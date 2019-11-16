Lizzo Sued For Defamation By Postmates Driver She Accused Of Stealing Her Food

A former Postmates delivery driver is suing Lizzo for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, two months after the “Truth Hurts” singer put her on blast over a food delivery mix-up.

According to TMZ, Tiffany Wells claims that she received threats, fears for her safety and has been battling stress and anxiety since the incident. Wells claims that while she no longer works for Postdates she remains subject to being humiliated and ridiculed.

In September, Lizzo blasted Wells on Twitter when her food delivery never showed up to her Boston hotel. She tweeted out a photo of Wells and accused her of stealing the food. “She lucky I don’t fight no more,” Lizzo joked.

As it turns out, Wells was actually in the hotel but left because she couldn’t get a hold of Lizzo. Postmates delivery drivers are allowed to leave a location if they can’t get in touch with the customer within a certain amount of time.

Lizzo received backlash for publicly shaming Wells. She later deleted the tweet and apologized. “I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand that I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger,” she tweeted at the time. “Imma [sic] really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”