Kanye West Is Teaming With Joel Osteen For Sunday Service In Houston

Kanye West is collaborating with megachurch pastor Joel Osteen for another special installment of Sunday Service. Thousands are expected to attend Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston Sunday (Nov. 17) where West will appear at morning and evening services, both of which are open to the public.

According to TMZ, West is scheduled to attend Lakewood’s 11:00 a.m. service for a 30-minute conversation with Osteen, which will go down in front of 45,000 people. Seating and parking for the event will be on a first come first served bases.

The “Follow God” rapper will make a second appearance at Laekwood alongside his choir for an evening Sunday Service performance. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., while the event begins at 7:00pm.

Attendees can get free tickets to the evening service via Ticketmaster.com. A select number of tickets will reportedly be available to Lakewood Church members on Friday. General admission passes will be released on Saturday, Lakewood Church confirmed according to Houston’s KHOU-TV.

The evening service will also be streamed live on Osteen’s Facebook, YouTube, and Sirius XM radio channel, and the Lakewood Church website.