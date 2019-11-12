Eminem’s Rep Addresses 2009 Song That References Rihanna And Chris Brown

The song's snippet leaked earlier this month.

Since Eminem’s arrival onto the music scene, the Detroit native’s lyrics have been a source of opposition given content like violence, threatening comments toward women, homophobia and more. Recently, a song from a 2009 recording session leaked that assumably finds the “Lose Yourself” artist siding with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rihanna that same year.

“Of course I side with Chris Brown, I’d beat a bi**h down too,” Eminem reportedly said, according to The Guardian. The news site also reports that Eminem violently referenced Natasha Bedingfield and Dakota Fanning, and abusing a sex worker. Dennis Dennehy, a publicist for Eminem addressed the leak, noting “that’s over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it. Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship.”

A year after this recording, Eminem and Rihanna partnered up for the chart-topping single “Love the Way You Lie.” Part one was featured on Eminem’s seventh studio album, Recovery, while the melody’s part two was listed on Rihanna’s fifth album, Loud.

A previous time when Eminem’s lyrics were addressed occurred during the promotion of his Kamikaze album. On the song “The Ringer,” Eminem referred to Donald Trump as “Agent Orange” and said the Secret Service paid him a visit. According to Buzzfeed News, Eminem was interviewed by the agency concerning “threatening lyrics” from a prior song titled “Framed.” The court documents solely outlined why the Secret Service stated the rapper presented “inappropriate behavior.”

Additionally, the news site says “a concerned citizen” brought this song to the agency’s attention, citing an “inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.”