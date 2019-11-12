2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Eminem’s Rep Addresses 2009 Song That References Rihanna And Chris Brown

November 12, 2019 - 2:13 pm by VIBE Staff

The song's snippet leaked earlier this month.

Since Eminem’s arrival onto the music scene, the Detroit native’s lyrics have been a source of opposition given content like violence, threatening comments toward women, homophobia and more. Recently, a song from a 2009 recording session leaked that assumably finds the “Lose Yourself” artist siding with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rihanna that same year.

“Of course I side with Chris Brown, I’d beat a bi**h down too,” Eminem reportedly said, according to The Guardian. The news site also reports that Eminem violently referenced Natasha Bedingfield and Dakota Fanning, and abusing a sex worker. Dennis Dennehy, a publicist for Eminem addressed the leak, noting “that’s over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it. Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship.”

A year after this recording, Eminem and Rihanna partnered up for the chart-topping single “Love the Way You Lie.” Part one was featured on Eminem’s seventh studio album, Recovery, while the melody’s part two was listed on Rihanna’s fifth album, Loud.

A previous time when Eminem’s lyrics were addressed occurred during the promotion of his Kamikaze album. On the song “The Ringer,” Eminem referred to Donald Trump as “Agent Orange” and said the Secret Service paid him a visit. According to Buzzfeed News, Eminem was interviewed by the agency concerning “threatening lyrics” from a prior song titled “Framed.” The court documents solely outlined why the Secret Service stated the rapper presented “inappropriate behavior.”

Additionally, the news site says “a concerned citizen” brought this song to the agency’s attention, citing an “inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.”

In This Story:

Popular

Drake Gets Booed At Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival

From the Web

More on Vibe

john-witherspoon-death-revealed--1573589716
Steve Grayson

John Witherspoon's Cause Of Death Is Ruled As An Heart Attack

TMZ reports that John Witherspoon died of a heart attack. Today (Nov. 12), the online news outlet gained access to the late actor's death certificate, which states that Witherspoon had several heart-related illnesses, but died of an heart attack.  The revered Friday actor was also battling coronary artery disease, and hypertension.

Witherspoon passed away on October 29th at his California home. He is mostly known for playing Ice Cube’s father in his directorial debut Friday, as well as its sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next.

Witherspoon also played John “Pops” Williams on the sitcom The Wayans Bros, portrayed the character Spoon on NBC’s The Tracey Morgan Show, and had roles alongside Eddie Murphy in Boomerang and Vampire in Brooklyn. He contributed voice acting to The Boondocks, where he played Granddad alongside Regina King, who voiced the two children, Riley and Huey Freeman.

Most recently, Witherspoon received television credits on The First Family, black-ish, and the Adult Swim series Black Jesus.

 

Continue Reading
Cam Newton with the TYPE-II C1N VINTA backpack
VINTA

Cam Newton Launches Limited Edition Backpack

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has a reputation as one of the most fashion-forward athletes in the world. And now, he's placing his stamp on a new fashion accessory.

Newton joined the startup premium accessories company Vinta in early 2019 as a creative partner, and the two have launched Newton's first premium backpack, the TYPE-II C1N, available for pre-order at vinta.co. The bag, according to a press release, is "specifically created for style-conscious travelers and busy city living."

“I’m excited to be working with Vinta and putting my first bag out into the world. It’s called the TYPE-II C1N, and it’s designed for a person like me, with a constant schedule, who doesn’t stop and wants a fashionable, high-quality bag that’s functional for everyday life,” Newton said in a statement. “It’s customizable, stylish, and every feature has been so well thought out and designed. That’s what Vinta embodies: travel made easy. I know they’ve done it for me, and I know they’re going to do it for everyone who buys one.”

The TYPE-II C1N comes in two colors – sand and berry – and is made of a weatherproof coated twill exterior, with features such as a modular leather field pack and dopp kit, space for a 15” laptop, an elevated satin interior, internal mesh pockets and flatlay panels.

This isn't Newton's first foray into fashion and accessories. Along with turning heads with his outrageous outfits at game days and press conferences, earlier in his career, he launched a menswear line with the Southern department store Belk.

Continue Reading
AIDS Drugs
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Scientists Detect New Strain Of HIV

Abbott Laboratories recently discovered a new strain of HIV-1, according to CNN. The scientists state this is the first time in 19 years that a new mutation of the virus has been uncovered and falls into the Group M sector of the condition, a sector that contributes to the globe's HIV epidemic.

The study was made in tandem with the University of Missouri, Kansas City and presents ways that HIV can change into other strains. However, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ director, said while this is a major discovery there’s no need for alarm.

“There’s no reason to panic or even to worry about it a little bit. Not a lot of people are infected with this," he said. "This is an outlier.” The World Health Organization states HIV’s global population includes 36.7 million people. On the subject of this latest strain discovery, medical officials are unsure as to how it can affect a person’s body but medication can still help to treat it as it does various HIV strains. It'll also remix how doctors test for the medical condition.

In 2017, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), published a study noting that Blacks/African Americans accounted for 43 percent (16,694) of new HIV diagnoses which stood at 38,739 during that year. Within the Group M section (which is one of four groups within the HIV-1 disease), there are nine strains: A, B, C, D, F, G, H, J, and K. In the United States, the B strain is the most common leading scientists and researchers to put most of their efforts behind it. Globally, the C strain is the most prevalent.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

7h ago

Rapper Lil Reese Shot In The Neck, Listed In Critical Condition

Music

1d ago

Tyler, The Creator Reacts To Drake Getting Booed At Camp Flog Gnaw

Music

3d ago

Missy Elliott's "Hot Boyz" Remix Remains A Heater 20 Years Later