Lil Nas X Summer Jam 2019
Nicholas Hunt

Lil Nas X Debuts On Forbes’ List Of Top-Earning Country Music Acts

November 16, 2019 - 12:10 am by VIBE Staff

It’s been a good year for Lil Nas X. The 20-year-old’s record breaking “Old Town Road” single helped him make it on the Forbes list of Top Earning Country Acts of 2019.

With an estimated $14 million in income (before taxes), Nas X debuted at No. 18 on the list ahead of Miranda Lambart, Lady Antebellum and Rascal Flats. Country star Luke Bryan topped the list with $42.5 million followed by Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and Kenny Chesney rounding out the Top 5.

Aside from being the youngest on the roster, Nas X is the only black artist and the only openly gay artist to make the Forbes’ Country Music list.

With a record 19 weeks on the Billboard singles charts, “Old Town Road”  became the longest No. 1 single in history and the first single to earn a diamond certification from the Recording Academy while simultaneously topping the charts.

Earlier in the week, the Atlanta native made history with his win at the CMA Awards and was recently spotlighted in TIME magazine's Next 100 list of influencers.

Mo'Nique Files Lawsuit Against Netflix For Pay Discrimination

Lizzo Visits KISS FM
Jeff Spicer

Lizzo Sued For Defamation By Postmates Driver She Accused Of Stealing Her Food

A former Postmates delivery driver is suing Lizzo for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, two months after the “Truth Hurts” singer put her on blast over a food delivery mix-up.

According to TMZ, Tiffany Wells claims that she received threats, fears for her safety and has been battling stress and anxiety since the incident. Wells claims that while she no longer works for Postdates she remains subject to being humiliated and ridiculed.

In September, Lizzo blasted Wells on Twitter when her food delivery never showed up to her Boston hotel. She tweeted out a photo of Wells and accused her of stealing the food. “She lucky I don’t fight no more,” Lizzo joked.

As it turns out, Wells was actually in the hotel but left because she couldn’t get a hold of Lizzo. Postmates delivery drivers are allowed to leave a location if they can’t get in touch with the customer within a certain amount of time.

Lizzo received backlash for publicly shaming Wells. She later deleted the tweet and apologized. “I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand that I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger,” she tweeted at the time. “Imma [sic] really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

50-cent-naturi-naughton-GettyImages-1169242346-1573877071
Mike Coppola

Naturi Naughton Responds To 50 Cent Targeting Her On Social Media

Naturi Naughton refuses to let 50 Cent get her “out of character.” A week after he apologized for making fun of her hair on social media, 50 Cent posted yet another meme taunting Naughton on Twitter on Wednesday (Nov. 13).

The G-Unit honcho, whose Instagram account was suspended earlier that day, tweeted a meme of Naughton which featured a photo taken during the Power season six mid-season finale screening in New York last month. The tweet went viral but most of the comments were blasting 50 for repeatedly targeting Naughton.

You're disgusting for this.

— peaches (@peaches07) November 13, 2019

Idk who hurt you so deeply that you continue to be this childish and bitter but sir PLEASE seek help. It's never too late to get therapy mama.

— hp lovecraft named his cat... (@mystorimachinee) November 13, 2019

She already said she wasnt. The first time he could say he thought it was all in fun. This time he KNOWS he is hurting her feelings.

— 🧞‍♀️ (@ebonymystique) November 13, 2019

pic.twitter.com/tMJhTe3o5G

— 🤘🏾HannaAnn🤘🏾 (@hannapauses) November 14, 2019

Naughton hit back on social media on Thursday (Nov. 14). “There’s so much I wanna say but…You don’t have an Instagram account so why waste my characters or come out of my CHARACTER,” she wrote on Instagram next to a tweet that read, “Did we have a fight and I not know about it?”

Though 50 Cent has a reputation for social media bullying, many felt that he crossed the line with Naughton, given the power dynamic. As executive producer of Power, the Queens native is Naughton’s boss. He has yet to publicly apologize again but let’s hope that the 46-year-old rapper is done bothering Naughton.

Read her full response below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😔There’s so much I wanna say but... You don’t even have an Instagram account so... 🤷🏾‍♀️ why waste my characters or come out of my CHARACTER! But do pick up a copy of my upcoming book: #whatNOTtoDoWhenYoureABoss 🤦🏾‍♀️ #ImNotACharacter #IAmARealPerson #IAmAWoman #IAmABlackWoman

A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real) on Nov 14, 2019 at 9:40pm PST

Texas Execution Appeals Texas Execution Appeals
Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP

Texas Appeals Court Grants Stay Of Execution For Rodney Reed Stay

A Texas Criminal Appeals Court granted Rodney Reed a stay of execution on Friday (Nov. 15). The decision came hours after the state’s parole board recommended that Reed’s lethal injection be delayed by 120-days.

Reed was scheduled to be lethally injected on Nov. 20. Although the court decision means that he no longer has an execution date, the parole board failed to approve a request to commute Reed's sentence to life in prison, the Washington Post reports.

The 51-year-old Texas native has spent that last two decades on death row for the1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites. Reed has filed numerous appeals over the years but his story only recently went viral catching the attention of lawmakers and celebrities including Rihanna, Oprah, Beyonce, T.I., Kim Kardashian West, the latter of whom was visiting with Reed when his execution was delayed.

Reed, who has long maintained his innocence, says Stite's was killed by her fiance, Jimmy Fennell. Fennell’s lawyer Robert Phillips “laughed off” Reed’s allegations, according to numerous reports.

Fennell served 10 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping and rape of another woman while working as a police officer in 2007. He was briefly suspected in Stite’s murder. Authorities turned their attention to Reed after his DNA was found inside Stites, from what he contends was a consensual relationship. Reed, who is black, believes that race played a part in the case because Stites was a white woman. He was convicted by an all-white jury.

Reed’s legal team has also provided evidence to prove his innocence, including new witnesses.

"We’re happy that we’re going to have an opportunity to present the compelling evidence that Rodney Reed didn’t commit the crime," Bryce Benjet of the Innocence Project, who took on Reed’s case, told The Texas Tribune. "The Court of Criminal Appeals recognized the substance of this case and the need for a special hearing where all the evidence can be considered."

