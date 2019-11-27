anderson-paak-goldlink-1574889213
Anderson .Paak Speaks On GoldLink’s Controversial Mac Miller Post

November 27, 2019 - 4:45 pm by VIBE Staff

GoldLink ended his Instagram post in a way that made readers scratch their heads given the nature of his revelations.

On Tuesday evening (Nov. 26), GoldLink published several controversial statements regarding Mac Miller. The “Zulu Screams” artist received backlash for his Instagram memo where he claimed the late Miller’s Divine Feminine album was inspired by his mixtape And After That, We Didn't Talk.

“Your single was called “Dang!” Ft. Anderson Paak...you had Soulection support you on the Divine Feminine tour and when I tried to contact you, about anything at all...you never hit me,” GoldLink wrote. “A close mutual friend ended up just hittin’ my DJ saying “listen man, we love Link, but we just had to do what we had to do. And Mac said if he needs a verse at anytime, he got him” We are family, you could always call me.” GoldLink supported Miller on his "GO:OD AM" Tour in 2015.

The 26-year-old then ended the post in a way that made readers scratch their heads given the nature of his revelations above. "3 days before you died, I remember pullin up on you at the crib, walking in the house and seeing the Divine Feminine album plaque on the wall. I was so proud of you and what YOU created for yourself. And I’m forever grateful for that."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mac Miller I’d be lying if I said I was surprised to hear that you died on us. Not because you were necessarily troubled, but because you were special and because of that, you were troubled. At your peak, you were the archetypal rapper all of us wanted to be; which was independent. But also just a kid with really bright eyes about life. I’ll keep it short because I want to continue our conversation for when it’s my time to go. But I think what made you and I special is that we weren’t always on the best terms. So I didn’t always have great things to say about you. When we were on the GO:OD AM tour, I played you my album “and after that we didn’t talk”, and you thought it was absolutely incredible. I released it under the“Soulection” label and the single for my album was called “Unique” ft. Anderson Paak, and that was your favorite song at the time. You loved it so much that you made the entire tour party listen to it, and surprised me with a cake after my set. I always thought you drove yourself insane about your own music. So much that, you would adopt styles as homage to those around you that you loved. That’s where our problem started. Divine Feminine was an actual blueprint of “and after that we didn’t talk”. Your single was called “Dang!” Ft. Anderson Paak...you had Souelction support you on the Divine Feminine tour and when I tried to contact you, about anything at all...you never hit me. A close mutual friend ended up just hittin’ my DJ saying “listen man, we love Link, but we just had to do what we had to do. And Mac said if he needs a verse at anytime, he got him” We are family, you could always call me. Afterwards, we seen each other at Coachella, and you put your head down like an innocent child, but I told you to pick it up and I hugged you like the brother you are to me. You were the first person brave enough to openly say “he’s dope.”, and gave me a platform. That meant more to me than anything else. 3 days before you died, I remember pullin up on you at the crib, walking in the house and seeing the Divine Feminine album plaque on the wall. I was so proud of you and what YOU created for yourself. And I’m forever grateful for that

A post shared by GoldLink (@goldlink) on

After the "Crew" rapper's claims made headline news, Anderson .Paak, one of Miller's longtime friends/collaborators, responded to his statements by noting he’s not the first to take inspiration in order to produce a unique body of work. “You ain't the first to make an album inspired by a relationship, you ain't the first to make a song featuring Anderson .Paak,” he wrote. “But you are the first to disrespect my friend who is no longer here for absolutely no reason and I can't stand for that."

It's still unclear as to why GoldLink decided to post his revelations.

the-weeknd-GettyImages-1173485272-1574837310
Tasos Katopodis

The Weeknd Launches A New Era With “Heartless”

Fresh off the three-year anniversary of his Starboy album, The Weeknd has returned with a brand new single. “Heartless,” released on Tuesday (Nov. 26), launches a “psychotic, brain melting chapter,” according to a cryptic social media post from the Toronto native.

View this post on Instagram

 

TONIGHT WE START A NEW BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER! LET’S GO!

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 26, 2019 at 12:28pm PST

On “Heartless,” the Weekend wades through indecisiveness, but ultimately gives in to his vices. Despite his quest to settle down and be a “better man,” he admits to getting derailed by an inability to break old habits.

