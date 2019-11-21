Chris Brown And His Ex-Girlfriend Reportedly Welcome Baby Boy

Chris Brown has become a father for the second time. According to numerous reports, Brown's ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris gave birth to their son on Wednesday (Nov. 20). Neither Brown nor Harris have publicly confirmed the birth but fans suspected the reported baby news after the 30-year-old singer shared two cryptic posts on Instagram late Wednesday.

In one image, which fans believe was snapped at a hospital, Brown is seen looking down and smiling. He captioned the photo with the date, "11.20.19." A second post features Brown wearing a sweatshirt with the words, “Born” on the hood.

View this post on Instagram 11-20-2019 A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Nov 20, 2019 at 10:10pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Nov 20, 2019 at 10:34pm PST

Harris also pointed posted to her Instagram Story, “I was in love with you the moment I first saw you,” TMZ reports.

The newborn is the first child for Harris and the second for Brown, who has a 5-year-old daughter, Royalty. Although Breezy has never directly addressed rumors about Harris being pregnant he may have dropped at least one clue. In May, Brown commented “BM BAD” on Harris’ Instagram account leading fans to believe that he was referring to her as his baby’s mother.

Aside from reportedly welcoming a new bundle of joy, the Virginia native’s “No Guidance” collaboration with Drake received a Grammy nod on Wednesday. Brown is also up for two trophies at the 2019 American Music Awards, which air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 24.