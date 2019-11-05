Jason Mitchell Speaks On Sexual Misconduct Allegations And More

After being accused of sexual misconduct and losing on-camera opportunities, actor Jason Mitchell is telling his side of the story. The New Orleans native sat with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy to speak about the validity of the allegations that cost him his role on Netflix's upcoming film, Desperados, and ended his run on Showtime's The Chi.

In speaking about Desparados, Mitchell said that he had no idea why he was let go from the film. According to the 32-year-old actor, he was fired after helping a drunk female castmate get home safely following a night out in Mexico City where they were filming.

“To be honest, I’m not 100 percent sure what the allegations themselves were," Mitchell began. "But I can tell you what happened. With Desperados, we were in pre-production and I went out with a coworker of mine and she got drunk. And you know, being the person that I am, I felt responsible, you know, to make sure she got home.”

Mitchell added that he FaceTimed the woman's boyfriend for directions to drop her off.

“Because they’re already telling us like 'don’t take the Ubers, don’t trust these people, don’t jump in a cab, don’t do any of that you know what I mean? We’re in Mexico City and we’re in a foreign land and we should stick together so I was like ‘OK, this isn’t where I leave her, you know?' So I make sure she got home and the next day…it kinda all slapped me in my face.”

The next day, Mitchell was pulled aside and fired from the production, he said. Mitchell maintains that he doesn't know what he was accused of doing.

In regards to Tiffany Boone, his co-star on The Chi, Mitchell said that he was unaware of what he may have done wrong. “It's crazy because there was no situation with Tiffany Boone,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mitchell opened up about misconduct allegations brought on by a former showrunner at The Chi, the status of his friendship with series creator Lena Waithe, and more.

Watch the full interview above.