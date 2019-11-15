New Music Friday: Tory Lanez, Fabolous, Future, Styles P, Big K.R.I.T.

This week's new music sees old hits recreated, old love revisited, and old series revitalized. Tory Lanez releases the latest Chixtape installment, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean fuel requests for another Twenty88 album, and Big K.R.I.T. finally releases the fifth of his "My Sub" series.

Tory Lanez – Chixtape 5

Tory Lanez has unloaded Chixtape 5 after weeks of building buzz on social media. The 18-song offering is a nostalgic feel, as the project is made up of samples from the 2000s with the songs' original creators. The fifth installment of the series features collaborations from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, T-Pain, Mya, Ashanti, Ludacris, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and more. During a recent interview with Billboard, Lanez spoke about his latest offering. .

"Everything is 2000s-inspired," Lanez said. "Everything is inspired by the times when things were golden for us. I think all those pieces and everything that we've come out with has been all about nostalgia. I'm about to take you on a whole journey musically." Apple Music | TIDAL

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean – "None Of Your Concern"

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean may not be an item anymore, but their creative chemistry still draws sparks. The former lended background vocals to Big Sean's "Single Again," and now they've collaborated for a new song, "None of Your Concern." The song appears to put their relationship issues out for all to see, and fans of their group album Twenty88 are already requesting a sequel.

Styles P – Presence

Last week, L.O.X.'s Sheek Louch released his Gorillaween Vol. 2. Now, another third of the group, Styles P, has released his new album titled, Presence. The 10-song effort, which follows S.P. the GOAT: Ghost of all Time, is Styles P at his best touches the hearts of inmates doing winters in prison, coke heads, dope boys as well as common man. Apple Music | TIDAL

Boosie Badazz – Talk Dat Shit

One of the hardest working MCs in the business, Boosie Badazz decided to celebrate his 37th G-day with a brand new mixtape, Talk Dat Sh*t. Led by the Southside Baton Rouge theme song "Southside Baby," the former high school basketball star shared 18 songs that are full of gangsta talk, bragging about merking opps, and beating murder charges. Talk Dat Sh*t comes after Bad Azz Zay with producer Zaytoven, and is his first solo project since Boosie 3.5, released in March. Apple Music | TIDAL

Fabolous – "B.O.M.B.S."

Out of nowhere, Brooklyn's Fabolous released some new heat with "B.O.M.B.S" (Back on my Bull Sh*t). And we are not upset about the unannounced newbie. The Breevort Projects general does what he's been doing since early 2000s by dropping top-notch sixteens on all things fly, drippy, or saucy, whichever word you prefer. And what's even more impressive with "B.O.M.B.S'." is that the instrumental is a flip of the Chicago Bulls theme song. That boy sick.

Also, word in the industry is that F.A.B.O. is working on Summertime Shootout 3. And he threw an assist to Tory Lanez on "If You Gotta," a song from Chixtape 5.

Big K.R.I.T. – "Ballad of the Bass (My Sub V)"

When Big K.R.I.T.'s album K.R.I.T. IZ HERE dropped earlier this year, fans were upset that it was missing another installment from his "My Sub" series. Big K.R.I.T. listened because today (Nov. 15), the Meridian, Miss. native released "Ballad of the Bass (My Sub V)." The King of the South rapper took to Instagram to announce the release.

“As my ‘From the South with Love’ tour comes to an end this weekend, I want to thank y’all for showing up and showing out every night, K.R.I.T. said on Instagram. “I premiered my fifth ‘My Sub’ install ‘Ballad of the Bass’ while on tour and your reaction was crazy mane! Ya’ll been asking me all tour to release it, so tonight it’s yours," K.R.I.T. wrote on his IG account. Apple Music | TIDAL

Rockie Fresh – Destination

Rockie Fresh released his Rostrum Records debut, Destination. The marks the former Maybach Music Group signee's first full-length release since 2016, but it's worth the wait. The Chicago-bred artist's latest opus comes with 12 tracks, including the single “Maria” produced by Bizness Boi. Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Casey Veggies, 24hrs and Arin Ray make guest appearances the project. Apple Music|TIDAL

Danger Mouse ft. Sparklehorse, MF DOOM – "Ninjarous"

In tribute to Sparklehorse frontman Mark Linkous, Danger Mouse has dropped an unreleased song that he and Linkous created with MF DOOM."It was one of his favorites, so I’m happy to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him by getting it out there,” Danger Mouse said, according to 2DopeBoyz. The song appears on Danger Mouse's upcoming 30th Century Records compilation, 30th Century Volume 2.

DJ Shadow – Our Pathetic Age

DJ Shadow has been one of hip-hop's most important artists since his 1996 debut Endtroducing....., and now he's back with his first full-length album in three years, Our Pathetic Age. He's one of the premiere DJs in hip-hop history, and as such, his guest list is nuts: Nas, Pharoahe Monch, Run The Jewels, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and De La Soul all make appearances on the album. Apple Music | TIDAL



Future Feat. Lil Durk – "Last Name"

All this week, Future is has been releasing songs that were previously leaked. Last month (Oct.), the Freebandz CEO teased his Lil Durk collaboration dubbed, "Last Name." Today, Hendrix finally shared the song in its entirety. Here, the Monster rapper spits about his recent paternity controversy, while Durk raps about happenings in the streets. Apple Music | TIDAL

Pardison Fontaine – Under8ed

New York’s Pardison Fontaine has been behind the scenes putting his pen game down for some of your favorite artists. He's put his lending hand on pause to release his Atlantic Records debut album, Under8ed. Capping out at a light 14 songs, Under8ed features the likes of Cardi, Jadakiss, Jeremih, Offset and the City Girls. Apple Music |TIDAL

Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack

The forthcoming flick Queen & Slim takes on the Bonnie and Clyde theme, yet it's much more political than that. While the movie lands in theaters Nov. 27, the soundtrack is available for streaming today. A 17-track effort has features from Lauryn Hill, EarthGang, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, 6lack, and many others. The latest single is "Ride Or Die," by Megan Thee Stallion and Vickeelo. Apple Music | TIDAL

The Other Guys & Jenna Camille – "Love Me Right"

On her new jazzy, breezy jam produced by The Other Guys, Washington D.C. vocalist Jenna Camille tells her partner that as much as she loves him, that she needs him to step his game up to satisfy her emotional and physical needs. Apple Music | TIDAL



El Camino ft. Benny The Butcher – "Shrimp at Phillipes"

Flipp Dinero ft. Lil Baby – "How I Move"

On "How I Move," Brooklyn's Flipp Dinero teams up with Lil Baby for a hustling anthem. The song appears on Flipp's upcoming album, Love For Guala. Apple Music | TIDAL