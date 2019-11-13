Kodak Black Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison

Tyler, the Creator is speaking up about Drake receiving boos at the 2019 Camp Flog Gnaw Festival. The former Odd Future member took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on the incident and address the reports of the Toronto native making an early departure from the event''s stage.

"I thought bringing one of the biggest [sic] artists on the f**king planet to a music festival was fire!" he exclaimed in all caps in a tweet on Monday afternoon (Nov. 11). "But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like a**holes when it didn't come true and I don't f**k with that."

Tyler continued by pointing out that although there were boos "in the front area" by folks who were "mad rude" and came off as "entitled," most attendees were having a great time. "That sh*t was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and I think that sh*t is f**king trash."

"Ni**a did feel no ways! That song is beautiful!" remarked Tyler about Drizzy's attempt to fully perform "Feel No Ways" a deep cut off his Views album. "Most guys don't do album cuts! Thank you, Aubrey! Like, I love that song and thought that would never happen....He really did that for me and I appreciate it because he did not have to come at all. See our worlds come together was so great in the theory."

Tyler went on to add a positive perspective to the whole incident and tweeted, "But hey man sh*t happens, all jokes aside, sh*t lowkey funny HAHAHA" he added. "Aside from that, hope everyone had a good time. Again, no [sic] arrests. No bullsh*t, man. A lot of people enjoyed it, thanks again!"

Read Tyler's tweets below and continue here to read about YG bringing out Stormy Daniels during his Camp Flog Gnaw performance of "FDT (F**k Donald Trump)."

I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT FUCK WITH THAT

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THIS NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! SONG IS BEAUTIFUL. ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THAT SHIT WAS LIKE MOB MENTALITY AND CANCEL CULTURE IN REAL LIFE AND I THINK THAT SHIT IS FUCKING TRASH

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! THAT SONG IS BEAUTIFUL! MOST GUYS DONT DO ALBUM CUTS! THANK YOU AUBREY!

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

LIKE, I LOVE THAT SONG AND THOUGHT THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN.......HE REALLY DID THAT FOR ME AND I APPRECIATE IT BECAUSE HE DID NOT HAVE TO COME AT ALL, SEE OUR WORLDS COME TOGETHER WAS SO GREAT IN THEORY

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

LIKE, I LOVE THAT SONG AND THOUGHT THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN.......HE REALLY DID THAT FOR ME AND I APPRECIATE IT BECAUSE HE DID NOT HAVE TO COME AT ALL, SEE OUR WORLDS COME TOGETHER WAS SO GREAT IN THEORY

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019