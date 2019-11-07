Facebook Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Gammy, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Wiilis, Photographed by Michael Becker
Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Vulnerability’s Superpower And ‘Red Table Talk’

November 7, 2019 - 10:42 am by Camille Augustin

The actress and host talks her Facebook Watch series, the significance of the color red and the importance of honest parent-child conversations.

Jada Pinkett Smith was once asked, “Can you run for President of Love?” It was an honest inquiry by Wale, one many of us were all thinking.

Since the 2018 debut of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, the award-winning actress, her daughter/musician Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris have precisely uprooted real-life topics but through the interpretation of that four-letter word. From body image to friendship to sex, Red Table Talk’s versatility allows Pinkett Smith and her family the ability to approach moments in their own journey or their guests’ without alienating one’s thoughts or beliefs.

Amassing nearly seven million followers on Facebook, Red Table Talk kicks off each work week with a 30-minute or less episode that encourages guests to lay their thoughts on the surface while talking through life’s thickest obstacles. During Monday’s edition (Nov. 4), actress Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer and Tallulah Willis off-loaded recollections outlined within the matriarch’s new memoir, Inside Out. Instances of addiction, relapse, loneliness, and reconciliation are addressed. But when it was time to part ways, one gem remained with Pinkett Smith, a realization that she believes can be applied to families that identify with her understanding.

“During the Demi Moore episode I got very clear on why parent to child conversations are very difficult to have and that is because your child is a mirror of you in a certain manner,” Pinkett Smith tells VIBE. “So if you haven’t reconciled certain aspects of your own journey, it’s going to be very difficult for you to relive that journey within your children and it’s inevitable that you will.”

In the span of 10-minutes, Jada Pinkett Smith discusses how vulnerability is a superpower, providing a safe place for Moore and her daughters to uncover sheltered moments, and analyzing pain passed from parent to child.

VIBE: What made you decide to reach out to Demi Moore and what was it about her story that made you extend an invitation to her and her daughters to come to the red table?

Jada Pinkett Smith: Her team called us to have her come to the table to talk about her book. I read her book and the most interesting aspect of her book for me was the effects of generational trauma: her relationship with her mother, how that affected her and how her trauma from her mother and her addiction affected her kids. I asked her team if she’d be willing to come to the table with her children and she agreed. To me, the passing of pain from parent to child is something I’m deeply interested in, and even in my own family and in my own healing process, that is something we’re dealing with as far as generational trauma.

When it’s time to unwind, turn off the lights and go to sleep, how do you unload some of the experiences you’ve encountered from Red Table Talk? Even as it pertains to Demi Moore, meaning her discussing addiction, motherhood, her upbringing with her mom and how it has affected her daughters? How do you unpack talking through certain traumas with your guests?

So you’re asking how do I approach the conversation?

Yes and the aftermath.

The aftermath when I’m alone, the alone part is easy (Laughs) because I go into meditation, just chill and go to sleep. But as far as the start of the conversation, it’s just really about starting from a place of reality that we share. How I started the conversation off was why I wanted to do the Red Table with her and how our journeys are very similar. That’s usually the entry point. I’m either going to start with an acknowledgment or I’m going to start with a reality that we share.

Within that episode, you mentioned vulnerability and how it isn’t safe but from watching a few episodes this season, in my opinion, it looks as if vulnerability is a bit of ease.

What I was saying was that from our past what we were taught was that vulnerability wasn’t safe but I can totally see how you would misunderstand that because it seemed as though I was talking in the present time. But I was saying that Demi and I didn’t see vulnerability as safe but as we are developing in our adulthood and starting to unpack our past, we’re starting to realize that our softness and our vulnerability is actually the key to everything. As Demi said, we have to show our kids our weakness and I wouldn’t call it a weakness because I actually look at vulnerability as a strength. I was talking about how in the past we didn’t see vulnerability as safe.

Do you feel Red Table Talk has the ability to make vulnerability be seen as a strength?

Hopefully, I’m definitely wanting vulnerability to be looked at as a necessity and having healthy relationships, for sure.

There were several instances in the episode with Ms. Moore that stood out to me, one being a quote from Tullulah Willis where she said she doesn’t think her mom was made, she was forged. I wanted to gather your thoughts on that statement because it seemed as if it resonated with everyone in the room.

