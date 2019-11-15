Nicki Minaj To Be Honored At Billboard's 2019 Women In Music
Nicki Minaj will be one of the honorees at Billboard's 14th Annual Women in Music event. On December 12 in Los Angeles, Minaj will be the recipient of the Game Changers Award for her impact on the music industry as one of the first rappers to blend hip-hop and pop while headlining arenas and influencing today's new generation of women rappers.
“Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate influential women from across the industry who are impacting both business and culture,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director in a press release. “We’re thrilled to highlight another diverse group of women this year who’ve pushed limits, broken boundaries and defined the decade.”
Minaj's award comes one year after becoming the first woman to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart one hundred times over the course of her four-studio album career.
Other artists and music industry executives will also be honored. Roc Nation's COO Desiree Perez will also receive the 2019 Executive of the Year Award. Alanis Morisette will be presented with this year's Icon Award and Brandi Carlie will accept the annual Trailblazer Award.
Hosted by Hayley Kiyoko, The 14th annual Women in Music Event and Red Carpet Pre-show will stream live at YouTube.com/Billboard beginning 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.