Mo'Nique Sues Netflix
Actress and comedian Mo'Nique poses for a photo on set of E! News' show 'Daily Pop.'
Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mo'Nique Files Lawsuit Against Netflix For Pay Discrimination

November 14, 2019 - 2:15 pm by Christine Imarenezor

This comes one year after the comedienne's call to boycott the streaming platform.

Update: 6:09 PM ET (November 13) - Netflix has issued the following statement in response to Mo’Nique’s allegations:

"We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair -- which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”

Read the original story below.

Mo'Nique is taking Netflix to court and suing them for pay discrimination. The comedienne took to her Instagram account to personally share the news and why she's decided to move forward with her decision.

"Hey, My Loves," she begins her Instagram post. "I can confirm that today I filed a pay discrimination lawsuit against Netflix.

"I had a choice to make: I could accept what I felt was pay discrimination or I could stand up for those who came before me and those who will come after me," she continues. "I choose to stand up. I don't have any further comment at this time, but I appreciate all of your support and love."

In January 2018, the former late-night show host asked that her fans and the black community boycott the streaming platform after they allegedly lowballed her for a potential comedy special. "I'm asking that you boycott Netflix for color bias and gender bias," she shared in an Instagram video post. "I was offered a $500,000 deal last week to do a comedy special. However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, $20 million. Then Amy Schumer went back and renegotiated 2 more million dollars because she said, ‘I shouldn’t get what the men are getting, they’re legends. However, I should get more’ and Netflix agreed."

Mo'Nique went on to add that when she and her team asked Netflix to explain the difference between her and Schumer, Netflix allegedly believed Mo'Nique's proposed pay reflected how much revenue the Academy Award-winning actress would bring in, despite being a comic legend.

Since her call-to-action last year, the entertainer has sat with The Breakfast Club after being dubbed "Donkey of the Day" and has done a number of interviews discussing her "blackballing" issues with Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, and Tyler Perry. In February, she and Steve Harvey had a passionate discussion on his talk show about how black entertainers maneuver in Hollywood, integrity, and Mo'Nique's fight for equality.

"Each one of you said to me, 'Mo'Nique you're not wrong,' and when I heard you go on the air and you said that my sister done burned too many bridges and there's nothing I can do for her now," she said. "Steve, do you know how hurt I was?"

In This Story:

Popular

John Witherspoon's Cause Of Death Revealed

From the Web

More on Vibe

Keyshia Cole-2017 BET Awards-Red Carpet Keyshia Cole-2017 BET Awards-Red Carpet
Getty Images

Keyshia Cole Announces Talk Show On Relationships And More

Three months after welcoming a new baby, Keyshia Cole is getting back to work. Cole has a new talk show premiering on Fox Soul, she announced via social media Thursday (Nov. 14).

One on One with Keyshia Cole will cover “relationships, love and lack thereof” in addition to tackling social media and social topics. Nick Cannon and Cole’s boyfriend, Nikko Hale, will be the first guests on her show, which premieres on Friday at 10 p.m. EST via Fox SOUL.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey guys CHECK ME OUT TOMORROW!!! OMG IM SOOOO EXCITED TO TRY SOMETHING NEW!!! ONE ON ONE WITH KEYSHIA COLE TOMORROW 7pm pst / 10pm est. Download app: FOX SOUL or go to WWW.FOXSOUL.TV

A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Nov 14, 2019 at 3:48pm PST

Besides prepping a new talk show, the Bay Area native has been out promoting her forthcoming reality show premiering on BET next Tuesday (Nov. 18). Cole, 38, and Hale, 24, also stopped by Cannon’s morning show on LA’s Power 106.1 earlier in the week. During their chat, Cannon brought up the pair’s age difference and made mention to his marriage to Mariah Carey before referring to Cole as Hale's “elder.”

See how Cole responded in the video below.

 

Continue Reading
Comedians In Cars w. Jerry Seinfeld &amp; Eddie Murphy ‑ LA Tastemaker
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Eddie Murphy Signs On For 'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel

Eddie Murphy's return to Hollywood dominance continues with this latest news. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix obtained the rights and green light to create a sequel to the classic Beverly Hills Cop film, set to star Murphy.

The comedian/actor has been at the forefront of this franchise since its debut in 1984. Murphy plays a Detroit officer named Axel Foley who finds himself on a mission in Beverly Hills to solve his best friend's murder. The cult classic inspired two follow-up films and even a television series starring Brandon T. Jackson, although it never found a network home.

In a 2015 interview with Playboy, Murphy discussed rumors of a fourth installment, noting the writers have "got to get that script right. That movie has to be right." He also revealed that when he travels overseas, people recognize him as his character in the film. "All the movies I've done, and they call me that," he said. "If we do that movie, it has to be right. Not just thrown together to get a big check. I don't need any more of those."

After the previous release of his Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy continued his press circuit run and discussed his return to Saturday Night Live after 35 years. The Brooklyn native was a staple on the show during its inception.

"SNL is such a big part of who I am, and you don't want to go back after 35 years and the show is like, 'Ah, it was alright,'" he said during a The Late Show With Stephen Colbert interview.

Continue Reading
Spike Lee At Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala
Spike Lee attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios

Spike Lee To Co-Write And Direct Hip-Hop Adaptation Of 'Prince Of Cats'

Spike Lee is set to direct a hip-hop adaptation of Ron Wimberly's Prince and Cats, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in Brooklyn's '80s hip-hop scene, the remake of the 2016 comic book will be an urban interpretation of the Shakespeare classic, Romeo & Juliet. The world-renowned tragic love story will be seen through the eyes of Tybalt, Juliet's furious and combative cousin. As for the film, it will feature hip-hop culture essentials like emcees, breakdancing, DJing, graffiti and stylish threads from that era.

The comic book adaptation will also focus on Tybalt and his Capulet brothers "who navigate Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword dueling — including katanas — with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world."

The Oscar award-winning filmmaker will also co-write the script with the Wimberly and screenwriter/former editor-in-chief of The Source, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, who initially began writing the script. Production will be done by Zucker Productions with Legendary Entertainment overseeing the company.

Since the initial announcement of the adaptation, LaKeith Stanfield has stepped down from the lead role of Tybalt. No word on who has been cast to replace him.

Lee is currently in postproduction for his Netflix war drama Da 5 Bloods starring actors Chadwick Boseman, Norm Lewis, and Clarke Peters.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Sports

13h ago

Was Jay-Z Behind Colin Kaepernick's NFL Workout Opportunity?

Movies & TV

12h ago

Vivica A. Fox Wants 'Set It Off' To Remain Untouched

Features

6h ago

Meet D Smoke, Inglewood And Hip-Hop's Next Hometown Hero