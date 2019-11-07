drake-cannabis-more-life-1573154054
Drake Launches Cannibis Brand, More Life Growth Company

November 7, 2019 - 2:44 pm by Darryl Robertson

After teasing a mysterious new venture earlier in the week, Drake has officially announced his More Life Growth Company. The rapper has partnered with Canopy Growth Corporation to launch the cannabis wellness company in his hometown of Toronto.

“When we first began talks with Drake we were extremely inspired by and aligned with his vision to bring best-in-class cannabis products to the world,” said Mark Zekulin, CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation, is reported as saying in The Hollywood Reporter. “Drake’s perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth’s breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets.”

The Hollywood Reporter also reported a statement from Drake:

“The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting. The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing.”

Earlier in the week, Drake teased the announcement by delivering flowers throughout Toronto. “Breakfast Television” host Dina Pugliese was among those who received the bouquet during a live TV broadcast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@morelife

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

A trademark was filed in Canada for More Life Growth Company, which lists cannabis-related products including herb teas, hookahs, vaporizers, and rolling papers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  The trademark was filed on Oct. 21 and the applicant is listed as Dream Crew IP in West Hollywood, Calif.

 