I think that resonated with the girls because Willow mentioned that she felt the same way. I guess that would be a question for them in regard to why they looked it in that way. I just took it as part of their reality that we weren’t raised, we were forged because we didn’t really have the maternal...our mothers were more sisters than they were mothers so you were kind of thrown into the fire and you had to figure it out. I got that they understood that we didn’t get the mothering and the raising that maybe they did.

In the episode with Wale, before the conversation began, he complimented you, your mother Ms. Norris, and Willow. Then he said the red table is glowing. What is it about the color red that brings about that aura, what does it symbolize?

It symbolizes love, life force because it’s the color of blood. It symbolizes purification because it’s the color of fire.

What is it about timing or what inspired you to go forth with Red Table Talk? What is it about this moment in your life that makes it feel this was the right decision knowing that it not only impacts you and your family but also millions of viewers?

I just felt like it was good timing for my mother, myself, and Willow. In regards to culture, it was a good time as well. Black culture and culture in general, because I felt like there’s so much judgment out there. There’s not really a lot of safe places to have real conversations and I felt like it was time to have someplace where you could have a safe place for real conversations.

I remember when you three first started off, it was just you three. You all discussed motherhood and body image and friendships and sex, but with certain families, some are open to discuss anything and others aren’t. However, you three make it look like the norm and that it’s okay to address unconventional or unique thoughts that some families shy away from.

For us, we’re trying to normalize real conversations, (laughs) right? So that they’re not seemingly so taboo because that’s the conversations that we need to have in order to have meaningful healthier lives, emotionally.

What’s one gem that you unexpectedly picked up from a guest that has stayed with you or a revelation that hit you during a Red Table Talk that you’ve carried with you?

During the Demi Moore episode, I got very clear on why parent to child conversations are very difficult to have and that is because your child is a mirror of you in a certain manner. So if you haven’t reconciled certain aspects of your own journey, it’s going to be very difficult for you to relive that journey within your children and it’s inevitable that you will. I think that that’s what makes parent to child communication and experiences sometimes complex, but I did see that clearly through listening to Tallulah, Rumer and Demi and reflecting on my own experiences with my mother and daughter.

Catch new episodes of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris every Monday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Ghost (Omari Hardwick) In Mid-Season Finale of 'Power'
Courtesy of Starz

Who Shot Ghost? 9 Of The Wildest 'Power' Fan Theories

People cannot stop talking about Power's mid-season finale and for good reason. The closer left fans puzzled with the shooting of James "Ghost" St. Patrick with many suspects to highlight.

There's Saxe, Tommy, Tasha, Tate, Paz, Dre and Tariq shown heading towards or away from Truth nightclub. We know at least three of the five are strapped since we see Paz and Saxe grab guns (Tommy is never without one). With so many players at hand, it should be easy for fans to break down who shot Ghost before the series comes back in January 2020.

But this is 2019 and fandom has more layers than Ghost's waves. Theories have floated around social media with the show's creator Courtney Kemp giving us a few clues along the way.

The Starz show pulls from Shakespearean elements but Kemp says the final episodes are inspired by the 1951 film Rashomon. The film is known for popularizing the idea of showcasing one incident from the perspective of both the protagonist, antagonist and supporting characters. There's a death in Rashomon, but we don't see Ghost die per se, leaving more questions than answers for fans.

"We’ve always talked about how the show is really Shakespearean," Kempt tells Entertainment Weekly about Ghost's journey. As the mid-season winds down, Ghost is visited by the sins and loves of his past like Angela, daughter Raina, and frienemy Kanan.

"I draw from a lot of different classical references, and people aren’t usually aware of them because it looks different and it’s contemporary and, frankly, because it’s people of color," she adds. "People don’t see that it’s based on Shakespeare, but if you think about this season and how it’s been about fathers and sons, mothers and sons, and familial bonds, it’s been very influenced by Shakespeare. And this is very much influenced by Richard III. Richard kills a lot of people, and then they come and visit him as ghosts, so this is very similar."

The final five episodes are bound to reveal who killed Ghost and give closure to our favorite and not-so-favorite characters. While we wait for Power to return on January 5, check out the wildest theories behind who shot Ghost.

