Naturi Naughton Responds To 50 Cent Targeting Her On Social Media

Naturi Naughton refuses to let 50 Cent get her “out of character.” A week after he apologized for making fun of her hair on social media, 50 Cent posted yet another meme taunting Naughton on Twitter on Wednesday (Nov. 13).

The G-Unit honcho, whose Instagram account was suspended earlier that day, tweeted a meme of Naughton which featured a photo taken during the Power season six mid-season finale screening in New York last month. The tweet went viral but most of the comments were blasting 50 for repeatedly targeting Naughton.

You're disgusting for this. — peaches (@peaches07) November 13, 2019

Idk who hurt you so deeply that you continue to be this childish and bitter but sir PLEASE seek help. It's never too late to get therapy mama. — hp lovecraft named his cat... (@mystorimachinee) November 13, 2019

She already said she wasnt. The first time he could say he thought it was all in fun. This time he KNOWS he is hurting her feelings. — 🧞‍♀️ (@ebonymystique) November 13, 2019

Naughton hit back on social media on Thursday (Nov. 14). “There’s so much I wanna say but…You don’t have an Instagram account so why waste my characters or come out of my CHARACTER,” she wrote on Instagram next to a tweet that read, “Did we have a fight and I not know about it?”

Though 50 Cent has a reputation for social media bullying, many felt that he crossed the line with Naughton, given the power dynamic. As executive producer of Power, the Queens native is Naughton’s boss. He has yet to publicly apologize again but let’s hope that the 46-year-old rapper is done bothering Naughton.

Read her full response below.