girls-tour-entrepreneurship-1573656077
JASPER SOLOFF/@JASPERAEGAN

#GirlsTour Mentorship Program Provides Resources For Women Entrepreneurs

November 13, 2019 - 12:55 pm by VIBE Staff

"Our mission is to represent strong women, working women, and independent women of all ages, colors, and sizes."

After launching a social media campaign that pins a spotlight on women entrepreneurs, Sorella's Heather Sanders and Brittney Turner and their #GirlsTour program selected 12 girls for its ambassador initiative that'll provide the tools necessary to make their dreams a reality.

"Our mission is to represent strong women, working women, and independent women of all ages, colors, and sizes," a statement from the initiative reads. "Empowering women all over the world to not only be confident and have a vision, but to also be a dope girl with style and hustle."

In 2012, Sanders and Turner embarked on their own entrepreneurship journey when they launched their clothing brand Sorella. They then opened their first store in Los Angeles and that's when #GirlsTour was later born.

"Now we have grown a team full of extraordinary creatives, designed thousands of new styles, and a fan base full of dope ass women," a statement from the pair notes. "Sorella has now become a lifestyle and our #GIRLSTOUR wall has grown to an international landmark and must stop photo destination in Los Angeles. Our next goal is to tour our most sought out locations and bring the Tour to you but also continue to empower many more women around the world."

Two of the ambassadors include Kayla Farley, a single mother who's a multi-talented makeup artist and model. The second ambassador is Justice Campbell, a Compton native who was once paralyzed as a child but fulfilled her determination to walk again and became an inspiration to others.

Video Credit: Dominique Hill

Popular

Drake Gets Booed At Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival

From the Web

More on Vibe

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Episode 9 Recap
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Episode 9 Recap: Come On And Bring The Ruckus

Who do we speak to about getting a security detail for these last episodes of the season? We feel unsafe with Atilla on the streets. Atilla (Robert Crayton) is a massive being from Stapleton who just got out of prison, and who also inspired us to get up and double-check the locks on our doors a few times during this episode. We don’t know the full backstory on Staten Island’s version of Deebo (if Deebo was also an actual killer), but we were clear that his presence wasn’t going to be a good thing for the crew — but maybe it will turn out to be. We’ll come back to that later. Anyway, the penultimate episode of this season opens with Atilla being released from New York’s Sing Sing and immediately wreaking havoc when he gets back to the hood. With no concerns about parole stipulations or nothing, he’s robbing folks, shooting folks, pistol-whipping folks. Mayhem.

In midtown, Bobby drops by the label to talk to Monica (Jill Flint) about being dropped for poor single sales. He’s understandably frustrated because nothing he did was his vision, it was Tommy Boy’s. He pushed back on almost every choice they made for his brand, and Bobby points out that he still conceded to everything they asked him to do, “...that poppy song. The cheesy video.” He also tells Monica that now he should be able to try things his way; he’s got songs she’s never heard. And even though she admits the label made missteps with marketing, Monica’s still not trying to hear his music. She tells Bobby that Tommy Boy is potentially about to be bought out by a larger company, so Tom Silverman is shifting focus from solo acts to groups. Groups, you say? Bam! Bobby whips out the Wu-Tang demo and says “I got a group.” Monica is skeptical about everything from the group name to Ason being one of the rappers: “Isn’t he a backup dancer?” But she completely shuts down when he mentions Gary/Genius. “Gary is signed to another label. That’s not how the system works.” (We love Rza foreshadowing all the ways he flipped the standard music business with the group and their solo deals.) Monica sits the demo on a stack of tapes on her desk and walks Bobby out. As she does, an intern comes and packs the tapes up.

Back in Stapleton, Dennis (Siddiq Saunderson) has his brothers watch Shaolin vs Wu Tang with him. Since he and Bobby fell out, movie nights in the Diggs’ basement is a wrap, so little brothers gotta learn the way of the Wu. Darius (Samuel Mckoy-Johnson) has jokes, especially with the relationship storyline between the kung fu master and his best friend’s sister. He tells Dennis with a smirk, “No wonder you like this movie so much.” Dennis is upset that his brothers can’t see the deeper meanings in the movie, but the boys just think the violence is entertaining.