1. The Ramona Garrity Theories

Ramona Garrity, played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, is one of the series' most refreshing new characters and one of mystery. With a Type A personality, Ramona is a fan of having her ducks in a row and her plans in order. Fans have a few reasons as to why she would be the one behind the gun.

She wasn't one of the characters walking up to Truth nightclub because she was already in the club. With this advantage, fans believe she shot Ghost after overhearing his conversation with Angela's sister Paz (Elizabeth Rodgriguez). James doesn't fit the vision she had of him for Lorette Walsh’s potential lieutenant governor, so he has to go, right? Or maybe she shot Ghost in order to boost his political image. This theory doesn't make much sense since Ramona and her team want to keep James' image squeaky clean for the campaign.

Then, there are these two theories. One being that Ramona shot James because she is the sister of Breeze, the first person Ghost killed during his drug-dealing career. Ramona has been rather quiet about her past (other than her ex-husband's cheating scandal), but she seems to know her way around the block. When she chats with Cassandra about keeping her affair with Tate on the low for an exchange for a congressional seat, she drops factoids about the inner city. She also keeps Tate's campaign on the right path with events focused on the people, which she gathered quite easily.

Lastly, there's a very unlikely theory that Ramona is Terry Silver's ex-wife. We don't see that as an option considering the very public nature of Ramona's sex tape with her ex-husband.

2. Tommy Did It To Avenge LaKeisha

We don't have to dig too deep into this one. While it's a possibility, it would be way too obvious for Tommy to kill Ghost at Truth. He's had plenty of opportunities to go in for the kill but hasn't. Is it because he's hip to who really killed LaKeisha?

When sharing his grief with Tariq and Tasha about LaKeisha, he seems to believe Tasha's grief about her longtime friend. But like Tariq, Tommy can read past the bullsh*t. Tommy might've been on the way to see Tasha after finding out who was after both him and Ghost at the warehouse.

3. Ghost Staged The Shooting Himself

Ghost is on top of the world in season six for many reasons. He's finally broken free of the drug life (with the killing of Jason) and can now move somewhat clean. We can't see his plan, but the idea of Tariq turning himself in for Raymond's murder has to be connected to a bigger puzzle piece. As far as we know, he's unaware of Sergeant Blanca Rodriguez's arrest warrant but his favor from 2-Bit does cause some skepticism. He could've asked 2-Bit to help stage the shooting in an effort to keep his enemies at bay.

If this theory holds up, it would take the attention off of his son and can buy him more time to figure out an alibi for Silver's murder.

4. Kanan Did It Because Ghosts Are Real

Leave it up to Bow Wow to conjure up a theory so outrageous. The actor-musician shared this theory on social media Sunday (Nov. 3) after the mid-season finale. According to him, the spirits who visit Ghost are actual spirits except for Kanan. He also believes Tariq had a hand in the deed since he helped Tommy kill Proctor (Jerry Ferrara).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 4, 2019 at 1:33pm PST

But this doesn't hold up–at all. The writers have proven Kanan's death several times throughout the season. There's his corpse in the season opener, Tariq taking Kanan's ashes and the feds confirming Kanan's death. It's a troupe used in many shows to remind us that our favorite characters are not coming back (Poussey in Orange Is The New Black, Wes on How to Get Away With Murder, Derek Shepard from Grey's Anatomy). It also showcases the influence of the character throughout the show. We see how much of an influence Kanan had on Tommy and Ghost and now, Tariq.

Which leads us to...

5. Tariq, Tariq Tariq

Everyone has ruled Tariq out because it doesn't appear that his character is near Truth. Don't let your eyes deceive you. Tariq seems to be leaving or entering part of the High Line bridge, a walkway that goes from Gansevoort and Washington Street up to 30th Street. If you aren't from New York, here's the translation: the walkway is just blocks away from Truth, the fictional nightclub located in the Meatpacking District. He still could be the person behind the trigger or at least apart of Ghost's plan to off himself.

