The Game is allegedly putting the finishing touches on his final album, Born 2 Rap. But first, the Cedar Block Piru is sharing the new music visual to the Anderson .Paak-assisted record, "Stainless."
Directed by Aaron “A.G.” Green, the video finds the Compton rapper cruising through L.A. at 2 a.m. in his custom blue Lamborghini with Nipsey Hussle’s face painted on the hood. The veteran MC later rides down Sunset Boulevard with his stainless steel (gun) by his side and recreates his iconic Documentary album cover.
The Game, a hip-hop historian in his own right, also mentions some important names on this track. "Baby Lane killed Pac, niggas killed Baby Lane/Buntry was bustin' back, Heron died in his chains/A fatal car crash killed Fatal Hussein/R.I.P. Kadafi, ridin' down memory lane," raps The Game.
Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson was an alleged member of the South Side Compton Crips and was a person of interest in the brief investigation of the murder of acclaimed rapper Tupac Shakur. Many hip-hop heads know Baby Lane from getting beaten up and stomped on by Marion "Suge" Knight and a slew of Pirus inside of a Las Vegas casino lobby. It's alleged that after the casino incident, Baby Lane and three other Crips went looking for Pac. After spotting Pac and Suge in BMW, Anderson shot Pac from the backseat of the car he in. However, no one was ever charged in Pac's murder and Lane was killed in 1998.
Buntry, who The Game also mentions in the above rap, allegedly chased the car that did the drive-by on Pac and Suge. Pac mentioned Buntry in "To Live and Die in LA," a song from the late rapper's The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory album. Buntry, a Mob Piru, was murdered in 2002.
The Game's Born 2 Rap is slated for a Nov. 29 release. Watch The Game's "Stainless" video above.