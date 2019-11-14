Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Rams
Rapper Jay-Z attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

NFL Network Insider Claims Jay-Z "Had Some Influence" With Colin Kaepernick's Workout

November 14, 2019 - 10:58 am by VIBE Staff

Colin Kaepernick was invited by the NFL to a private workout to assess his capabilities of re-entering the league.

In August, Jay-Z and his Roc Nation imprint inked a partnership with the National Football League (NFL) that pins social justice at the top of its list of priorities. The deal received backlash from those opposed to the NFL's controversial practices and treatment of Colin Kaepernick, but according to a league insider, Jay-Z might've played a role in the quarterback's potential to re-enter the sport.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jay-Z "had some influence" concerning Kaepernick's invitation to a private workout with NFL clubs. The news was made public on Tuesday (Nov. 12), but immediately stirred up rumors of it being a PR stunt. "I am also told that Jay-Z, who has been working with the NFL on some social justice initiatives, was involved in this and pushed this idea to some extent," Rapoport said.

Rapoport isn't the only sports news professional to mention Jay-Z's name in the same sentence as Kaepernick's. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes the billionaire mogul played a role in the invitation.

"Clearly there appears to be a collective effort that has taken place to include these teams with league participation and league approval, obviously, so it appears to be something very, very serious and the only thing that can get in the way of Colin Kaepernick being back in the NFL is if he refuses to shut up and/or he goes out there and shows that he can't play," Smith said.

Following his partnership announcement, Jay-Z stated that it's time to make tangible moves to revamp the league's social justice initiatives. "I think we're past kneeling," he said. "I think it's time for action." As a means of protesting, Kaepernick would kneel during the national anthem to bring awareness to police brutality and other injustices that affect minorities.

The workout will take place on Saturday (Nov. 16) where representatives from various NFL teams will assess if Kaepernick is ready to take the field again. This will mark the first time Kaepernick will be able to showcase his skills since being out of the league for three years.

2019 US Open - Day 4
Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick watches a Women's Singles second round match between Naomi Osaka of Japan and Magda Linette of Poland on day four of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2019 in Queens borough of New York City.
Al Bello/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick To Suit Up For Workout Invite From NFL

Since 2016, Colin Kaepernick has remained on his toes despite opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The decision followed a season where he kneeled during the national anthem as a means of protesting police brutality and social and economic injustice.

While keeping in shape for the day an NFL team adds him to a roster, the 32-year-old pro-athlete has shared videos of him training so that he's good to go once that day arrives. Now, it looks like he'll be able to, per his recent tweet. On Saturday (Nov. 16), Kaepernick will attend a private workout with NFL teams in Atlanta. According to ESPN, the details of the workout will include on-field drills, an interview, and other methods to determine Kaepernick's preparedness to return to the league.

"I'm just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday," Kaepernick shared with his 2.2 million Twitter followers. "I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday."

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.

— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

On Oct. 10, Kaepernick's legal team released a fact sheet to clear the air on his situation. Questions like offers from NFL teams, why he declined re-signing with the 49ers, and if him filing a grievance hindered his standing with the multi-billion dollar league. Per ESPN, the league later outlined in a memo its reason for hosting a workout after conversations with the quarterback's team.

"Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career."

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released statements today to clear up some facts surrounding their client: pic.twitter.com/Wo86KTkKDM

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM

— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