After leaving Tommy Boy, Bobby stops by Genius’ flossy album packaging shoot to talk to Andre (Jamie Hector) about the next steps. Andre tells him he doesn’t think he’s a fit at any of the other majors, then says Bobby may need to accept the fact that he’s not going to make it as a recording artist. Finally, Dre drops any pretense of professionalism or concern and tells Bobby he’s not working with him anymore. When Bobby asks about the money he’s made so far, Andre hits him with the infamous you-didn’t-read-the-contract accounting we’ve heard about in every episode of VH1's Behind the Music and that TLC movie.

Dennis is still holding down Battery Park, and the Five Percenters are still grating on his nerves. Adding to his frustration, Divine (Julian Elijah Martinez) completely ignores him as he passes by on the way to work. In one of his more pressed and desperate moments, D Love impulsively sticks a client up for his gold watch and sunglasses. Welp, working at the park’s a wrap.

Meanwhile, a defeated Bobby is packing up his equipment at the house, considering finally letting the dream go. As he’s doing so, he comes across his copy of The Supreme 120 Lessons - the introductory book for those seeking knowledge of self.  He started learning on tour, but apparently still has some studying to do. He abandons his packing project for the time being and takes time to try to decipher the readings.

Since Dennis blew up the spot by jacking a client, he’s sitting around the house with Bobby’s Shaolin movies on repeat. In breaking different plot points down to his brothers, he’s starting to see parts of the movie in a new way. He plays around, spitting some bars inspired by the flick, and Darius encourages him to “put that kung fu sh*t in a song or something.” When Dennis said Bobby’s been trying it, Darius tells him that means it’s a good idea and then asks why they haven’t been making music together anymore.

Over in Ohio, the relocated Diggs clan is thriving. Ms. Linda's (Erika Alexander) got her a garden, Jerome's (Bokeem Woodbine) got a new job, and Shurrie (Zolee Griggs) is about to get a role in the school play...or not, according to her sudden nausea. (We knew it!)

Divine is still putting in late nights cleaning the floors in the World Trade Center. He’s staying the course, but the work only takes him a fraction of his 10-hour shift. And he can’t dip out early since his boss already goes somewhere that requires snazzy suits for most of the night. After overhearing a trader on the phone throwing around a $25M figure like it’s nothing, Divine realizes how much money these finance cats are playing with and decides to use his free time at work to read up on the business.

In Park Hill, Sha (Shameik Moore) is in the crib watching “We Love You Rakeem” on The Box and waiting to see himself. The idea of being a rapper is clearly becoming more and appealing to the dude who once called the artform something they picked up in project hallways. Power (Marcus Callender) scoops him to roll to Cressy’s to cop product. When they get there, they learn Cressy (Jason Louder) is getting into the music business. He’s building a studio in his house and has a cypher going of talent he’s grooming. He tells Sha to jump in and is impressed with what he hears. He gets him in the studio immediately. There’s weed and girls — one of whom seems interested in Sha. She asks him if he works with Cressy, “Yeah, we’re making music together.”  Sha’s already casting off his identity as a dealer and trying on “rapper” for size. “Oh, you’re a rapper,” shorty asks with skepticism. “I spit darts, baby.” Now that sounds like the rapper we know as Raekwon.

Dennis is smoking out and trying to explain the idea of merging kung fu and rap to his boy, whose question is, “How is this representing Staten Island?” Dennis emphasizes, “Shaolin is Staten Island!”  He fervently starts talking about Shaolin and Wu Tang coming together at the end of the movie and meshing styles because they’re more powerful together. His boy ain’t trying to hear all that, he’s just trying to take a hit of the blunt. Dennis is missing Bobby; he’d get it.

Ason runs up on a dejected Bobby on the street, asking him if they can get into the studio. Bobby doesn’t want to tell him he got dropped. As he’s talking to him, some kids come up and ask for an autograph, then ask how much he got paid. Street rules have always dictated that you don’t talk about money all wild and loose in the streets, but Ason throws around mention of a $100K advance. “Nah, yo,” Bobby corrects. “...I got $60 Gs.” We knew as soon as he said it that it was going to reach the wrong ears, and sho’nuff, the young ones go boppin’ off down the street repeating the number as they walk right past Atilla. Aw, damn.

