Kanye West Is Teaming With Joel Osteen For Sunday Service In Houston

November 14, 2019 - 10:13 pm by VIBE Staff

Kanye West is collaborating with megachurch pastor Joel Osteen for another special installment of Sunday Service. Thousands are expected to attend Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston Sunday (Nov. 17) where West will appear at morning and evening services, both of which are open to the public.

According to TMZ, West is scheduled to attend Lakewood’s 11:00 a.m. service for  a 30-minute conversation with Osteen, which will go down in front of 45,000 people. Seating and parking for the event will be on a first come first served bases.

The “Follow God” rapper will make a second appearance at Laekwood alongside his choir for an evening Sunday Service performance. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., while the event begins at 7:00pm.

Attendees can get free tickets to the evening service via Ticketmaster.com. A select number of tickets will reportedly be available to Lakewood Church members on Friday. General admission passes will be released on Saturday, Lakewood Church confirmed according to Houston’s KHOU-TV.

The evening service will also be streamed live on Osteen’s Facebook, YouTube, and Sirius XM radio channel, and the Lakewood Church website.

Usher Has A New Song In The Works With Ludacris, Lil Jon

Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon have a new song on the way more than a decade after the trio made music magic with the 2004 single, “Yeah.” According to Lil Jon, the collaboration will be featured on Usher’s forthcoming studio album.

The Atlanta producer dropped the news on Twitter on Wednesday (Nov. 13) after a fan asked about a potential follow up to “Yeah.” He later reposted the tweet to Instagram. “We did it already. Coming on @Usher new album” he tweeted along with fire emojis.

Jermaine Dupri is also involved in the collaboration, which the So So Def Founder noted in Lil Jon’s Instagram comments. “S**t slappin too,” added Ludacris.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

YOUR QUESTION HAS BEEN ANSWERED 👊🏽

A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon) on Nov 13, 2019 at 8:19am PST

Featured on Usher’s Confessions album, “Yeah” topped the Billboard charts for 12 consecutive weeks and sold 20 million copies worldwide.

It’s unclear when Usher’s new album will arrive. The 41-year-old Grammy winner dropped an EP titled, A, in 2018. His last studio album, Hard II Love, was released in 2016.

Keyshia Cole Announces Talk Show On Relationships And More

Three months after welcoming a new baby, Keyshia Cole is getting back to work. Cole has a new talk show premiering on Fox Soul, she announced via social media Thursday (Nov. 14).

One on One with Keyshia Cole will cover “relationships, love and lack thereof” in addition to tackling social media and social topics. Nick Cannon and Cole’s boyfriend, Nikko Hale, will be the first guests on her show, which premieres on Friday at 10 p.m. EST via Fox SOUL.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey guys CHECK ME OUT TOMORROW!!! OMG IM SOOOO EXCITED TO TRY SOMETHING NEW!!! ONE ON ONE WITH KEYSHIA COLE TOMORROW 7pm pst / 10pm est. Download app: FOX SOUL or go to WWW.FOXSOUL.TV

A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Nov 14, 2019 at 3:48pm PST

Besides prepping a new talk show, the Bay Area native has been out promoting her forthcoming reality show premiering on BET next Tuesday (Nov. 18). Cole, 38, and Hale, 24, also stopped by Cannon’s morning show on LA’s Power 106.1 earlier in the week. During their chat, Cannon brought up the pair’s age difference and made mention to his marriage to Mariah Carey before referring to Cole as Hale's “elder.”

See how Cole responded in the video below.

 

Actress and comedian Mo'Nique poses for a photo on set of E! News' show 'Daily Pop.'
Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mo'Nique Files Lawsuit Against Netflix For Pay Discrimination

Update: 6:09 PM ET (November 13) - Netflix has issued the following statement in response to Mo’Nique’s allegations:

"We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair -- which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”

Read the original story below.

Mo'Nique is taking Netflix to court and suing them for pay discrimination. The comedienne took to her Instagram account to personally share the news and why she's decided to move forward with her decision.

"Hey, My Loves," she begins her Instagram post. "I can confirm that today I filed a pay discrimination lawsuit against Netflix.

"I had a choice to make: I could accept what I felt was pay discrimination or I could stand up for those who came before me and those who will come after me," she continues. "I choose to stand up. I don't have any further comment at this time, but I appreciate all of your support and love."

In January 2018, the former late-night show host asked that her fans and the black community boycott the streaming platform after they allegedly lowballed her for a potential comedy special. "I'm asking that you boycott Netflix for color bias and gender bias," she shared in an Instagram video post. "I was offered a $500,000 deal last week to do a comedy special. However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, $20 million. Then Amy Schumer went back and renegotiated 2 more million dollars because she said, ‘I shouldn’t get what the men are getting, they’re legends. However, I should get more’ and Netflix agreed."

Mo'Nique went on to add that when she and her team asked Netflix to explain the difference between her and Schumer, Netflix allegedly believed Mo'Nique's proposed pay reflected how much revenue the Academy Award-winning actress would bring in, despite being a comic legend.

Since her call-to-action last year, the entertainer has sat with The Breakfast Club after being dubbed "Donkey of the Day" and has done a number of interviews discussing her "blackballing" issues with Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, and Tyler Perry. In February, she and Steve Harvey had a passionate discussion on his talk show about how black entertainers maneuver in Hollywood, integrity, and Mo'Nique's fight for equality.

"Each one of you said to me, 'Mo'Nique you're not wrong,' and when I heard you go on the air and you said that my sister done burned too many bridges and there's nothing I can do for her now," she said. "Steve, do you know how hurt I was?"

