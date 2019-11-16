Lil Nas X Debuts On Forbes’ List Of Top-Earning Country Music Acts

It’s been a good year for Lil Nas X. The 20-year-old’s record breaking “Old Town Road” single helped him make it on the Forbes list of Top Earning Country Acts of 2019.

With an estimated $14 million in income (before taxes), Nas X debuted at No. 18 on the list ahead of Miranda Lambart, Lady Antebellum and Rascal Flats. Country star Luke Bryan topped the list with $42.5 million followed by Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and Kenny Chesney rounding out the Top 5.

Aside from being the youngest on the roster, Nas X is the only black artist and the only openly gay artist to make the Forbes’ Country Music list.

With a record 19 weeks on the Billboard singles charts, “Old Town Road” became the longest No. 1 single in history and the first single to earn a diamond certification from the Recording Academy while simultaneously topping the charts.

Earlier in the week, the Atlanta native made history with his win at the CMA Awards and was recently spotlighted in TIME magazine's Next 100 list of influencers.