New Music Friday: Tory Lanez, Fabolous, Future, Styles P, Big K.R.I.T.

This week's new music sees old hits recreated, old love revisited, and old series revitalized. Tory Lanez releases the latest Chixtape installment, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean fuel requests for another Twenty88 album, and Big K.R.I.T. finally releases the fifth of his "My Sub" series.

Tory Lanez – Chixtape 5
Tory Lanez has unloaded Chixtape 5 after weeks of building buzz on social media. The 18-song offering is a nostalgic feel, as the project is made up of samples from the 2000s with the songs' original creators. The fifth installment of the series features collaborations from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, T-Pain, Mya, Ashanti, Ludacris, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and more. During a recent interview with Billboard, Lanez spoke about his latest offering. .

"Everything is 2000s-inspired," Lanez said. "Everything is inspired by the times when things were golden for us. I think all those pieces and everything that we've come out with has been all about nostalgia. I'm about to take you on a whole journey musically." Apple Music | TIDAL

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean – "None Of Your Concern"
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean may not be an item anymore, but their creative chemistry still draws sparks. The former lended background vocals to Big Sean's "Single Again," and now they've collaborated for a new song, "None of Your Concern." The song appears to put their relationship issues out for all to see, and fans of their group album Twenty88 are already requesting a sequel.

Styles P – Presence
Last week, L.O.X.'s Sheek Louch released his Gorillaween Vol. 2. Now, another third of the group, Styles P, has released his new album titled, Presence. The 10-song effort, which follows S.P. the GOAT: Ghost of all Time, is Styles P at his best touches the hearts of inmates doing winters in prison, coke heads, dope boys as well as common man. Apple Music | TIDAL

Boosie Badazz – Talk Dat Shit
One of the hardest working MCs in the business, Boosie Badazz decided to celebrate his 37th G-day with a brand new mixtape, Talk Dat Sh*t. Led by the Southside Baton Rouge theme song "Southside Baby," the former high school basketball star shared 18 songs that are full of gangsta talk, bragging about merking opps, and beating murder charges. Talk Dat Sh*t comes after Bad Azz Zay  with producer Zaytoven, and is his first solo project since Boosie 3.5, released in March. Apple Music | TIDAL

Fabolous – "B.O.M.B.S."
Out of nowhere, Brooklyn's Fabolous released some new heat with "B.O.M.B.S" (Back on my Bull Sh*t).  And we are not upset about the unannounced newbie. The Breevort Projects general does what he's been doing since early 2000s by dropping top-notch sixteens on all things fly, drippy, or saucy, whichever word you prefer. And what's even more impressive with "B.O.M.B.S'." is that the instrumental is a flip of the Chicago Bulls theme song. That boy sick.

Also, word in the industry is that F.A.B.O. is working on Summertime Shootout 3. And he threw an assist to Tory Lanez on "If You Gotta," a song from Chixtape 5.

 

Big K.R.I.T. – "Ballad of the Bass (My Sub V)"
When Big K.R.I.T.'s album K.R.I.T. IZ HERE dropped earlier this year, fans were upset that it was missing another installment from his "My Sub" series. Big K.R.I.T. listened because today (Nov. 15), the Meridian, Miss. native released "Ballad of the Bass (My Sub V)." The King of the South rapper took to Instagram to announce the release.

“As my ‘From the South with Love’ tour comes to an end this weekend, I want to thank y’all for showing up and showing out every night, K.R.I.T. said on Instagram. “I premiered my fifth ‘My Sub’ install ‘Ballad of the Bass’ while on tour and your reaction was crazy mane! Ya’ll been asking me all tour to release it, so tonight it’s yours," K.R.I.T. wrote on his IG account. Apple Music | TIDAL

Rockie Fresh – Destination
Rockie Fresh released his Rostrum Records debut, Destination. The marks the former Maybach Music Group signee's first full-length release since 2016, but it's worth the wait. The Chicago-bred artist's latest opus comes with 12 tracks, including the single “Maria” produced by Bizness Boi. Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Casey Veggies, 24hrs and Arin Ray make guest appearances the project. Apple Music|TIDAL

Danger Mouse ft. Sparklehorse, MF DOOM – "Ninjarous"

In tribute to Sparklehorse frontman Mark Linkous, Danger Mouse has dropped an unreleased song that he and Linkous created with MF DOOM."It was one of his favorites, so I’m happy to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him by getting it out there,” Danger Mouse said, according to 2DopeBoyz. The song appears on Danger Mouse's upcoming 30th Century Records compilation, 30th Century Volume 2.

DJ Shadow – Our Pathetic Age
DJ Shadow has been one of hip-hop's most important artists since his 1996 debut Endtroducing....., and now he's back with his first full-length album in three years, Our Pathetic Age. He's one of the premiere DJs in hip-hop history, and as such, his guest list is nuts: Nas, Pharoahe Monch, Run The Jewels, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and De La Soul all make appearances on the album. Apple Music | TIDAL


Future Feat. Lil Durk – "Last Name"
All this week, Future is has been releasing songs that were previously leaked. Last month (Oct.), the Freebandz CEO teased his Lil Durk collaboration dubbed, "Last Name." Today, Hendrix finally shared the song in its entirety. Here, the Monster rapper spits about his recent paternity controversy, while Durk raps about happenings in the streets. Apple Music | TIDAL

Pardison Fontaine – Under8ed
New York’s Pardison Fontaine has been behind the scenes putting his pen game down for some of your favorite artists. He's put his lending hand on pause to release his Atlantic Records debut album, Under8ed. Capping out at a light 14 songs, Under8ed features the likes of Cardi, Jadakiss, Jeremih, Offset and the City Girls. Apple Music  |TIDAL

Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack
The forthcoming flick Queen & Slim takes on the Bonnie and Clyde theme, yet it's much more political than that. While the movie lands in theaters Nov. 27, the soundtrack is available for streaming today. A 17-track effort has features from Lauryn Hill, EarthGang, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, 6lack, and many others. The latest single is "Ride Or Die," by Megan Thee Stallion and Vickeelo. Apple Music | TIDAL

The Other Guys & Jenna Camille – "Love Me Right"

On her new jazzy, breezy jam produced by The Other Guys, Washington D.C. vocalist Jenna Camille tells her partner that as much as she loves him, that she needs him to step his game up to satisfy her emotional and physical needs. Apple Music | TIDAL


El Camino ft. Benny The Butcher – "Shrimp at Phillipes"

Flipp Dinero ft. Lil Baby – "How I Move"

On "How I Move," Brooklyn's Flipp Dinero teams up with Lil Baby for a hustling anthem. The song appears on Flipp's upcoming album, Love For Guala. Apple Music | TIDAL

DaBaby Takes His "Bop On Broadway" In New Video

DaBaby's music videos have become a big deal. He's been consistent with releasing entertaining visuals, featuring playful choreography, and imagery. Today (Nov. 15), the North Carolina native unveiled the brand new visuals for "Bop   on Broadway," a song from his latest offering, Kirk.

Directed by Reel Goats, the video is billed as a hip-hop musical and features lots of gleeful dancing. In fact, at one point the Jabbawockeez take over the video.

In other DaBaby news, the"Baby on Baby" rapper has been running the Billboard's Hot 100 chart for six consecutive sixth weeks, as a result of having eight songs on the latest weekly Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Of DaBaby's eight songs on Billboard, four are from his Kirk LP. The other entries are collaborations with Lil Baby, Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and Lil Baby.

Watch the video above.

Solange Debuts New Site-specific Performance Piece At Getty Center, Los Angeles
Ryan Miller/WireImage

Solange Uses Her Divine Spirit To Calm The Mind And Body For "Bridge-s" Performance Piece

There's a serene feeling over the bodies standing in the iconic architecture at the Getty Center Museum. Jazzy horns, peaceful keys, and crisp guitar riffs gently interrupt the soothing silence as dancers dripped in marigold threads swayed to "Counting," a composition created by Solange. A series of odd numbers like "5", "7" and "9" are recited on a loop by half of her dancers while the others chant "6", "4" and "2." It's just a preview of her latest creation Bridge-s but felt like a dynamic meditation.

Bridge-s brings yet another magnetic piece into her series of interdisciplinary works that spawned after the release of her magnum opus, A Seat At The Table. The world was introduced to Solange's artistic side thanks to performance art pieces at the Guggenheim in New York and the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

Composed by Solange and choreographed by Gerard & Kelly, Bridge-s was created with the pillars, beams, and columns around the museum in mind. Dancers and the orchestra used the space to their advantage, with tuba players catching the peripheral of attendees from afar.

Four rollouts will take place November 16-17, curated with a selection of films that include Black to Techno by Jenn Nkiru, AFRONAUTS and Boneshaker by Nuotama Bodomo, The State of Things by singer-songwriter Kish Robinson (Kilo Kish) and more. In its entirety, Bridge-s was designed to explore "transitions through time."

This was felt throughout the performance piece as dancers move with the intent of love, internal struggle, and unity. In a stunning zine designed by Sablā Stays, Gerard & Kelly shared the emphasis behind their modernist and inclusive approach.

"Our work, like hers, is part of an interdisciplinary effort throughout the arts and humanities to redefine modernism by critically engaging its prevailing narratives. By accounting for differences of gender, sexuality, and race. By focusing on intimate and collective histories. By centering our work around the body, dance and movement," they said.

Solange also opened up about the importance the museum and the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg played in the performance piece. "Both Elbphilharmonie Hamburg and the Getty Museum have sure strong distinctive voices spatially, and so the intention is that all of the work, the movement, the language, the songs all align with those principles," she said. "Working with Gerard and Kelly, who share many of the same philosophies on their approach to interpreting time and space through performance has really built the foundation [for] the spirit of this collaboration."

Like the rest of us, the artist watched closely the dancers glide across the floor, while bandmembers release enchanting sonnets with vocalists dropping a few high notes in between. Guests like Thundercat (and his Pikachu backpack), Kilo Kish, Dev Hynes of Blood Orange and Tyler, The Creator were also left speechless after the performance.

“I just want to thank you guys for allowing me the space to evolve, experiment and express new frontiers,” Solange said to the crowd after the assembly provided endless cheers.

Learn more about Bridge-s and get free tickets here.

Akeviu-da-baby-1573825851 Akeviu-da-baby-1573825851
Artist

Premiere: Akevius Dotes On His Girl On "1+1" Feat. DaBaby

Rookie crooner Akevius not only has a strong voice and promising career in his future, but the North Carolina native has a strong pen game which is evident on his new single.

Today (Nov. 15), Akevius linked with VIBE.com to premiere his boy crazy record dubbed, "1+1" featuring DaBaby. Over an aphrodisiac-like instrumental, Akevius effortlessly dotes over his girl before letting DaBaby adds his two cents about how much he cares about his PYT, making for an addictive radio-friendly record.

“DaBaby was always supportive of my music and we mutually wanted to work on a song together, that’s how '1+1' came about,” Akevius said via email.

"She my cutie, stupid booty/Girl I love it when you shake it/She the realest, she the illest, no one got nothing on my baby/That's lady/To keep it G, she gon' take it just for me," sings Akevius.

The budding singer also worked with Plies on the Polow Da Don and Krazy Figz-produced "Dumb Love."

Stream "1+1" below.

