. Cole song fame. Kaluuya is in a friendly state, interacting with hotel staff on the elevator. “Pardon my Bluetooth speaker playing, I need this song right now,” he states with wit. He later admits that the song was probably one by Travis Scott. Waithe passes by in haste to another interview when we say, “Great job on the film, Lena. It’s a hit.” She replies warmly with her hand over her heart, “Why thank you…” No...thank you. 

After our photo shoot at the hotel, Turner-Smith appears in elegant style. Still, in the salmon-hued double lapel blazer we shot her in, her face is full of quick smizes and her energy refreshed by a few bites of lunch. We sit and chat on the balcony of the press suite. She's exhausted but ready.

---

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie, seeing you and your family interact at the premiere party felt like a family reunion. Can you share what that moment was like for you? 

It's so funny because it made me immediately think of how my mom and my stepdad came to visit me on set in New Orleans. It was so special for them. When I moved to Los Angeles 10 years ago, they didn't know what the hell I was doing or why. They’re Jamaican and they were very concerned. They were like, "This is not a plan." When they came to New Orleans [where Queen & Slim was filmed] to see me, they had a chance to actually see me work. I rented this house in the Garden District and I remember one day coming home from set and we all started dancing in the living room. It was the first time we did something like that. What I love about my parents and Jamaican families is that exuberance we have, which I think is where I get my joy from, my energy and my attitude. They're just like very fun-loving people, but I had never really interacted with my parents in that way because when you're a kid it's like you need to be seen and not heard, you need to do what you need to do. For them, I feel like to celebrate with me in that way, it was like how far we'd come in our relationship and how far I thought...like they trusted, and what joy that I had come in my life. When I was dancing with my mom at the premiere, it just made me think of that day in New Orleans when we danced together.

It makes me so happy that they can see me doing this and feel proud of me because really that's worth everything.

Yes indeed.

(Wipes tears from her eyes) I'm so emotional.

Yes, that's beautiful. And then just as your emotions are coming out now, right after that moment, you start to mingle with everyone else and a woman comes up to you as I'm about to approach you and she starts crying.

Oh, my God.

Remember that?

Yes, I do.

And you were trying to console her, but she was going on and on about how your character was strong throughout the film and gave her so much strength and how beautiful you were in how you moved within the film.

Yes.

 

Do you understand as much as you've made your family proud, how many other women, especially women that don't get the representation that you're putting on screen, do you know how much you're representing for them?

I mean, I'm starting to see it. Wow, I'm just like a mess. I'm sorry, you're making me cry.

Oh, my goodness. Take your time. It was such a beautiful moment to see because she just started pouring her heart out. You're taking this energy, you know, from this woman that was just obviously wowed by your performance.

Honestly, you think about it in a way, in a smaller way because...when they were casting this role, they wanted a specific kind of woman for this movie. You think about that because I'm a black woman, I'm a dark-skinned black woman. I think about what I grew up seeing, what I didn't see growing up, and what it felt like when I did see someone who I thought that I could relate to, just living their life on screen.

For everyone.

For everyone to see, you know? So that wasn't lost on me that. There's going to be people that felt like I felt when I was younger and that first time that I saw someone that was like me. I have definitely thought about that before, but you can never really account for what it feels like when someone stands in front of you, when they are so moved. I was just so humbled by that because I really understand that what that's coming from is that I allow myself to be a vessel for Queen's truth, and for who that woman was created to be. I know that because I know that in order to do it so many times, I have to tell myself that I have to get out of the way because if I try to do this through the lens of who I am, I would be lost and confused. There were so many times where I just had to be like, "I surrender to the story. I surrender to the process. I surrender to the leader's vision because I trust her so much that she knows what she's doing and how she's doing it." It's just really beautiful to be able to be a vessel for that because I know that in many ways, it's not about me.

I know that it's happening because I was able to be that vessel. I'm humbled and glad. I remember when we were making the film that there would be small times and moments where people on set would say something to me and it would make me feel like if even one person had a response like that. Like I've done something, I did something.

I don't know what I did, but I did something. It's such a privilege to be given the opportunity to make us feel something. I feel a lot, as you can tell. I'm just here weeping. 

Well, it's beautiful. Throughout the film, what you get to see is a strong black woman who fights for others’ rights and is dealing with so much past trauma.

Listen, trauma. It's so funny because I was talking to someone about it. I was saying it's interesting how certain things that you experience, whether you believe in God or not, certain things that you experience will make you feel God. Love, you know what I mean? Trauma, tragedy. All those things will make you feel—

Joy?

Joy. Hope. "I'm not a prayer person." You'll always hear that [from others]. "I don't usually do it, I don't usually talk to you [God], but I'm going to talk to you now because..." So interesting how whatever you believe that God is, we all feel God.

 

Yes indeed. Did you believe that it was destiny for you to be able to have your breakout role with Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas where everyone seems to be in a new position with their firsts: Lena's screenplay, Melina's directorial debut and Daniel's first big executive position?

