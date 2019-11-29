A Conversation With Jermaine Dupri &amp; Friends
Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri Serves Vegan Thanksgiving Meals To Atlanta's Less Fortunate

November 29, 2019 - 8:54 pm by VIBE Staff

Jermain Dupri and PETA teamed up to bring vegan Thanksgiving meals to less fortunate families in his hometown of Atlanta. The So So Def founder and longtime vegan, recently served up meatless meals for more than 50 needy families.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the menu featured vegan turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and mushroom gravy. The plant based feast, courtesy of Atlanta’s Cafe Sunflower, included vegan pumpkin pie.

“I’ve noticed everyone is feeding the needy families and homeless doing a great job but the overall thought is if your in either one of these positions, you have no choice, that’s where I come in,” Dupri explained in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28). “Many traditional Thanksgiving foods are already vegan—like sweet potatoes, cranberries, pumpkins, and string beans.people just need [a little] education.”

The event was a collaboration with local charities, Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center, which provides food, clothing, shelter and resources to those in need and Hands on Atlanta a non-profit that links “changemakers” with “nonprofits and schools in need.”

Dupri championed veganism in a 2018 PETA add where he shared how his health has improved. “The vegan lifestyle, to me, is the best lifestyle. And I want to get the world into this,” said the 47-year-old music producer, who has been vegan for 12 years.

He especially encourages veganism for anyone dealing with low energy. “You can definitely feel the difference. A vegan lifestyle puts you on that track to just be healthy. That’s the lifestyle that you have to take on.”