6. Tasha's Boyfriend

Leave it up to a randos like Quentin to shake things up. Tasha's new beau cares immensely for her and seeing the bruises on her arm only invigorates his need to protect her. We don't know much about Q, but we do know he works in construction (and can afford Burberry shirts, aye). He also seems to be hip to the local drug game since his child's mother is battling addiction. Could Q also want to get Ghost back for supplying the neighborhood with drugs and violence? Ghost seems to look at Q with a heavy dose of intensity when he visits Tasha's daycare making the connection even more plausible.

7. Yasmine St. Patrick

Baby Yasmin❤❤❤ #PowerTV #Fambo❤ pic.twitter.com/fmPpZn6Rki

— Tasha St.Patrick (@RideOrDie247) December 14, 2017

Kemp has shared how she wants to keep Baby Yaz away from the violence on the show and she's done a good job at it. Once again, Yaz is mentioned in a heated argument between Tasha and her mother Estelle (played by Debbi Morgan) and once more when Ghost threatens to take away Yaz from Tasha. Maybe Baby Yaz is tired of the back and forth (and lack of screen time) and wants to show her Daddy she's not the one for games.

Maybe, maybe not.

8. Tasha's Mother

Estelle isn't a happy camper when she sees Tasha teaching her grandson Tariq how to move weight. She tells Tasha they need Jesus but also might take an initiative to get rid of the "Devil" in their life that is Ghost.

9. Kadeem, LaKeisha's Ex

Remember Kadeem? He's one of the characters in the Power universe that has been talked about often but never seen–until now. Played by Jesse Williams, Kadeem is given a face (and a crazy amount of tattoos) when Tommy drops Cash off after the death of LaKeisha.

Their exchange is brief but Kadeem tells Tommy to let him know if he ever has a hunch about who killed the mother of his child. Kadeem is about that life, considering his stint in jail and his slight resemblance in personality to Tommy. The two have that "crazy eyes" look and a love for gold chains. Maybe Kadeem was under the impression that Ghost killed LaKeisha and wanted to do the deed himself.

Williams shared with Entertainment Weekly small details behind his cameo and if he'll appear in other aspects of Power, including the much-talked-about spin-off series. "I just don’t know. We really are fans of each other, we’d love to figure out ways to work and she’s got really cool ideas for the spinoffs," he said about working with Kemp. "I’m open to doing cool, creative, different work that I haven’t done before. It’s certainly a possibility as far as I can tell."

Continue Reading
Actor John Witherspoon
John Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Hancock," June 30, 2008 at Grauman?s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

A Word On John Witherspoon: The Black Voice Of Reason And Unfiltered Comedic Joy

You gotta be a real one to be called “Pops” where I'm from. Anybody with a little snow on the roof and a story to tell can be an “old head” but “Pops” is somebody who you actually want to listen to. With a smile and a wink, Pops will instruct you to heed the angel on your shoulder but leave a little room for what the devil has to say too.

John Witherspoon was was all of those things.

He was “Pops.”

John Witherspoon neé Weatherspoon was born in Detroit, Michigan–the northern soul of Black folks. The comedian, writer, and part-time model exuded Black cool without trying. There’s a select ring of respect for performers who were able to guest star on both TV shows like Martin and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air because he could make all of us laugh. In those moments, he managed to inspire many of the comedians shining on the stage and on the screen.

“Everyone young and old had a reason to love John Witherspoon and his self-awareness to remain connected to the community that loved him,” says The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. "The loyalty to his roots was reflected in his material which remained as relevant now as it was when he started his career.”

Spoon’s work speaks for itself. The man worked as a cast member on The Richard Pryor Show, played the ill-tempered boss in Hollywood Shuffle and guest-starred on Good Times, 227 and Amen (look it up). Basically, if it was Black and funny, you had to have Witherspoon and his specialized brand of comedy come through and make a sitcom writing staff look like geniuses.

His star turns on those legendary shows pale in comparison to what he gave us on June 28, 1992– the day Eddie Murphy’s Boomerang debuted in theaters.

In only 3 minutes and twenty seconds of screentime, he gave us “COOOOOrdinate” “Don’t be p***y whipped, whip dat p***y!” and the phrase that would be his calling card, “Bang! Bang! Bang!” I don’t give a damn how funny, original, or scene-stealing you call yourself, if you claim to have never quoted Willie Jones from Boomerang, I’ll call you a liar.

