Kanye West And Dr. Dre Are Working On 'Jesus Is King' Part 2
After many setbacks, Kanye West’s new album, Jesus is King, is finally available to fans. And now it appears that the second installment of Jesus is King is in the works. But this time around, Mr. West will be working with Dr. Dre on Jesus is King II.
Ye revealed the good news on Twitter.
Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wTKFgXQQXQ
— ye (@kanyewest) November 18, 2019
This seems to be a separate project than Jesus is Born, a Sunday Service album West is planning to release this Christmas. Also, this will mark the first time that Dre and Kanye West have collaborated together.
This is the second major announcement from Kanye in the past few days. He recently revealed that he’s debuting a new opera, titled Nebuchadnezzar, later this month at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.