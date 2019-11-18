Lil Reese Thanks Fans For Prayers After Shooting
Lil Reese is showing his supporters that his health is on the up and up following a shooting earlier this month. In the Country Club Hills section of a Chicago suburb, the city's native rapper was shot on Nov. 11 and suffered a wound to the neck. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was deemed to be in critical condition.
"I appreciate everybody keeping me in they prayers tho I can't lie thank y'all no matter what you do out here always talk to god," he tweeted. The 26-year-old rapper also posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: "Made 4 it Lifes a gamble I got hella luck." On the topic of doing interviews, specifically with DJ Vlad, Reese said it'll cost a hefty penny. "Tell him I need a million for this story this shit ain't fake or free shit bigger then 50 rick Ross and whoever else," he tweeted.
An investigation is still ongoing.