The Grammy winner teased the start of a new era by sharing a blurry Instagram post on Monday (Nov. 25) captioned, “The fall stats tomorrow. “ He was also spotted filming a music video in Las Vegas.

If the rumors are true, the 29-year-old singer is readying a string of new music, although its unclear if an album will debut by year's end. In the meantime, fans might have more than one new track to enjoy. According to reports, The Weeknd recently registered a song called, “Like Selena,” presumably about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

A snippet of “Blinding Lights, ”another unreleased track, is featured in a new Mercedez-Benz commercial. The clip teases the release of a longer visual set to debut this Friday (Nov. 29).

Listen to “Heartless” below.

21-savage-GettyImages-1180337776-1574830263
Charley Gallay

21 Savage Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner For Less Fortunate Families

After a year that resulted in him being detained in ICE custody for several days, 21 Savage has lots to celebrate this Thanksgiving. The Grammy nominee kicked off  holiday food festivities on Tuesday (Nov. 26) and he did it all for a good cause.

The rapper served 300 Thanksgiving meals to needy families at the Dekalb County YMCA in Stone Mountain, Ga. The holiday menu featured the usual suspects: Turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Thanks @21savage for sponsoring and serving 300 Thanksgiving dinners! pic.twitter.com/vfdl7xAywC

— Wade Walker YMCA (@WadeWalkerYMCA) November 27, 2019

21 Savage's mother, Heather Joseph, joined him at the event which was thrown by his Leading By Example Foundation.  Through the organization, 21 Savage has spearheaded numerous charity events and outreach efforts including encourage financial literacy for teens, organizing back-to-school drives and advocating for automatic citizenship on behalf of migrant children.

Earlier in the month, 21 Savage spoke at an anti-gun violence event in Atlanta’s College Park neighborhood.

Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby Trial
Mark Makela

Bill Cosby Talks Mentoring Fellow Inmates In New Interview

Bill Cosby has been keeping busy in prison. In his first interview from behind bars, Cosby spoke to BlackPressUSA.com, about mentoring inmates,  his sexual assault trial, and the “privileged” life at Pennsylvania’s SCI-Phoenix facility.

Last year, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault. Unless he’s granted parole, the Philly native will serve out the majority of his sentence. “I have eight years and nine months left,” he said during one of a series of 15-minute phone calls to the outlet. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

Cosby called his trial fraudulent. “It’s all a set up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters.”

As for his prison accommodations, Cosby referred to his cell as a “penthouse” and added, “I'm a privileged man in prison.”

On another note, Cosby revealed that he’s dedicated to helping fellow inmates through the Mann Up Association, a prison reform program aimed at encouraging and empowering black men to “strive for self-response and dignity and to put their family first,” according to the interview.

“I got a wife, family, and friends who are so happy that I have something. I go into my penthouse and lay down and start to think about how I can relay a message and give it on Saturdays [during Mann Up sessions] so that they would hear it and feel it.”

Cosby has given several prison speeches for Mann Up, one of which was “dedicated to women,” he said while explaining how his wife, Camille Cosby, inspired the lecture.

Elsewhere in the interview, the comedian talked about The Cosby Show being pulled off air, which he alleges was a larger attempt to erase positive depictions in the black history. “Thank goodness for TV One and BET, but we’ve got to respect ourselves. We’ve got to have a very, very strong respect for our history.”

Cosby also revisited his controversial “Pound Cake” speech in 2004. Looking back, Cosby admitted that he shouldn’t have made such sweeping statements about the black community in the speech, which commemorated the 50th anniversary of Brown vs. the Board of Education. That said, Cosby noted that he still has concerns for black America.

“They are under siege. This thing with the drugs and the different pockets of the neighborhoods where it’s going on,”  he said. “When you look at what drugs are doing… things that make these people drive around and shoot into crowds.

“The insanity of what is the cause to the brain by all the drugs these people are dealing with. It’s exactly what I warned them about in 2004. They’ve thrown education out the window,” Cosby continued. “They’ve thrown respect for the family out the window, and they’re blaming each other for what’s going on. There is post-traumatic stress syndrome, and there are also bad manners.”

Click here for the full interview.

