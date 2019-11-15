NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony watches play from the sidelines between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 24, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Carmelo Anthony Will Reportedly Sign Deal With Portland Trail Blazers

Anthony has suited up for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and previously the Houston Rockets.

Carmelo Anthony has been a topic of heavy discussion concerning his presence in the NBA. The small forward has remained on the outskirts of the league for more than a year but it looks like that'll change in a matter of days.

According to ESPN, the New York native will sign a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. The link will see Anthony travel with the team during a six-game string, an opportunity that has seemingly been a long time in the making.

During his free agency, the 35-year-old pro-athlete remained vocal on his desire to hit the hardwood again and potentially win his first championship title. The Blazers' star point guard Damian Lillard has echoed those sentiments of obtaining that coveted trophy. The franchise last won a championship title in 1977.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Anthony entertained thoughts of retirement but his love for the sport is still burning. "I'm sure it's coming soon," he began. "I'd be sitting lying to you if I said it's not coming soon. I think I want it to come soon. I don't think I want to do this forever, but because you love it so much, it's hard to give it up. At the end of the day, at anything you do, when it's your time to go, it's your time to go. But as long as you feel good with that."

Anthony has suited up for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and previously the Houston Rockets.