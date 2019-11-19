Chick-fil-A Embattled In Controversy Over Anti-Gay Marriage Remarks
: A man passes by a Chick-fil-A July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A To Cease Donating To Organizations Accused Of Anti-LGBT Beliefs

November 19, 2019

The popular chain restaurant once supported the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and the Salvation Army.

On Monday (Nov. 18), fast-food giant Chick-fil-A published a statement that signaled the end of its donations to two companies accused of supporting anti-LGBT beliefs. According to CNN, the popular chain restaurant once supported the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and the Salvation Army, both of which have been criticized for anti-LBGT rhetoric in its employee applications or using the Bible as a means of condemnation.

In a statement made by the restaurant's president and chief operating officer Tim Tassopoulos, the decision, however, will still take into consideration all organizations, "faith-based or non-faith-based." The United States' third-largest fast-food chain (McDonald's, then Starbucks), will now focus its donations on outlets that place issues like homelessness, education, and hunger at the forefront.

"We're saddened to learn that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to other hunger, education and homelessness organizations—areas in which the Salvation Army, as the largest social services provider in the world, is already fully committed," a statement from the Salvation Army reads.

In a May 2019 interview with Business Insider, Chick-fil-A's executive director of its foundation, Rodney Bullard, said partnering with an LGBT organization would have to be "authentic" and "impactful" for both parties to reach its goals.

"Would it be authentic for us to partner with that organization? For them to partner with us? And for us to get work done?" Bullard questioned. "I think those are the things that we would definitely consider and be mindful of. Would we do it just for reasons that weren't authentic? No, we wouldn't do that."

The statement arrived five years after the company's CEO, Dan Cathy, expressed controversial thoughts on same-sex marriage. "I think we are inviting God's judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say, 'We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage,'" he said on The Ken Coleman Show. "I pray God's mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about." After a wave of responses to his public revelation, Cathy said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that although he and his family "believe in the Biblical definition of marriage, we love and respect anyone who disagrees."

In October 2019, Chick-fil-A attempted to open its first store in Berkshire, England. Supporters of LGBTQ rights protested its arrival, leading the company to announce an indefinite closure once its six-month lease is over. Protests also ceased the arrival of the fast-food chain in certain parts of Buffalo, New York, and San Antonio, Texas, NBC News reports.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott previously signed Senate Bill 1978, or "Save Chick-fil-A" bill, that provides businesses with religious protections. The legislation stops the government from implementing "adverse action" to businesses that place religious beliefs at the forefront of its policies and places it decides to donate to.

There are 2,300 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the United States.

Soul Train Awards 2019: Watch All The Performances Here

ari-lennonx-performing
Ryan Theriot

Ari Lennox Voices Frustrations Over Soul Train Awards Snub

Ari Lennox might officially be quitting music after getting snubbed at this year’s Soul Train Awards.  The “BMO” singer, who earned three nominations and was a presenter during the award show held in Las Vegas last weekend, shared her disappointment in a series of tweets on Tuesday (Nov. 19).

“No one will have to worry about me complaining after this current complaint,” Lennox began before adding, “Lol what I will not do is ever be this depressed again.”

Lennox continued, “It’s not just an award. It wasn’t any award show. It was the soul train awards. As you can see I’m [a] big fan of soul music and a huge fan of soul train history.”

The Washington D.C. native was nominated in the Best R&B Soul Female Artist, Best Collaboration and Album/Mixtape of the Year categories. H.E.R took home the award for Best Female Artist, Chris Brown scooped up the Best Collaboration category and Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You grabbed Album/Mixtape of the Year.

“Being snubbed was something I always expected and was definitely prepared for just not by them,” Lennox wrote while making it clear that her frustrations weren't aimed at fellow nominees. “My intent was to never shade other nominees. I’m hurt and don’t expect soulless haters to understand that.”

“[Every time] I wrap my mind around it I just can’t accept it,” she continued. “It feels like a break up. I made a soulful album. I never ran from who I am. I just expected the one platform to understand that. It takes a lot of energy to do these things and ultimately this was a hard loss for me.”

