Jaden Smith Paints The City Pink "Again" In New Video

Jaden Smith released the brand new music visuals for his record, "Again," featuring his alter ego SYRE. The song is taken from his latest album ERYS, which dropped earlier this year.

Here, in the new visuals, Jaden uses his typical pink-colored theme, as the video kicks off with him spray painting his pink car with his MSFTS imprint before breaking out into a dance on top of the car.

The rapper seems to be sporting a new triangle-shaped face tattoo on his right cheek, which is probably just for the video, and may or may not be a reference to that illuminati-pyramid he was building in his parents backyard.

In other Jaden Smith news, the actor is slated to play a young Kanye West in Omniverse, an anthology that examines perception through the eyes of Mr. West.

Watch the video above.