Lucky for Bobby, Sheba was on her job at the crib, and Bobby saw Atilla trying to bust in with time to sneak out of the house. Atilla destroys the house. Flips over and tears apart anything in there. After flipping over Bobby’s bed like it was a feather, Atilla finds his music and rhyme books and seems a little too pleased for somebody who was looking for $60K in cash.

The movie marathon continues at Dennis’ house, and at this point he’s been watching so much, he hears his own dialogue and sees his own version of the film, complete with street slang, Nike Airs and gold three-finger rings (somebody should totally commission a Ghostface-inspired reissue of the Shaw Brothers movies). Mama Coles (Delissa Reynolds) comes home and wonders why they’re watching the same movie again. Darius raves about the fight scenes, but Dennis argues he’s watching for the lessons in loyalty and brotherhood. His mom points out that he’s currently beefing with all his friends. The whole family’s using the movies to shade Dennis.

At Cressy’s studio, Power comes to grab Sha to get some actual work done. Cressy’s trying to put Sha under contract immediately — like in the next few hours, but Power’s not for all the “entertainer” rah rah. Miraculously, just as they get to the car, a fleet of cops roll up on Cressy’s house. We were worried for a minute that Cressy was going to think Power and Sha set him up, but nope. It was the honey trying to push up on Sha— she was undercover! Now Sha’s feeling like he got played, and Power tells him to never take his eye off the ball.

Atilla is holding Bobby’s music and equipment hostage for the 60 thousand dollars Bobby never actually received (imagine thinking anybody got $60K for a single deal). Divine doesn’t see the point in getting worked up; it’s music, he can make more. Divine doesn't know that Bobby was leaning towards leaving music alone, but he wanted to at least have what he’d already created.

Dennis shows up to make peace, having been enlightened and shamed a little by the movies. He realizes he needs Bobby to balance out his energy. Bobby is his abbot — he’s the head of their group. Bobby updates Dennis on the turn things have taken for him lately. Dennis is relieved Tommy Boy dropped him, “F*ck all that tuxedo-wearing bullsh*t, that sh*t ain’t you.” And he wants to go get Bobby’s stuff back from Atilla. Lmao — has Dennis met Atilla? They better get some reinforcements; some actual kung fu masters and ninjas or something. But our guess is that this will be the fight that brings the entire clan together, finally, with Dennis and Sha joining forces like Shaolin and Wu Tang in the movie.

---

What The Episode Got Right: Drug kingpins bankrolled a lot of early hip-hop artists and businesses. It was an easy way to wash money and go legit during the war on drugs campaign. And it became harder to move around freely in the streets. We mentioned this in Episode 8, but you really couldn’t bring any food around a young black man in the ‘90s without him asking or commenting about “swine,” but Ms. Coles was every black mama shrugging it off because “pigs were made to be eaten.”

What The Episode Got Wrong: Maybe this isn’t “wrong,” but how is somebody as violent as Atilla even out of jail? At minimum, we know he has to be on parole, and we’re also certain he hasn’t checked in with his PO at all. Can somebody please come get him? We don’t feel safe.

What We Have Questions About: So, Rza just really left U-God out of this whole thing? LOL. And how did Bobby get the doors on the house fixed so quickly?

Continue Reading
'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Episode 8 Recap
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Episode 8 Recap: Knowledge Of Self

We’re nearing the end of An America Saga’s first season. Episode 8 brings us closer to the pay-off (WU-TANG! Proper rap names!) and takes us deeper into Wu's inspiration with a chapter format, like the kung fu movies that inspired the crew. We follow Bobby through key moments of his first promo tour with each scene done in real-time with one continuous shot. And like kung fu movies, there are challenges and lessons to learn in each chapter. As Bobby progresses through his tour, he learns more about how the game works...and about himself.