”John Witherspoon was the guy who felt like family and you could always depend on making you laugh,” says comedian Yamaneika Saunders. "Put it this way, the man stood toe to toe with Eddie in his own damn movie, using only a guest spot. There’s no such thing as small roles. If they give you one line, make it the one line everybody remembers. But Pops tripled up on it."

Legend is a word overused when we talk about our greats who have moved on to that leisure suit in the sky, but Spoon gifted us with over five generations of comedy.

His relevance was staked in his ability to reinvent. Comedian Aminah Imani recently opened for him at the DC Improv, making her dreams a bigger reality. “The one thing that gives me peace of mind is the fact that he was loved and adored by his fans,” she says. “I was introduced to him in Boomerang, I grew up with him on Friday and The Wayans Bros., and I learned about how the world works through Grandpa, Huey, and Riley on The Boondocks."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you @dcimprov and @johnnywitherspoon for a weekend of sold out shows!!! This was definitely one for the books💎 #standupcomedy #dcimrpov #hosting #standup #live #laugh #love

A post shared by www.AminahImani.com (@aminahimani) on Aug 14, 2019 at 5:11am PDT

When he convinces Ice Cube’s character, Craig in Friday how our generation is so quick to pick up a gun because we're “too scared to take an ass whoopin” ...we felt that. So many Black men in Detroit, Chicago, Philly, and many other cities across the country avoided a fatal outcome because Pops told us to use the only two weapons God gave us. “You win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day.” Those thirteen words granted many of us to have another day to fight for.

While “America’s Dad” may have gone on a couple of years ago, Pops was right there all along. Always working.  Always there for us.

I can’t even fully open a new pair of sneakers without crooning “new shoes, neeeew shooo-ooes,” like his Granddad character from The Boondocks. Inside of every Black man exists a mix of a conscious-outthink-your-enemy like Huey and a chest-out-in-ignorance Riley-like character that are dually at odds.

Witherspoon’s Grandad was the voice of reason we'd aspire to mature into. It’s a holy trinity of our daily battle against making the wrong decisions. You win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day.

Legacy is not appreciated as much as it should be in Black entertainment. We like to differentiate between generations and downplay anyone not doing as better as yesterday's icons. But John Witherspoon was a direct plug between Pryor and the many young up-and-coming comedians he was gracious enough to let open for him.

Comedian Lil Rel had plans to showcase some of that legacy soon with Witherspoon in mind. “The crazy thing was how I was talking to my publicist last week about creating a real show or special or something that celebrated our Black superstars that don’t necessarily get the Hollywood legend tap until they pass away,” he reflects. “I only thought more about that after watching John Witherspoon on the DL Hughley Show. This dude is a damn legend and we haven’t for honored him for that.”

He wasn’t too cool to do an Instagram video of him cooking with no shirt, while still headlining clubs and colleges all over the country well into his 70s. My condolences pour out to his wife of 31 years Angela, and sons Alexander and John David. We just say thank you for sharing him with us.

They remain the same for any black comedian who has done the following:

Needed a line from a movie to make everyone laugh. Understood the importance of Witherspoon’s business decisions in the world of comedy. Who needed a word from Pops to simply tell us what to do.

Bang, Bang, Bang.

Clark Jones is a comedian who starred in shows like Crashing and Night Train With Wyatt Cenac. He's also the host of the Classic Black Dude podcast. Get a laugh or two in from his socials @theeclarkjones. 

Continue Reading
best-halloween-costumes-2019-1572643638
Instagram

Ghosts, Rappers, Villains And Superheroes: 21 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween snuck up on us this year. Kids, parents, and some of our favorite artists and celebrities went all out with some of the spookiest, funniest, and flyest costumes this year. And as always, their styles were and are entertaining.

Some of your favorite artists such as Jhené Aiko, Nicki Minaj, and Tyga dressed up as some of their favorite villains and superheroes such as DC Comics character, Harley Quinn, Ash Ketchum. Rapper Cardi B kept it sexy by donning a seductive nurse uniform, G-Eazy showed-out as The Joker, Ciara and Russell Wilson tapped into their inner Jay Z and Beyonce, and Drake paid homage to his father.

