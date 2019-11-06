President Donald Trump Delivers Remarks On Second Chance Hiring Initiative
Kim Kardashian West speaks during an East Room event on “second chance hiring” June 13, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump held the event to highlight the achievements on Second Chance hiring and workforce development.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Brings Attention To Rodney Reed Conviction On 'The Real'

November 6, 2019 - 10:23 am by VIBE Staff

The businesswoman also shared details behind her pledge for prison reform.

Kim Kardashian's appearance on The Real revealed many aspects of her life but the businesswoman made sure to bring more attention to the upcoming execution of Rodney Reed.

After calling for her millions of fans to defend the 51-year-old via an online petition, the mother of four joined the ladies of The Real to share her thoughts on the matter. Reed was put on death row after he was convicted for the murder of Stacey Stites on April 23, 1996. According to NBC News, Reed "strangled and killed" 20-year-old Stites "during an aggravated sexual assault." Reed, who was in a consensual affair with Stites at the time, has maintained his innocence.

His attorneys have pointed to new evidence that can exonerate him, including a sworn affidavit by a fellow inmate implicating another man (Stites fiancé Jimmy Fennell). Since Reed's case was brought to light last week, many celebrities like Rihanna, Meek Mill, Lakeith Stanfield and Kardashian have demanded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop Reed's execution.

"Rodney Reed has been in prison for decades (almost 25 years)," Kardashian said Tuesday (Nov. 5). "There's even a possibility that someone can be innocent and they are on death row... he's going to be executed in less than 30 days. If there's even a possibility that he can be innocent, there's a problem."

So far, over a million people have signed the online petition. Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian spoke on her efforts in prison reform. The 39-year-old detailed the inner workings of her efforts that have freed former inmates like Alice Johnson. As Kardashian studies to become a lawyer, she revealed how she and her team have freed upwards of 30 people.

"I think it's been in the 30s range but everything is different," she said. "Sometimes it can just be that I fund a great group of attorneys that work on this full time and people just need the funds to file their paperwork, I'd say that's about half of them. The other is half is like calling the White House, calling governors, going to visit governors. writing letters for commutation to the parole board."

Reed's execution is scheduled for Nov. 20. Learn more about his case here.

In This Story:

Popular

John Witherspoon’s Life Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service

From the Web

More on Vibe

outkast--1573055373
Kevin Winter

Talks Of Outkast And Neptunes Being Inducted Into Songwriters Of Hall Of Fame

The Neptunes, production-songwriting duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, and Outkast are nominated for a Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to the Associated Press.

The Neptunes have delivered several Billboard hits such as Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and Ludacris’ “Money Maker.” Chad and Skakeboard P has also top 10 songs like Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body,” Kelis’ “Milkshake,” Usher’s “U Don’t Have to Call,” Snoop Dogg’s “Beautiful,” N’Sync’s “Girlfriend,” Jay-Z’s “Excuse Me Miss” and “Change Clothes,” N.O.R.E.‘s “Nothin’” and Mase’s “Lookin’ at Me,” among many others.

The duo helped Britney Spears break out of her good-girl image in 2001 with the racy “I’m A Slave 4 U,” one of the singer’s traditional songs; the hitmakers produced more than half of Timberlake’s pivotal 2002 solo debut Justified, including the hits “Like I Love You” and “Senorita”; they helped Beyoncé enter the world as a solo singer in 2002 on her debut solo song, the funky “Work It Out”; and they assisted Jay-Z as he scored his first No. 1 hit as a lead artist on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart in 2000 with the anthem “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me).”

Outkast made their proper introduction to the world with their 1994 classic debut, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. Only to be followed by more classic such as ATLiens, Aquemini and Stankonia, among others.

Andre 3000 and Big Boi’s fifth release, 2003′s double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, propelled them to pop star icon status, thanks to the inescapable hit “Hey Ya!” The album, which blended sounds of jazz and rock with hip-hop, became the second rap-based album to win the Grammy for album of the year, following Lauryn Hill’s win for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill at the 1999 show.

Recently, artist JEKS painted a huge mural of Outkast in the Atlanta's Little Five Points neighborhood. JEKS' portrayal out the duo comes from a photo taken Jonathan Mannion.

A rap album hasn’t won the top Grammy prize since Outkast’s win, though hip-hop heavyweights like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Kanye West, Drake and Lil Wayne have competed for the honor.

In 2017,  rapper and business man Jay Z was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. That same year, Kennth "Babyface" Edmonds was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2019, Missy Elliott became the first woman rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ATL’s own. 🙌 #DiscoverATL | #📸: @christopherbw | #🎨: @jeks_nc

A post shared by Discover Atlanta (@discoveratlanta) on Nov 4, 2019 at 5:48pm PST

 

Continue Reading
John Witherspoon
Steve Grayson

John Witherspoon’s Life Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service

"Pops" was celebrated in style.

Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, David Letterman, Cedric the Entertainer, and more attended John Witherspoon’s funeral at Forrest Lawn in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Nov. 5). Instead of wearing basic black, attendees were encouraged to show up in colorful ensembles to celebrate the life of the legendary actor and comedian.

Letterman shared the opening remarks during the ceremony. The former late night talk show host, who had been friends with Witherspoon were friends for 45 years, joked that Witherspoon was supposed to speak at his funeral one day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today the late and iconic #JohnWitherspoon is being laid to rest ... he will surely be missed #SwipeLeft

A post shared by HIPHOLLYWOOD (@hiphollywood) on Nov 5, 2019 at 1:14pm PST

Cube regarded the Detroit native as “one of the funniest people” he’s ever known. “He’s been funny my whole life,” he said while reminiscing about watching Witherspoon on The Richard Pryor Show and The Robert Townsend Show, the latter of which inspired Cube to cast him in Friday.

“He had one line [on The RTS] and I knew I wanted him to be my father on Friday. His one line was: ‘why the hell they ain’t playing no Al Green in here?,” Cube said as the crowd laughed.

“Laughter is the medicine for our mind body and soul it helps us get through this crazy world and God bless the ones who make us laugh,” he continued, sharing how Witherspoon was “naturally funny no matter how bad the script was.”

“There was nothing you could do to harness John’s funny. It was gonna’ come through, no matter what you gave him. That was his true gift, and we all loved John because of that. We all knew we were in the presence of greatness.”

Additional speakers included Witherspoon’s Wayans Bros co-star Shawn Wayans (his brother, Marlon Wayans, was unable to attend due to his work schedule), Bill Bellamy, George Wallace, and members of Whitherspoon’s family. Robert Townsend, The Boondocks creator Aaaron McGruder and Rep. Maxine Waters were also among those in attendance. Regina King wasn’t able to attend, but sent a video message that was played during the ceremony.

Witherspoon, 77, died last week at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

See video and photos from the memorial service below.

#HappeningNow “He will be loved and he will be remembered for a long long time” @AngelaEGibbs words during John Witherspoon funeral service. Among the attendees @icecube @christuckerreal @RepMaxineWaters @shawnwayans_ @CedEntertainer Full story @NBCLA 4pm with @TedNBCLA pic.twitter.com/tug2RkAiUd

— Armando Aparicio (@armandapari) November 5, 2019

JOHN WITHERSPOON’S FUNERAL🌴🎬🌹The “Friday” crew was present to honor John Witherspoon at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills. #JohnWitherspoon #TheCUTChronicles (©2019 https://t.co/YKYHUdPZK0) pic.twitter.com/dPad7iqJtT

— Dr. Eric J. Chambers (@EricJChambers) November 6, 2019

Here are some great moments from today's John Witherspoon Funeral. @NBCLA was the only local station allowed at the service. Some of the best comedians in the industry gathered to honor "Pops" @shawnwayans_ John's son @jdwitherspoon and @Letterman remembered @John_POPS_Spoon pic.twitter.com/Ftw2U9y6vA

— Armando Aparicio (@armandapari) November 6, 2019

Continue Reading
Colin Kaepernick Colin Kaepernick
Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Handing Out Care Packages To Homeless In Oakland

Colin Kaepernick spent his birthday giving back to the Bay Area’s growing homeless population. Kaepernick, who turned 32 on Sunday (Nov. 3), teamed with his Know You Rights Camp to hand out backpacks filled with snacks, hygiene items and other personal necessities, during a surprise visit to a homeless encampment in West Oakland.

The athlete also brought in a food truck to feed the homeless, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Video of Kaepernick’s act of kindness began circulating social media as he posed for photos with fans and community members. In one video, residents can be seen singing Happy Birthday to Kapernick, led by the mother of Mario Woods, a 26-year-old man killed by officers from the San Francisco Police Department in 2015.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/vb48jwrumi

— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) November 4, 2019

❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/6ScoqNhAtD

— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) November 4, 2019

[email protected] spent his 32nd birthday feeding and helping the homeless in Oakland.❤️😇

(via @yourrightscamp)pic.twitter.com/kMu3kZM8mY

— FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) November 4, 2019

The issue of homelessness remains at crisis levels in the Bay Area, and across the state of California. More than with 130,000 people in California are battling homelessness, which accounts for a quarter of the national homeless population.

The Bay Area hold the third-largest homeless population in the U.S. , behind New York City and Los Angeles. As of 2017, more than 28,000 people were homeless across the Bay Area.

 

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

11h ago

John Witherspoon’s Life Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service

Lists

20h ago

Who Shot Ghost? 9 Of The Wildest 'Power' Fan Theories

National

1d ago

Free Rodney Reed: 5 Things To Know About The Death Row Inmate's Case