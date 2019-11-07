Lil Tecca Joins 'MTV's SnowGlobe Music' Festival Lineup

Queens newcomer Lil Tecca will be joining the ninth annual SnowGlobe Music Festival lineup for MTV's big New Years Eve celebration.

From Dec. 29-31 in South Lake Tahoe, CA. the "Ransom" rapper will join the likes of Skrillex, E-40, Louis the Child, Vince Staples, A-Trak and others as they entertain diverse hip hop crowds with their respective hits.

Also, Tecca, who is a 2020 MTV PUSH Artist, will be taking over a full month during the first quarter of 2020, with performances, and exclusive content.

Tecca got his start in the music game by freestyling with friends while playing Xbox. In late 2017, the Queens rapper created a buzz with single, "My Time." A minor beef with Canadian rapper LB didn't hurt either helped spread Tecca's name. The then-high school student spent his weekends working on his craft. Then, in 2018, the budding MC caught a big break with singles "Did It Again," and "Ransom." And earlier this year, Tecca released his proper introduction to the world with We Love You Tecca.

SnowGlobe is the largest outdoor New Years Eve music festival in the nation. Hosted in South Lake Tahoe, CA., the outdoor festival is a three day experience, and artist performing over three different stages in the mountains of Cali. Tickets can be purchased here.