Kanye West To Debut ‘Nebuchadnezzar’ Opera At Hollywood Bowl

Kanye West will debut his new opera, Nebuchadnezzar, at the Hollywood Bowl in

Los Angeles Sunday (Nov. 24). The opera acts as an expression of the 42-year-old rapper’s “commitment to both his faith and ever-expanding musical palette,” according to West's record label, Def Jam.

Directed by Vanessa Beecroft, Nebuchadnezzar will feature Ye’s Sunday Service Collective, along with singer Peter Collins, and the group Infinity Song.

The production meshes elements of gospel, opera and fine art into an “innovative performance structure,” and is an original adaptation of the biblical story of the Babylonian King from the Book of Daniel. The story, set in 6th century B.C., recounts Nebuchadnezzar’s transition from “wicked, impure, self-declared ruler to a true believer who finds salvation in his faith.”

Nebuchadnezzar is the first large-scale production from West this year, outside of his Sunday Service performances. Last week, the father of four traveled to Houston where he made a guest appearance at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.

West and the Sunday Service choir also popped up at a Texas jail for an impromptu performance that was attended by around 200 inmates.

Tickets for Nebuchadnezzar can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.