Actor John Witherspoon
John Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Hancock," June 30, 2008 at Grauman?s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
A Word On John Witherspoon: The Black Voice Of Reason And Unfiltered Comedic Joy

November 2, 2019 - 12:35 pm by Clark Jones (@theeclarkjones)

Comedians Aminah Imani, Lil Rel, Roy Wood Jr. and more reflect on John Witherspoon's lasting impact on the Black community and beyond. 

You gotta be a real one to be called “Pops” where I'm from. Anybody with a little snow on the roof and a story to tell can be an “old head” but “Pops” is somebody who you actually want to listen to. With a smile and a wink, Pops will instruct you to heed the angel on your shoulder but leave a little room for what the devil has to say too.

John Witherspoon was was all of those things.

He was “Pops.”

John Witherspoon neé Weatherspoon was born in Detroit, Michigan–the northern soul of Black folks. The comedian, writer, and part-time model exuded Black cool without trying. There’s a select ring of respect for performers who were able to guest star on both TV shows like Martin and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air because he could make all of us laugh. In those moments, he managed to inspire many of the comedians shining on the stage and on the screen.

“Everyone young and old had a reason to love John Witherspoon and his self-awareness to remain connected to the community that loved him,” says The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. "The loyalty to his roots was reflected in his material which remained as relevant now as it was when he started his career.”

Spoon’s work speaks for itself. The man worked as a cast member on The Richard Pryor Show, played the ill-tempered boss in Hollywood Shuffle and guest-starred on Good Times, 227 and Amen (look it up). Basically, if it was Black and funny, you had to have Witherspoon and his specialized brand of comedy come through and make a sitcom writing staff look like geniuses.

His star turns on those legendary shows pale in comparison to what he gave us on June 28, 1992– the day Eddie Murphy’s Boomerang debuted in theaters.

In only 3 minutes and twenty seconds of screentime, he gave us “COOOOOrdinate” “Don’t be p***y whipped, whip dat p***y!” and the phrase that would be his calling card, “Bang! Bang! Bang!” I don’t give a damn how funny, original, or scene-stealing you call yourself, if you claim to have never quoted Willie Jones from Boomerang, I’ll call you a liar.

”John Witherspoon was the guy who felt like family and you could always depend on making you laugh,” says comedian Yamaneika Saunders. "Put it this way, the man stood toe to toe with Eddie in his own damn movie, using only a guest spot. There’s no such thing as small roles. If they give you one line, make it the one line everybody remembers. But Pops tripled up on it."

Legend is a word overused when we talk about our greats who have moved on to that leisure suit in the sky, but Spoon gifted us with over five generations of comedy.

His relevance was staked in his ability to reinvent. Comedian Aminah Imani recently opened for him at the DC Improv, making her dreams a bigger reality. “The one thing that gives me peace of mind is the fact that he was loved and adored by his fans,” she says. “I was introduced to him in Boomerang, I grew up with him on Friday and The Wayans Bros., and I learned about how the world works through Grandpa, Huey, and Riley on The Boondocks."

When he convinces Ice Cube’s character, Craig in Friday how our generation is so quick to pick up a gun because we're “too scared to take an ass whoopin” ...we felt that. So many Black men in Detroit, Chicago, Philly, and many other cities across the country avoided a fatal outcome because Pops told us to use the only two weapons God gave us. “You win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day.” Those thirteen words granted many of us to have another day to fight for.

While “America’s Dad” may have gone on a couple of years ago, Pops was right there all along. Always working.  Always there for us.

I can’t even fully open a new pair of sneakers without crooning “new shoes, neeeew shooo-ooes,” like his Granddad character from The Boondocks. Inside of every Black man exists a mix of a conscious-outthink-your-enemy like Huey and a chest-out-in-ignorance Riley-like character that are dually at odds.

Witherspoon’s Grandad was the voice of reason we'd aspire to mature into. It’s a holy trinity of our daily battle against making the wrong decisions. You win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day.

Legacy is not appreciated as much as it should be in Black entertainment. We like to differentiate between generations and downplay anyone not doing as better as yesterday's icons. But John Witherspoon was a direct plug between Pryor and the many young up-and-coming comedians he was gracious enough to let open for him.

Comedian Lil Rel had plans to showcase some of that legacy soon with Witherspoon in mind. “The crazy thing was how I was talking to my publicist last week about creating a real show or special or something that celebrated our Black superstars that don’t necessarily get the Hollywood legend tap until they pass away,” he reflects. “I only thought more about that after watching John Witherspoon on the DL Hughley Show. This dude is a damn legend and we haven’t for honored him for that.”

He wasn’t too cool to do an Instagram video of him cooking with no shirt, while still headlining clubs and colleges all over the country well into his 70s. My condolences pour out to his wife of 31 years Angela, and sons Alexander and John David. We just say thank you for sharing him with us.

They remain the same for any black comedian who has done the following:

  • Needed a line from a movie to make everyone laugh.
  • Understood the importance of Witherspoon’s business decisions in the world of comedy.
  • Who needed a word from Pops to simply tell us what to do.

