John Witherspoon’s Life Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service

November 6, 2019 - 12:59 am by VIBE Staff

"Pops" was celebrated in style.

Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, David Letterman, Cedric the Entertainer, and more attended John Witherspoon’s funeral at Forrest Lawn in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Nov. 5). Instead of wearing basic black, attendees were encouraged to show up in colorful ensembles to celebrate the life of the legendary actor and comedian.

Letterman shared the opening remarks during the ceremony. The former late night talk show host, who had been friends with Witherspoon were friends for 45 years, joked that Witherspoon was supposed to speak at his funeral one day.

 

Today the late and iconic #JohnWitherspoon is being laid to rest ... he will surely be missed #SwipeLeft

Cube regarded the Detroit native as “one of the funniest people” he’s ever known. “He’s been funny my whole life,” he said while reminiscing about watching Witherspoon on The Richard Pryor Show and The Robert Townsend Show, the latter of which inspired Cube to cast him in Friday.

“He had one line [on The RTS] and I knew I wanted him to be my father on Friday. His one line was: ‘why the hell they ain’t playing no Al Green in here?,” Cube said as the crowd laughed.

“Laughter is the medicine for our mind body and soul it helps us get through this crazy world and God bless the ones who make us laugh,” he continued, sharing how Witherspoon was “naturally funny no matter how bad the script was.”

“There was nothing you could do to harness John’s funny. It was gonna’ come through, no matter what you gave him. That was his true gift, and we all loved John because of that. We all knew we were in the presence of greatness.”

Additional speakers included Witherspoon’s Wayans Bros co-star Shawn Wayans (his brother, Marlon Wayans, was unable to attend due to his work schedule), Bill Bellamy, George Wallace, and members of Whitherspoon’s family. Robert Townsend, The Boondocks creator Aaaron McGruder and Rep. Maxine Waters were also among those in attendance. Regina King wasn’t able to attend, but sent a video message that was played during the ceremony.

Witherspoon, 77, died last week at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

See video and photos from the memorial service below.

Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Handing Out Care Packages To Homeless In Oakland

Colin Kaepernick spent his birthday giving back to the Bay Area’s growing homeless population. Kaepernick, who turned 32 on Sunday (Nov. 3), teamed with his Know You Rights Camp to hand out backpacks filled with snacks, hygiene items and other personal necessities, during a surprise visit to a homeless encampment in West Oakland.

The athlete also brought in a food truck to feed the homeless, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Video of Kaepernick’s act of kindness began circulating social media as he posed for photos with fans and community members. In one video, residents can be seen singing Happy Birthday to Kapernick, led by the mother of Mario Woods, a 26-year-old man killed by officers from the San Francisco Police Department in 2015.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/vb48jwrumi

— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) November 4, 2019

❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/6ScoqNhAtD

— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) November 4, 2019

[email protected] spent his 32nd birthday feeding and helping the homeless in Oakland.❤️😇

(via @yourrightscamp)pic.twitter.com/kMu3kZM8mY

— FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) November 4, 2019

The issue of homelessness remains at crisis levels in the Bay Area, and across the state of California. More than with 130,000 people in California are battling homelessness, which accounts for a quarter of the national homeless population.

The Bay Area hold the third-largest homeless population in the U.S. , behind New York City and Los Angeles. As of 2017, more than 28,000 people were homeless across the Bay Area.

 

 

Jason Mitchell Speaks On Sexual Misconduct Allegations And More

After being accused of sexual misconduct and losing on-camera opportunities, actor Jason Mitchell is telling his side of the story. The New Orleans native sat with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy to speak about the validity of the allegations that cost him his role on Netflix's upcoming film, Desperados, and ended his run on Showtime's The Chi.

In speaking about Desparados, Mitchell said that he had no idea why he was let go from the film. According to the 32-year-old actor, he was fired after helping a drunk female castmate get home safely following a night out in Mexico City where they were filming.

“To be honest, I’m not 100 percent sure what the allegations themselves were," Mitchell began. "But I can tell you what happened. With Desperados, we were in pre-production and I went out with a coworker of mine and she got drunk. And you know, being the person that I am, I felt responsible, you know, to make sure she got home.”

Mitchell added that he FaceTimed the woman's boyfriend for directions to drop her off.

“Because they’re already telling us like 'don’t take the Ubers, don’t trust these people, don’t jump in a cab, don’t do any of that you know what I mean? We’re in Mexico City and we’re in a foreign land and we should stick together so I was like ‘OK, this isn’t where I leave her, you know?' So I make sure she got home and the next day…it kinda all slapped me in my face.”

The next day, Mitchell was pulled aside and fired from the production, he said. Mitchell maintains that he doesn't know what he was accused of doing.

In regards to Tiffany Boone, his co-star on The Chi, Mitchell said that he was unaware of what he may have done wrong. “It's crazy because there was no situation with Tiffany Boone,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mitchell opened up about misconduct allegations brought on by a former showrunner at The Chi, the status of his friendship with series creator Lena Waithe, and more.

Watch the full interview above.

 

Pencils Of Promise 2019 Gala: An Evolution Within
Slaven Vlasic

Trevor Noah To Produce Film On 8-Year-Old Nigerian Chess Prodigy

Trevor Noah is developing a film about Tanitoluwa "Tani" Adewumi, the 8-year-old Nigerian refugee who went from homelessness to internationally known chess champion. According to Deadline, The Daily Show host will produce the film under his Day Zero Productions imprint alongside business partner, Haroon Salem.

State Street Pictures and Mainstay Entertainment are also named as producers on the project, which was acquired by Paramount Studios.

Adewumi’s story went viral after he was profiled in the New York Times earlier this year. The third grader had only been playing chess for a year when he won the New York State Scholastic Chess Championship in 2018. He learned to play chess from a teacher at school.

The plot of the film centers around the Adewumi family’s survival story of seeking asylum only to become homeless in New York, and the lengths that parents will go to for their children.  After their story began spreading around social media, the family was able to secure permanent housing thanks to the more than $250,000 in donations that they received through GoFundMe.

The film's script will be adapted from a trio of books on the family, which will be released through HarperCollins’ W Publishing imprint next spring.

It's unclear when the film will be released.

 