Lennox also pointed out that she's been grinding in the music for a decade and hit back at those who misconstrued her candor for being ungrateful. “Me being honest doesn’t make me less gracious or less star worthy.”

In another series of tweet, Lennox pondered leaving music to join the army. “I’m not selling out. So I quit. It’s clear I’m not ‘cool’ enough. Not trendy enough and I don’t care to be. I don’t strive for that. I’m not going to chase this sh*t ever again. No more fake sh*t on my part.”

Despite the critical acclaim of Shea Butter Baby, Lennox has been open about the struggles of the music industry. “It’s not just the awards,” she tweeted. “[Shea Butter Baby] was slept on in so many ways. I’m too emotional to pretend like I can play this game.”

Read her tweets below.

You know what I realized? People who genuinely fuck with me understand my frustration. People who are self hating haters and clearly have never given my music a chance got the biggest problem with me always.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

No one will have to worry about me complaining after this current complaint. Lol what I will not do is ever be this depressed again

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

It’s not just an award. It wasn’t any award show. It was the soul train awards. As you can see I’m big fan of soul music and huge fan of soul trains history.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

Being snubbed was something I always expected and was definitely prepared for just not by them.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

My intent was to never shade other nominees. I’m hurt and I don’t expect soulless haters to understand that

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

Everytime I wrap my mind around it I just can’t accept it. It feels like a break up. I made a soulful album. I never ran from who I am. I just expected that one platform to understand that.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

Me being honest doesn’t make me less gracious or less star worthy.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

I’m not selling out. So I quit.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

It’s clear I’m not “cool” enough. Not trendy enough and I don’t care to be. I don’t strive for that. I’m not going to chase this shit ever again. No more fake shit on my part.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

It’s not just the awards. SBB was slept on in so many ways. Im too emotional to pretend like I can play this game.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

Black-Chuch-Photo
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

White Teen Girl Arrested For Plotting Mass Shooting At Black Church

Police in Georgia have put a stop to what could've been another tragic mass shooting at a predominantly black church.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports a 16-year-old girl was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder after her plan to attack the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church was revealed. Gainsville Police shared in a news released how they teamed up with Gainesville City School officials to prevent the tragedy.

Gainesville High school resource officers were notified on Friday (Nov. 15) about the white minor's plans by school administrators. Students claimed the teen wrote a plan in her notebook to attack members of  Bethel AME Church based on the color of their skin.

“Our investigation indicated the church was targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographics of the church members,” police Chief Jay Parrish said Tuesday (Nov. 19). “The church was immediately notified of the incident by Gainesville police to ensure the safety of our community and the current threat was under control.”

The teenager is now at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.

“This is an active investigation and a prime example of how strong relationships between the student body, school administration and law enforcement can intercept a potentially horrific incident,” Parrish said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Please see recent news release.

A post shared by Gainesville Police Department (@gainesvillepd) on Nov 19, 2019 at 10:40am PST

Carmelo Anthony Braces For "Next Chapter" With Portland Trail Blazers

Rocking a No. 00 jersey, Carmelo Anthony will have all eyes on him when he takes the court as a Portland Trail Blazer this evening (Nov. 19). The match-up will take place against the New Orleans Pelicans, not only continuing both teams' pursuit of a championship title, but also Anthony's return to form.

"Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor," the Oregon team's president Neil Olshey said in a statement published by ESPN.

The news, which arrived earlier this month, has been a long time coming for the native New Yorker who consistently expressed his desire to play pro-basketball again. Previously, the 35-year-old played for the Houston Rockets before seeking a new home within the league. According to ESPN, it's been over a year since Anthony played in the NBA.

Anthony's family also wished him well on his journey per an Instagram post from Power co-star LaLa Anthony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

He is his dad’s #1 fan & super excited for this new opportunity...but when it’s all said and done, he’s still a 12yr old that is going to miss his dad 😢🙏🏽🏀Portland you got a great one 🏀🙏🏽#portlandtrailblazers #stayme7o

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on Nov 17, 2019 at 2:24pm PST

MELO WILL BE ACTIVE FOR PORTLAND'S GAME TONIGHT!!!pic.twitter.com/Q9VpDARAeZ

— SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 19, 2019