Prelude: The Motel - Houston

Bobby (Ashton Sanders) and Gary/Genius (Johnell Young) have cousin Ason (T.J. Atoms) on the road with them for their first tour run as part of a line up including Naughty By Nature and Bronx rapper Just-Ice. They’re acting like any young rapper on the road for the first time: chicks, weed — they’re living the dream. A shirtless Bobby stumbles out of his hotel room, leaving two half-dressed women behind, exclaiming to Gary, “I love being on tour, ni**a!”

Soundcheck - Houston

The fine points behind the business and work of being on the road appeal to Bobby less than everything that happens after the show. His sound is jacked up and the venue’s engineer doesn’t care. Ason is interrupting his press interview for weed emergencies — and swapping the gear he wanted to wear for his show — his merch is spelled with “Rakim” instead of “Rakeem,” and while he’s beefing about it, he bumps into Just-Ice, one of the first gangsta rappers and a real street cat, even though he was also righteous.

Hearing Bobby ranting about the name he got from the five-percenters, Just-Ice grills Bobby on the meaning of the name and supreme mathematics (this entire moment reminded us of an old head in the frat running up on a neo). Bobby’s only half-listened to the Five Percenters preaching around New York, he hasn’t studied up and isn’t fully enmeshed in the Nations of the Gods and Earths just yet. Fortunately, Gary/Allah Justice/Genius is, and he comes to his cousin’s aid. Genius tells Bobby he’s gotta be careful playing around on the road because Five Percenters take it seriously (and at this point in hip-hop, many of the prominent rappers embraced at least some aspects of the Five-Percent Nation faction of Islam). He tells Bobby that the reason Just-Ice moves so fearlessly and confidently is that he has knowledge of self. As though to prove the point, Just-Ice is able to get the sound engineer to fix the same monitor issue Bobby complained about (part of that was more Just-Ice being a big, scary dude from the Bronx, but for the sake of the narrative, we’ll go with Genius's explanation). Gary tells Bobby he’ll give him some literature to read and help him out.

Radio Promo - New Orleans

In Houston, Bobby was in a crew mindset, adding the track he produced for Genius, “Pass the Bone,” to the set. The guys walk into the local station for promo feeling great about the crowd response, and Bobby tells Genius he really thinks it should be the first single.

They get settled in the green room and into common tour-mate camaraderie with the Naughty by Nature crew. Ason, who we now understand is on his own kind of promo tour, is trying to hit Bourbon Street since they missed Mardi Gras (although, he found some mardi gras beads somewhere), Gary’s scoping out the craft table making sure nothing was made with pork products, and Bobby’s trying to flesh out some lyrics.

In this episode, we slip into Bobby’s head with him as he puts together his ideas for music and rhymes. It’s somewhat disorienting, especially combined with the continuous camera shot, but that’s kind of the point: this is all a little disorienting for him. Bobby, Gary, Treach (Moise Morancy), and “Ali Baba” (Treach’s machete) go into the studio to get ready for their on-air hit. They’re each expected to spit a freestyle, and Bobby’s working on his in his head — we think, until host Zina D (Malikha Mallette) chimes in to tell him he can’t curse on the air. But she likes what he’s spitting and hopes that’s the kind of material he plans to put on his album, “I know you got that Prince Rakeem sh*t for the ladies. But this lady would like more of that real sh*t.”

When Zina announces  “Come Do Me” as Genius’s new single, Bobby’s hurt. They were just talking about “Pass the Bone,” and he didn’t say anything. Gary tells him Andre and the label wanted a radio hit. Bobby still wants to produce on the album, at least, but Gary tells him the project’s locked and finished and offers excuses about label politics. Finally, he suggests to Bobby, “Just put it on your album.” Deflated, Bobby admits he still only has a single deal.

Album Signing -  Greensboro

Bobby is back in familiar territory; the city where he spent summers as a kid with his uncle and (evil) aunt. He’s excited because this is the part of being an artist he’s been craving: connecting with fans of his music.

As Bobby and Ason walk to the local record store with childhood friend Pat (Jimi Stanton), Bobby looks for the Bojangles (we understand), Ason asks about the “freaky picnic out in Atlanta” (Freaknik), and then Pat asks Bobby about the name “Rakeem.” This time, Bobby’s able to break it down. Between Texas and North Carolina, he’s gained some knowledge of self.

