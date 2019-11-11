Drake Gets Booed At Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival

"If you want me to keep going, I'll keep going."

Drake experienced a night he'd probably want to forget after getting boo'd off stage at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in the wee hours of Monday morning (Nov. 10). In footage making rounds on social media, the 6 God, who is arguably the biggest rapper in the world, can be seen pleading with the L.A. crowd:

"Like I said, I'm here for you," and, "If you want me to keep going, I'll keep going."

The "Mob Ties" rapper was met with a fusillade of boos and “nos,” which resulted in him leaving the stage. "It's been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” he says as he walks off, reportedly ending his set 20 minutes early.

Apparently, Drake was a victim of some fake news. An Instagram Live recording led concertgoers to believe that Frank Ocean, was set to perform. But even that news wasn't and hasn't been confirmed.

See the comments and videos below.

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage 😭😭 #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc — ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019

Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw... bruh pic.twitter.com/TgyqWvOZtq — Baby Carrot (@lrroze89) November 11, 2019