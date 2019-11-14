Eddie Murphy Signs On For 'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel
Eddie Murphy's return to Hollywood dominance continues with this latest news. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix obtained the rights and green light to create a sequel to the classic Beverly Hills Cop film, set to star Murphy.
The comedian/actor has been at the forefront of this franchise since its debut in 1984. Murphy plays a Detroit officer named Axel Foley who finds himself on a mission in Beverly Hills to solve his best friend's murder. The cult classic inspired two follow-up films and even a television series starring Brandon T. Jackson, although it never found a network home.
In a 2015 interview with Playboy, Murphy discussed rumors of a fourth installment, noting the writers have "got to get that script right. That movie has to be right." He also revealed that when he travels overseas, people recognize him as his character in the film. "All the movies I've done, and they call me that," he said. "If we do that movie, it has to be right. Not just thrown together to get a big check. I don't need any more of those."
After the previous release of his Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy continued his press circuit run and discussed his return to Saturday Night Live after 35 years. The Brooklyn native was a staple on the show during its inception.
"SNL is such a big part of who I am, and you don't want to go back after 35 years and the show is like, 'Ah, it was alright,'" he said during a The Late Show With Stephen Colbert interview.