Definitely. It feels way too special to just be. I don't really believe in coincidence. And the way that everything has happened in my life, especially for the last 10 years of living in L.A. and the way I've seen things happen, it's like everything has been like this. It's always like this culmination of being. I went to business school so what they teach you in business school was that success is about positioning yourself to get lucky. It's not just about how hard you work. It is also about a little bit of luck. To position yourself to catch the luck when it comes. There have been so many things that I've done and it was doing that, where I was just, without even knowing, because I was never attached to what it would look like if I was positioning myself to one day find myself in an opportunity like this. When it happened, I need to sit and sit with them and hear them talk and hear them say that they knew when I walked in that I was Queen. This whole thing has been a meditation and remembering that yes, you deserve this, you earned this, you're supposed to be here.

It's okay to embrace that.

And Daniel would always tell me that, too. I see now that I've gotten through the process and the experience of that, that we're all kind of evolving in our relationship together and with the filmmakers. Someone very close to me watched the movie and said to me, “When I watched that movie, I saw how much Melina trusted you.” It's something that even I didn't realize while I was doing it.

The iconic imagery of it, like the photo, everyone wearing your shirt, you know that's going to happen immediately after this film.

Everyone loves the shirt already. I have a box of merch, my family, my friends. I mean everyone.

They were handing it out after the after-party.

Yeah, my aunt puts on the T-shirt...I'll tell you my mom was so upset. She said, "Why are you putting that on over your outfit?" My aunt said, “I don't care, I'm wearing this.” It's so dope to be a part of a film that I feel like we've made for the people and the people love it.

And the messaging of it. Do you feel like there are different layers as far as self-love? Police brutality?

Yes. I feel like that speaks to blackness in that it's like you have love, right? Then you have this violence, you have this trauma. For example, the love scene is intercut with the riot.

It's such an example of what it means to be black and the black experience because here you have black love existing and thriving. Meanwhile, there's this violence and turmoil and the way that Melina cut that scene. It was always written that way that it would be intercut, but the way that she cut that scene and made it like poetry. Then to see these two black people making love and it was sensual, passionate, and urgent. Nothing about it felt hyper-sexualized and animal, which is usually how it is. And especially for myself, I came from modeling and doing music videos. It's like the way that people always want to depict and I'd be like myself is in a way that's animal.

And look, all of those things exist in us. Whereas humans, we're also animals. But it's often just being depicted in that way, in a way that is not about the art of it or even it's not about the agency, it is that this is the lens through which the person who is trying to take your picture or capture you sees you. 

Just the way they got the look on there, too. Lit beautifully, the cinematography is amazing.

The cinematographer was a white man, Pat Radcliffe. Melina said something that I thought was so interesting, too. He never gave us any limitations of color because some people say, "Oh, you know, you don't want to put black people in white because then we don't know how to fu**ing light it." And it's like no, this man knows how. To me, things like that, that's being a white ally.

When you and your craft understand, like our makeup artists. My makeup artist is a white woman. That woman in the beginning of the movie, I remember the first time I said, “Oh, you know what? She's the truth.” [It] was when she did my makeup and when I came to the end of the day to take my makeup off, I was like, “Oh, it's still my face.”

Wow.

It wasn't much different. Whereas toward the end of the movie, because she was creating a story with our faces because as we were on the run, everything was trauma. She started creating the trauma on our face as well, you know? The stress. By the end, I would take my makeup off and say, “Oh, thank God. That wasn't my face," because I was like, “Oh, I look fu**ed up.”

Queen going through it.

"I'm tired, girl, what's going on?" Melina, after a set point in the movie, said, "You have to be ashy." And I was like...wait a minute, “Melina, what?” She said, “You're on the run. You're not going to be lotioned up.” I said, “Melina.” I'd have to sneak lotion in the morning before I came to work. I could never put lotion on at work. I looked awkward, too, like “Baby, you're ashy.”

---

Daniel Kaluuya

When I watched your Today Show interview, you said it usually takes you about four hours to read a script, but you read this one in an hour? What part of that hour did you say, "All right, I'm in?"

There were no breaks. I just wanted to know what happened next. At the end, I said, "What? We're going to make time work." Especially after Get Out. I'm sitting there like, "All right, cool." [Black] Panther hadn't come out yet. Widows hadn't come out here, and I'd got Panther and Widows pre-Get Out, coming out.

I realized that "Oh, after Get Out, I need to be very purposeful. It's going to say a lot about me, what I do after that." It just felt like I really wanted this to go, "When I'm more responsible for my career, this is how I move, this is the direction I want to step into." It was after filming it that it came to me.

 

What made you say, "I'm going to step into this role”?

I felt a kinship to the source material. I wanted to help it get over the line and do what it needs to do, but also it's understanding the frustration and the disappointment in so many films that you'd hear about being from England, being from London, black films that you'd hear about and they never make it to the cinemas.

And they just said, "Oh, they don't travel. They don't this. They don't that." And feeling a responsibility to go, "I want to change that narrative and say no." Not necessarily other films that are way more specific than, I don't know, a Great Debaters or a Menace II Society. They travel, they managed to make it through. They managed to get a nationwide release and there's not a pressure for them to make money in order for them to be valid. I felt a responsibility to go, "Listen, I need to be part of those conversations." And also to support these women, I was helping out with a script. There's a lot of the stuff that's in the script that's from conversations me and Lena have had. I was the first person to read it.