Inside the local record store, Bobby’s enthralled with the vinyl offerings and wants a minute to browse before the fans come inside. Ason stumbles upon a collection of kung fu movies on sale for 99¢, including The Shaolin Drunken Monk, the film that would eventually inspire Ason's name, “Old Dirty Bastard.” Bobby grabs those up, has the shop owner’s nephew spit for him, and is really feeling himself. This is his moment - no Genius, no Naughty. Just him. Even his abusive aunt Goldie (Kecia Lewis) bum-rushing the spot doesn’t kill his vibe. But then Andre (Jamie Hector) gives him some news that does — Tommy Boy ain’t clear the Denise Williams sample for Bobby’s single (an on-going issue with Tommy Boy), so the store can’t sell their existing stock, which leaves Bobby nothing to sign but stickers, posters, and the shirts with his name misspelled. He’s understandably furious until Andre tells him the label approved a budget for the video, he just has to re-record the song with a different track.

Video Shoot - New York

Bobby proudly brings his big brother to the “We Love You Rakeem” video set since Divine (Julian Elijah Martinez) hasn’t been able to travel with him on the road. Bobby wants him to see first hand that all he was working on in the basement is paying off. Divine’s impressed and proud of his little brother,  “You got your name in lights!...You really made it, brother.” But Bobby is still focused on the bigger picture — the crew. “Nah man, we made it.”  That feeling of pride and excitement dies as soon as Bobby steps all the way onto the soundstage and sees a set out of a 1950s Hollywood musical. He told Andre he wanted his video to be “cinematic,” but he didn’t mean this.

Dre distracts him from his complaint momentarily by introducing him to DJ and De La Soul producer Prince Paul (Jaison Hunter), and Bobby’s geeked because he’s a fan. But then Dre tells him the label wants Paul to produce his album. Bobby’s been fighting to be taken seriously as a producer from the jump, and the label still won’t entertain the idea. Everybody is hitting Bobby in the head with “Just trust me,” as they push ideas that don’t align with who he is and what he wants to represent. He tries to push back, arguing, “When people see me, I need them to know who I am and where I come from.” A tuxedo and a top hat definitely do not say “From the slums of Shaolin.”

Sha (Shameik Moore) and Dennis (Siddiq Saunderson) coming to the set just drive the point home even further. While Sha is gassed by the hoopla, he still remarks more than once that the whole set-up doesn’t reflect where they came from or the Bobby he knows.

Then Dennis shows up and almost turns the set into another kind of shoot. Bobby’s managed to keep him and Sha from crossing paths until now, and Dennis is furious that Bobby’s lamping with Sha on set, going so far as to ask if Bobby was trying to set him up. Bobby tries to calm him down and convince him that the beef should be dead. Now that he got his deal, “all that street sh*t is over.” But this pisses Dennis off even more, and he lets all his frustrations about everything loose: the weight of taking care of his family, feeling left behind as his friends are traveling all over the country with no obligations, and most of all Bobby refusing to understand that Sha straight-up tried to kill him and could have also hurt his family in the process (he has a point, though. Sha was out the window, double-hand blasting at his crib). Saunderson doesn’t look like Ghostface, but the go-hard energy he delivers is all Ghost, and in this scene, he almost became Ghostface for a minute. He captured the real Dennis Coles’ mannerisms perfectly.

As Dennis storms off, Bobby catches his reflection in the mirror, and we can tell he feels foolish seeing himself in the electric blue cumberbund and ruffled tuxedo shirt. The AD calls for everyone to get in their places, and Bobby still ain’t even got his hair done...but that’s ok because they give him a top hat and some gloves! He plods up the steps of the staircase on set, not looking at all like an artist about to shoot their very first video, but like a kid forced to complete a chore.

The Studio - Brooklyn

Back in the studio, Bobby is working on music for his album. Music that feels the way he wants it to. He gives the engineer direction to push all the settings above normal to give the track a raw, gritty feel.  Sha, Genius, Ason, and Rebel (Joey Bada$$) are also in the studio, at Bobby’s request, so he can finally realize his vision. He tells the guys he wants to do a crew track, but not in the usual style with the first position through the anchor. He wants them to compete with each other and push each other, but to also come at it like a unit.