Bang, Bang, Bang.

Clark Jones is a comedian who starred in shows like Crashing and Night Train With Wyatt Cenac. He's also the host of the Classic Black Dude podcast. Get a laugh or two in from his socials @theeclarkjones. 

John Witherspoon Posted New Cooking Video One Day Before His Death

Before his untimely death, John Witherspoon had some exciting plans. Not only did he look forward to working on the next Friday sequel and the upcoming reboot of The Boondocks, but also bringing back his comedic YouTube video series, Cooking For Poor People.

After taking a year-long hiatus, the actor and comedian returned to his chuckle-inducing cooking series and posted a new cooking video on Monday, Oct. 28, one day before he passed away. In the 15-minute episode on how to cook Poor Man's Gumbo, Witherspoon is seen preparing the dish made with chopped vegetables (yes, there's okra), sausage, chicken gizzards, and that good 'ol "old grease" (if you know, you know). In between recipe steps, he interjects commentary on the state of America—like how Bill Cosby and R. Kelly are serving jail time despite OJ Simpson being free—and how President Donald Trump is pressed to build a wall on our country's southern border.

"Somebody build Mr. Trump a wall. I'm so sick of this sh*t. Everybody wants a wall to stop all the Mexicans. Give 'em a wall," he says to the camera as he waits for the rice to thoroughly cook. "I had a wall built at my house about 2 weeks ago. I started to call the White House [and say,] 'Tell Trump to come and watch this wall being built!'"

Watch the prolific entertainer doing what he loves most: cooking, eating and gifting the world with comic relief.

Rest in peace, John Witherspoon.

Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" - Show
Honoree Eddie Murphy speaks onstage at Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy To Bring Back Classic Characters For 'Saturday Night Live' Return

Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday Night Live may arrive with a delightful heaping of his most iconic characters.

For the first time in 35 years, Murphy will return to his old stomping grounds to host the show's holiday episode this December. While promoting his new hilarious film Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy shared on Late Show with Stephen Colbert how he's like to revisit favorable characters like Gumby and grown-up Buckwheat (Little Rascals).

"Oh yeah, I'm gonna do Gumby," he said Friday (Oct. 25). "I'm trying to figure out some reason to do a Velvet Jones, and Mister Robinson's Neighborhood. ... And a funny Buckwheat sketch. [laughs] you don't wanna go back after 35 years and feel, 'Eh, that was alright.'"

Murphy mentioned the ideas are fleeting at the moment, considering the SNL starts rehearsal the week before the live show but the presence of characters from his past will remind everyone of the comedian's magic. The actor was just in his 20s when he stepped on the scene at SNL in the late 80s with original characters like Mister Robinson, an homage and parody of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood and the infamous "White Like Me" sketch/mockumentary, where he explored racial inequalities.

Murphy's film Dolemite Is My Name is based on Rudy Ray Moore's early days as a comedian and innovator in the blaxploitation film genre. Executively produced by Murphy, the film also stars fellow legend Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Check out the interview below.

Check out our red carpet interviews with Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes and more from Dolemite Is My Name premiere here.

Michelle Obama Visits Pupils At The Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School In North London
Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama arrives on stage at an event at the Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School on December 03, 2018 in London, England. The former First Lady's memoir titled 'Becoming' has become the best selling book in the US of 2018 according to figures released by her publisher Penguin Random House.
Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Michelle Obama To Release Guided Journal To Accompany Best-Selling Memoir 'Becoming'

After captivating the world with her best selling memoir Becoming, Former First Lady Michelle Obama has announced a guided journal for readers to pair with their personal journeys.

Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, will serve as a self-help coach of sorts with over 150 inspiring questions and quotes that connect to key themes in her memoir. The journal will also help bring readers to terms with the importance of family and personal reflections as well as the goals they'd like to make a reality.

With the journal, Obama hopes readers will be encouraged to find value in their own personal journeys of becoming.

“I hope you’ll use this journal to write down your experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment…. We don’t have to remember everything," the intro reads. "But everything we remember has value.”

Released last year, Becoming was an instant hit with Obama's admires, reaching The New York Times Best Sellers List with over 11.5 million units sold worldwide. The release was also paired with a perfect world tour with Obama holding conversations around the memoir's elements with famous friends like Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey.

We also received the gift that is Obama stunting in golden Balenciaga boots.

Michelle Obama in thigh high, gold holographic Balenciaga boots. that's it. that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/tOWgfDlKza

— Joppe DC (@joppe_dc) December 20, 2018

In an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Obama shared how personal Becoming was by comparing it to the conversations she would share with close friends.

"I'm talking about me, all of me, in a way that I do with my friends, my girlfriends," said. "Now I'm talking about it with the world. It's not that I'm nervous about my story but I hope that it inspires people and it encourages people and it starts a conversation."

Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice will be published Nov. 19 for U.S. and Canada residents.