Whoa. She felt like it was for you?

No, not at all. We were just in conversation. We were talking and chilling and then she said what she was working on. Then she sent it to me and said, "I'd love for you to read it."  Then I said, "I want to play Slim." We just had early conversations. I read it before Melina, so it was that kind of situation.

Now that you are an executive producer on it, why did you name your company 59%?

It's the win rate of Billy Beane in Moneyball. I love Moneyball, I feel like my life is Moneyball.

Really? Why?

Because I had to think differently to get what I need to do, to do what I need to do.

To act, you had to think differently?

100 percent.

Why?

Because I'm black.

But also, hold on. If you're out here [in America], you're not just black. Samuel L. Jackson, of course, has said something along the lines of "the black British guys get the best roles." But, it’s as though you had to...

It's not... Not only I'm black, but I also come from a background where... I was on free school meals. People don't know to understand the nuance of the British experience and what it's really like. I couldn't afford drama school. So this perception I'm coming in with like, "You're benefiting from XYZ," I don't. I couldn't afford the privilege that I'm supposed to have had. So there's this self-education that I've had to have had and have to think differently before I could even think about working in America. I had to have a 10-year career. I've got to get my mom situated. I've got to get my family financially supported and have a foundation in order to even think about living my dreams. And that's the same with Damson Idris, John Boyega, Letitia Wright. We're all a wave of people that didn't go to conventional drama school.

But that label is there because of what—

But that's the problem: we're misrepresented. And that's a parallel, we're told who we are. You didn't even have a conversation with me about it. That's what I'm trying to say, I have to then take that in and go, "All right, cool. Dah dah dah dah dah," and try and go, "That's not who I am,” and still navigate that space. That goes about thinking differently and seeing the game differently.

Things really shifted in me when I stopped playing the conventional game and tried to do what everyone else is doing and go, "Listen, I'm not competing with anyone but myself. And my past. And the stuff I want to do. That's it." 

What 59% represents is... I Googled all my favorite football managers, like soccer, football managers that I love, and over a 40-year career, the best managers, their win rate was 59 percent. I said, "This is a through-line in here and this is what winning actually looks like. This is because the winning is in the win. The win is the journey, and the fulfillment and satisfaction you have on that journey." So I said, "How you think differently when an obstacle or something's trying to derail you, is actually an opportunity to grow, and figure it out." At the end of the day, no one's 100 percent. It's just how you show up the next day. There's always another game and I love that metaphor.

Did you gravitate toward him in that way because of the transition he made?

Well, yeah man, there's an evolution there. And I think it's an interest in meditation and the interrogation of black masculinity. What does that mean to be hard? The parallels between Slim and Uncle Earl, he's the one that's outwardly, overtly what someone would go, "That's that guy." But look at the turmoil he has gone through. Look at what he does when he's intoxicated. Look at the hurt he inflicts to people that he supposedly loves. Then Slim is seen as the more vulnerable sensitive type, but he's there for his woman.

He called his family. That was an important thing for him to get to his family.

Exactly. He just wants to be with his family and there's strength in that. There's strength in wanting to have a life just there. Just wanting to have family, wanting to chill. There's strength in that, and we put a lot of these aspirational people on a pedestal when actually, sometimes they're just running from stuff. He's not running from anything. He's trying to keep his life together because he actually loves his life, and he loves the people in his life. He's surrounded by love. 

For me, a satisfying element of cinema is seeing someone change over the course of two, three hours. I always look for points where I could do that.

You did it excellently.

Thank you.

What did you feel was the film’s message outside of police brutality, poverty, relationships and love? What did you get out of that, working with Jodie?

Compromise was a big theme. Relationships are about compromise, respect, and how easy compromise is if you respect each other. You don't hold onto sh*t, you don't need to because it's, "All right, if that makes a person happy, then cool." Putting the ego to the side when you have to and making sure you're present. It's so interesting that they’re able to connect when they throw their phones away. They're not running away, they're not trying to go, "I can get someone else in this app, get someone else here, I can go out there." They have to face each other and they actually have more in common than they realize.

Right.

And I think that's a really great theme that's in it.

You're looking to play Fred Hampton. What was it about his story that attracted you?

I just thought he's a brilliant man. And I'm similar to you, where I heard about him, rap lyrics, and then I saw the Soul of the Nation and there was an art piece that was inspired by him. I was like, "He's 21?" It blew my mind. And he doesn't look 21. He's got such a presence.

Right.

When this came through and Ryan Coogler and Shaka King spoke to me about it, and I read it for the first time, I said, "I don't even understand the ideas he has." This is like 1969, and I said, "I don't understand how he speaks and what he thinks." And just any opportunity, for me, what's blessed about all of our jobs, we live in a space where we can just learn stuff that we wouldn't know because...and we get paid. We can spend all day like, "Oh, what's this mean? What's that mean?." It all informs our work. It's really great to go into his psyche, go into the world of the late '60s and understand the history and what led to that point of that generation being, "We're not having it anymore." And understanding him as a man, and what he was around and the tide he was up against.

