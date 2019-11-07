Authorities In Atlanta Are Searching For A Missing Student From Clark Atlanta University

Family and friends of Alexis Crawford held a prayer vigil for the 21-year-old Wednesday (Nov. 6).

The city of Atlanta has come together to search for Alexis Crawford, a Clark Atlanta University student who disappeared nearly a week after leaving her off-campus residence.

According to CNN, Crawford left off-campus residence on October 30 and hasn't been seen since.

Local authorities have reported that before Crawford went missing, she was at a store, where camera footage shows her wearing a pinkish sweatshirt paired with navy dark pants. Her roommate reportedly told the police they saw Crawford just before going to bed at midnight but did not see her the next day when she got up to go to class.

MISSING PERSON: APD is seeking info to locate 21-year-old Alexis Crawford. Below are photos showing her inside of a business at 595 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd in SW Atlanta. These photos are the most recent available. Know something? Call @StopCrimeATL at 404-577-TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/GnqmAb3sEh — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) November 5, 2019

Crawford’s family reported her missing on November 1. Her mother told authorities her daughter was in good spirits when they last spoke the night of October 30.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Crawford’s front door was locked with a deadbolt and her phone, ID and debit card were gone from the apartment. Yet a key to the unit and a cell phone charger were left behind.

Since her disappearance, the 21-year-old’s family has spoken out in the press pleading that Alexis is ok and returns back home.

“I just want to say this is a very hard time for our family,” Alexis’ sister Alexandria Crawford said. “If Lexi, she's watching, I just want you to know you've always been my role model. You're my strength.”

“I just want you to come home and be safe, and I hope God is walking with you,” she continued. “And please prevent any evil that comes her way, and we're here for you.”

Alexandria told police they last texted at 8:45 pm on Wednesday (October 30). She recalls asking Alexis what she was going to do on the weekend, in which she simply replied, “nothing.”

Alexis is one of ten children and reportedly always spoke to her family on a daily basis. Atlanta Police say as of yet, they do not suspect any foul play but the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any tips on Crawford's whereabouts please contact Atlanta detectives J. Golphin and Detectives T. Fantauzzi at 404-526-4235 and/or email at [email protected] and [email protected]

Further details for this story are still pending.