Speaking of Hova the god, the Brooklyn-bred came out as Pulp Fiction's Vincent Vega, Lil Nas X did his best impression of Cam'ron by rocking a pink mink while displaying a pink flip phone.  Actress Tracee Ellis Ross put on her best DJ Quik uniform, comedian Kevin Hart transformed into a high school-era Dwayne Johnson, and Gabrielle Union-Wade took it back to Compton with her character from the 2000 movie, Bring it On film.

Take a look below at some of the best Halloween costumes this year.

...

 

1. Ciara and Russell Wilson as Jay Z and Beyonce

 

View this post on Instagram

 

From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas... Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 30, 2019 at 5:22am PDT

2. Tyga as Day of the Dead Skeleton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MAMACITA WHERE U AT?

A post shared by T-Raww (@tyga) on Oct 29, 2019 at 7:26pm PDT

3. Cardi B as a sexy nurse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin ass❤️

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT

4. Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty as The Joker and Harley Quinn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

📌 Sleeeeeeze 📌

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Oct 30, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

5. G-Eazy as The Joker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🃏

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Oct 28, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT

6. Jhené Aiko as Ash Ketchum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‘tis the season 😊

A post shared by Chilombo (@jheneaiko) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:04am PDT

7. Liam Payne as Superman 8. Kevin Hart as his friend Dwayne Johnson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😂😂😂😂😂😂 This shit makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 30, 2019 at 7:37pm PDT

9. Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Halloween round 1... I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine 😝✨ glam team killed it 🙌🏼👏🏼 @etienneortega & @paulnortonhair 💀🎃👻

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:05am PDT

10. Tracee Ellis Ross and the "Black-ish" cast

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You know @djquik had to roll through and show @gabunion some #CaliforniaLove for her Birthday 😂😂 facial hair courtesy of my @glossier Brow Flick. Thank you Gab for such a fun party. Happy early birthday to us!

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 28, 2019 at 7:05am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hi @lupitanyongo it’s me again. Another year, another costume. It’s the @blackishabc this Tuesday at 9:30pm/8:30c! #blackish #halloween

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 25, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tethered. The Johnsons do it again. Shout out to @blackishabc hair, makeup, and wardrobe for killing the Halloween game. And there’s still more! This Tuesday 9:30pm/8:30c #blackish #halloween

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 25, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Brought It. #CaliforniaLove

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You know @djquik had to roll through and show @gabunion some #CaliforniaLove for her Birthday 😂😂 facial hair courtesy of my @glossier Brow Flick. Thank you Gab for such a fun party. Happy early birthday to us!

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 28, 2019 at 7:05am PDT

11. Missy Elliott as herself

 

View this post on Instagram

 

WOW🤩😱 This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO one of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE?? 😅😩🔥🔥🔥#SUPADUPAFLY

A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Oct 28, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

12. Gabrielle Union-Wade as her character in Bring it On

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Brought It. #CaliforniaLove

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

13. Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande

 

View this post on Instagram

 

no tears left to cry

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 16, 2019 at 11:25am PDT

14. Megan Thee Stallion as Mortal Kombat characters

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Choose your fighter 🔪 #happyhalloween

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@megantheestaalion) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:49am PDT

15. Casanova as Big Worm

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Playing with my money is like playing with my emotions -BIG WORM

A post shared by CASANOVA (@casanova_2x) on Oct 31, 2019 at 8:27am PDT

16. Lil Nas X as Cam'ron

 

View this post on Instagram

 

KILLA. 🌸

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:11pm PDT

17. Jeezy and Jeannie Mai as YG and Kehlani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Cali..fornia Love 🌴🎼

A post shared by @ jeezy on Oct 29, 2019 at 12:35pm PDT

18. Lil Pump as an Incredible Hulk Zombie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

DO I LOOK LIKE THE HULK ?

A post shared by @ lilpump on Oct 24, 2019 at 6:45pm PDT

19. Saweetie as a Playboy Bunny

 

View this post on Instagram

 

trouble.....

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on Oct 30, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

20. Big Sean Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🕷

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Oct 31, 2019 at 11:37am PDT

21. Jay Z as a Pulp Fiction's Vincent Vega

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👻

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on Nov 1, 2019 at 1:27am PDT

Continue Reading

