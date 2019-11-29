French Montana Discharged From ICU

“Thank you everyone for all of the prayers, love and support.”

French Montana provided a bright update on his health following reports of chest and stomach pains. The “No Stylist” rapper shared he was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) recently, thanking his supporters for their well wishes.

“Thank you everyone for all of the prayers, love and support,” he wrote. “I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time!!!” TMZ previously reported that while authorities responded to an emergency call concerning a robbery—which turned out to be a false incident—Montana began to experience stomach pains and increased heart rate.

Once checked at the hospital, medical officials deemed the Morocco-born artist was also experiencing dehydration and exhaustion.

In September, the 34-year-old released a trailer to support his upcoming album, Montana. The teaser sees him interacting with cultural references of his heritage and music that we can expect once the project premieres.