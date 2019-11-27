Anderson .Paak Speaks On GoldLink’s Controversial Mac Miller Post

GoldLink ended his Instagram post in a way that made readers scratch their heads given the nature of his revelations.

On Tuesday evening (Nov. 26), GoldLink published several controversial statements regarding Mac Miller. The “Zulu Screams” artist received backlash for his Instagram memo where he claimed the late Miller’s Divine Feminine album was inspired by his mixtape And After That, We Didn't Talk.

“Your single was called “Dang!” Ft. Anderson Paak...you had Soulection support you on the Divine Feminine tour and when I tried to contact you, about anything at all...you never hit me,” GoldLink wrote. “A close mutual friend ended up just hittin’ my DJ saying “listen man, we love Link, but we just had to do what we had to do. And Mac said if he needs a verse at anytime, he got him” We are family, you could always call me.” GoldLink supported Miller on his "GO:OD AM" Tour in 2015.

The 26-year-old then ended the post in a way that made readers scratch their heads given the nature of his revelations above. "3 days before you died, I remember pullin up on you at the crib, walking in the house and seeing the Divine Feminine album plaque on the wall. I was so proud of you and what YOU created for yourself. And I’m forever grateful for that."

After the "Crew" rapper's claims made headline news, Anderson .Paak, one of Miller's longtime friends/collaborators, responded to his statements by noting he’s not the first to take inspiration in order to produce a unique body of work. “You ain't the first to make an album inspired by a relationship, you ain't the first to make a song featuring Anderson .Paak,” he wrote. “But you are the first to disrespect my friend who is no longer here for absolutely no reason and I can't stand for that."

It's still unclear as to why GoldLink decided to post his revelations.