“Hit them ni**as with that Wu-Tang sword style, slicing ni**as with sharp tongues.” And finally, the moment we’ve been waiting the whole season for: a declaration of “Wu-Tang. Ain’t nobody f**king with the clan.” The Wu is born. The guys are hype and getting their rhymes ready to jump in the booth, so of course, this is the moment Dre shows up to put a damper on things. He breaks the news that Bobby’s single with the new sample isn’t moving units, but Bobby’s not surprised, telling Andre that “People over that corny, poppy sh*t.” But Bobby’s not going to get the chance to come back with his own vision; Tommy Boy is dropping him from the label.

--

What This Episode Got Right: Industry Rule #4080 is real, especially if you don’t have the power or confidence as an artist to assert your creative control. Genius asking the station staff if the beignets were made with lard  (because five-percenters can’t have no swine!) took us back to the 90s, when dudes would swear they couldn’t eat gummy bears because of pork gelatin, but would say it while drinking (which they’re also not supposed to do).

What This Episode Got Wrong: In Houston, Bobby meets a young Kenny “The Jet” Smith at soundcheck. Ain’t no basketball players coming to soundcheck. They come backstage pre-show or post-show. Nobody in history who’s eaten at Bojangles has called it, simply, a “fast food restaurant.” At least give it the respect to call it “a chicken spot.”And also, even though Freak’nik had spread beyond the HBCU world and was doing serious numbers already in 1991, we’re not sure a white boy - even a hip one - in Greensboro would have been onto it already.

What We Could Have Done Without: The use of Arc Choir’s “Walk With Me” in the New Orleans scene took us out of the story for a minute because it’s impossible to hear that now and not think of a certain other rapper. The song wasn’t even recorded until 1997, so we’re not sure what that point was. It was a strange misstep in what’s otherwise been solid music execution.

Things We Have Questions About: Why was Gary the only person who knew what an armadillo was?  And do armadillos really just wander about in the streets like that? We’ve been to Texas… we ain’t seen no armadillos strolling around like raccoons.

Continue Reading
Kodak Black Sentenced To Prison
Kodak Black attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kodak Black Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison

Today (Nov. 13), a Miami federal judge sentenced rapper Kodak Black to 46 months in prison on weapons charges. According to the Miami Herald,“  the state asked for 46 to 57 months, while Black’s lawyers had pushed for 37 to 44 months or less.

The 22-year-old rapper pleaded guilty in August to lying on a background form when he purchased handguns back in January. Kodak lied again in March when he attempted to buy more guns. He also ran into trouble during his stint behind bars while awaiting sentencing. During the court hearing, prosecutors revealed that Black had beat up a prison guard.

Before his sentence was handed down, Kodak accepted responsibility for his crimes. “I’m sorry for the actions that led me for where I’m standing,” said the artist, who grew up in Pompano Beach’s Golden Acres housing development. "I do take full responsibility for my mishap.”

Black allegedly got into an altercation with a prison guard since being in jail.  According to reports, prosecutors said Kodak was under the influence of an unknown substance when he assaulted an officer, beating him in the face and groin so badly that the guard ended up in the hospital with a hernia.

Kodak’s lawyers disputed the facts of the melee, insinuating that Kodak was drugged and instigated into the altercation by a gang member.

“Kapri displayed disruptive behavior," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Brown. “He was involved in a fight on Oct. 29, with another inmate." A corrections officer stepped in, spraying mace on both inmates.

The judge ultimately decided that the violent dispute couldn’t be factored into the sentence Kodak was to be given.

Kodak also has other pending criminal cases. One involves the 2016 alleged sexual assault of an adult aged high-school female in Florence, South Carolina. Another involves drugs and guns and that were found in Kodak’s car as he and his entourage crossed into Canada for a show last April.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

9h ago

NEXT: Emotional Oranges Sing Tales Of Modern Love Behind Mysterious Blinds

Music News

7h ago

Kodak Black Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison

Movies & TV

1d ago

John Witherspoon's Cause Of Death Revealed