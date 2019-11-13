Kodak Black Sentenced To Prison
Kodak Black attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kodak Black Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison

November 13, 2019 - 1:34 pm by Darryl Robertson

Today (Nov. 13), a Miami federal judge sentenced rapper Kodak Black to 46 months in prison on weapons charges. According to the Miami Herald,“  the state asked for 46 to 57 months, while Black’s lawyers had pushed for 37 to 44 months or less.

The 22-year-old rapper pleaded guilty in August to lying on a background form when he purchased handguns back in January. Kodak lied again in March when he attempted to buy more guns. He also ran into trouble during his stint behind bars while awaiting sentencing. During the court hearing, prosecutors revealed that Black had beat up a prison guard.

Before his sentence was handed down, Kodak accepted responsibility for his crimes. “I’m sorry for the actions that led me for where I’m standing,” said the artist, who grew up in Pompano Beach’s Golden Acres housing development. "I do take full responsibility for my mishap.”

Black allegedly got into an altercation with a prison guard since being in jail.  According to reports, prosecutors said Kodak was under the influence of an unknown substance when he assaulted an officer, beating him in the face and groin so badly that the guard ended up in the hospital with a hernia.

Kodak’s lawyers disputed the facts of the melee, insinuating that Kodak was drugged and instigated into the altercation by a gang member.

“Kapri displayed disruptive behavior," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Brown. “He was involved in a fight on Oct. 29, with another inmate." A corrections officer stepped in, spraying mace on both inmates.

The judge ultimately decided that the violent dispute couldn’t be factored into the sentence Kodak was to be given.

Kodak also has other pending criminal cases. One involves the 2016 alleged sexual assault of an adult aged high-school female in Florence, South Carolina. Another involves drugs and guns and that were found in Kodak’s car as he and his entourage crossed into Canada for a show last April.

