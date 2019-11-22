French Montana Hospitalized For Series Of Medical Ailments

On Thursday (Nov. 21), medical authorities responded to an emergency call derived from French Montana's Calabasas home. According to TMZ, the "Shot Caller" rapper began to experience health ailments from nausea to an increased heart rate.

Around 1:30 p.m., the officials arrived at the scene and transported the 35-year-old entertainer to a nearby hospital. Authorities were initially responding to a call about a robbery but it was a false alarm. He then began to experience health ailments that encouraged the authorities to take him to a hospital. Details of his condition are still being kept private. The Bronx-bred, Morocco-born artist has been on the go since the charting success of his 2018 hit "Unforgettable." After filming the song's video in Uganda, Montana was inspired to provide adequate health services for over 300,000 people, AXS reports.

"Health care is kind of a privilege right now but it needs to be a right," he said to CNN. "When it comes to humanity I feel like a lot of people gotta step up to make it better." Montana continued to state the power that artists have the power to make a significant change but shy away from doing so. "I feel like a lot of artists and a lot of actors and people that have a platform like mind don't like to touch them kind of subjects because they real risky."

Happy one year anniversary to my family in Uganda 🇺🇬 cant believe we got so much done in one year !! Thank u for the opportunity💪❤️ !! pic.twitter.com/VBeGRIi6Zg — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) March 14, 2018

Details are still forthcoming.