2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Rapper GoldLink performs at the Mohave Tent during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

GoldLink Clarifies Statement On Mac Miller And ‘Divine Feminine’ Album

November 29, 2019 - 9:48 am by VIBE Staff

"Mac Miller is one of my bestfriends in the whole fu**ing world."

Earlier this week, GoldLink stirred a pot of controversy when he posted a lengthy statement on the late Mac Miller. The “Crew” rapper addressed Miller’s 2016 album Divine Feminine and seemingly claimed its inspiration was drawn from his 2015 project And After That, We Didn’t Talk.

During a concert, GoldLink stated this his post was taken out of context and he never “used the word copy” when mentioning Miller’s aforementioned soundscape and its reported relation to his own output. “I never used the word steal,” he said. “…That’s one of the realest ni**as I ever met so I don’t give a f**k what nobody say about it.”

The 26-year-old said alongside fellow DMV brethren Pusha T and Wale, Miller was one of the first people within the music industry to support him on his journey. The previous revelation, however, drew ire from other musicians including Anderson .Paak. “The whole post that I made about Mac Miller was about love and that ni**as can actually be brothers,” GoldLink said. “…The thing is Mac Miller wrote all of Divine Feminine. That was a great album.”

In his initial Instagram post, GoldLink praised Miller for his friendship and shared a full circle moment. "You were the first person brave enough to openly say 'he’s dope.' And gave me a platform," he wrote. "That meant more to me than anything else. 3 days before you died, I remember pullin up on you at the crib, walking in the house and seeing the Divine Feminine album plaque on the wall. I was so proud of you and what YOU created for yourself. And I’m forever grateful for that."

anderson-paak-goldlink-1574889213
Getty Images

Anderson .Paak Speaks On GoldLink’s Controversial Mac Miller Post

On Tuesday evening (Nov. 26), GoldLink published several controversial statements regarding Mac Miller. The “Zulu Screams” artist received backlash for his Instagram memo where he claimed the late Miller’s Divine Feminine album was inspired by his mixtape And After That, We Didn't Talk.

“Your single was called “Dang!” Ft. Anderson Paak...you had Soulection support you on the Divine Feminine tour and when I tried to contact you, about anything at all...you never hit me,” GoldLink wrote. “A close mutual friend ended up just hittin’ my DJ saying “listen man, we love Link, but we just had to do what we had to do. And Mac said if he needs a verse at anytime, he got him” We are family, you could always call me.” GoldLink supported Miller on his "GO:OD AM" Tour in 2015.

The 26-year-old then ended the post in a way that made readers scratch their heads given the nature of his revelations above. "3 days before you died, I remember pullin up on you at the crib, walking in the house and seeing the Divine Feminine album plaque on the wall. I was so proud of you and what YOU created for yourself. And I’m forever grateful for that."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mac Miller I’d be lying if I said I was surprised to hear that you died on us. Not because you were necessarily troubled, but because you were special and because of that, you were troubled. At your peak, you were the archetypal rapper all of us wanted to be; which was independent. But also just a kid with really bright eyes about life. I’ll keep it short because I want to continue our conversation for when it’s my time to go. But I think what made you and I special is that we weren’t always on the best terms. So I didn’t always have great things to say about you. When we were on the GO:OD AM tour, I played you my album “and after that we didn’t talk”, and you thought it was absolutely incredible. I released it under the“Soulection” label and the single for my album was called “Unique” ft. Anderson Paak, and that was your favorite song at the time. You loved it so much that you made the entire tour party listen to it, and surprised me with a cake after my set. I always thought you drove yourself insane about your own music. So much that, you would adopt styles as homage to those around you that you loved. That’s where our problem started. Divine Feminine was an actual blueprint of “and after that we didn’t talk”. Your single was called “Dang!” Ft. Anderson Paak...you had Souelction support you on the Divine Feminine tour and when I tried to contact you, about anything at all...you never hit me. A close mutual friend ended up just hittin’ my DJ saying “listen man, we love Link, but we just had to do what we had to do. And Mac said if he needs a verse at anytime, he got him” We are family, you could always call me. Afterwards, we seen each other at Coachella, and you put your head down like an innocent child, but I told you to pick it up and I hugged you like the brother you are to me. You were the first person brave enough to openly say “he’s dope.”, and gave me a platform. That meant more to me than anything else. 3 days before you died, I remember pullin up on you at the crib, walking in the house and seeing the Divine Feminine album plaque on the wall. I was so proud of you and what YOU created for yourself. And I’m forever grateful for that

A post shared by GoldLink (@goldlink) on Nov 26, 2019 at 5:22pm PST

After the "Crew" rapper's claims made headline news, Anderson .Paak, one of Miller's longtime friends/collaborators, responded to his statements by noting he’s not the first to take inspiration in order to produce a unique body of work. “You ain't the first to make an album inspired by a relationship, you ain't the first to make a song featuring Anderson .Paak,” he wrote. “But you are the first to disrespect my friend who is no longer here for absolutely no reason and I can't stand for that."

It's still unclear as to why GoldLink decided to post his revelations.

Continue Reading
the-weeknd-GettyImages-1173485272-1574837310
Tasos Katopodis

The Weeknd Launches A New Era With “Heartless”

Fresh off the three-year anniversary of his Starboy album, The Weeknd has returned with a brand new single. “Heartless,” released on Tuesday (Nov. 26), launches a “psychotic, brain melting chapter,” according to a cryptic social media post from the Toronto native.

View this post on Instagram

 

TONIGHT WE START A NEW BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER! LET’S GO!

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 26, 2019 at 12:28pm PST

On “Heartless,” the Weekend wades through indecisiveness, but ultimately gives in to his vices. Despite his quest to settle down and be a “better man,” he admits to getting derailed by an inability to break old habits.

The Grammy winner teased the start of a new era by sharing a blurry Instagram post on Monday (Nov. 25) captioned, “The fall stats tomorrow. “ He was also spotted filming a music video in Las Vegas.

If the rumors are true, the 29-year-old singer is readying a string of new music, although its unclear if an album will debut by year's end. In the meantime, fans might have more than one new track to enjoy. According to reports, The Weeknd recently registered a song called, “Like Selena,” presumably about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

A snippet of “Blinding Lights, ”another unreleased track, is featured in a new Mercedez-Benz commercial. The clip teases the release of a longer visual set to debut this Friday (Nov. 29).

Listen to “Heartless” below.

Continue Reading
21-savage-GettyImages-1180337776-1574830263
Charley Gallay

21 Savage Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner For Less Fortunate Families

After a year that resulted in him being detained in ICE custody for several days, 21 Savage has lots to celebrate this Thanksgiving. The Grammy nominee kicked off  holiday food festivities on Tuesday (Nov. 26) and he did it all for a good cause.

The rapper served 300 Thanksgiving meals to needy families at the Dekalb County YMCA in Stone Mountain, Ga. The holiday menu featured the usual suspects: Turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Thanks @21savage for sponsoring and serving 300 Thanksgiving dinners! pic.twitter.com/vfdl7xAywC

— Wade Walker YMCA (@WadeWalkerYMCA) November 27, 2019

21 Savage's mother, Heather Joseph, joined him at the event which was thrown by his Leading By Example Foundation.  Through the organization, 21 Savage has spearheaded numerous charity events and outreach efforts including encourage financial literacy for teens, organizing back-to-school drives and advocating for automatic citizenship on behalf of migrant children.

Earlier in the month, 21 Savage spoke at an anti-gun violence event in Atlanta’s College Park neighborhood.

Continue Reading

