Nicki Minaj Unsurprisingly Enjoys White Media Over Black Media Coverage

Over the past few years, Nicki Minaj's relationship with the press drastically changed.

By press, we mean blogs that once stroked her ego with good intent thanks to her music, business deals and vulnerable interviews about her personal life. In the years since Minaj has found herself in beef with rappers (who happened to be women) and criticized for seemingly siccing her fans on critics via social media. These elements have been covered by all kinds of media but the rapper managed to see it from another perspective in a now-deleted tweet.

On Tuesday (Nov. 5), the rapper shared her sentiments on the media's coverage of her following her Queen Radio episode featuring a sweet prayer from Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more notably, her thoughts on Wendy Williams. Because everyone–and we mean everyone–enjoys a slither of drama, her thoughts on Wendy were shared the most. In her deleted tweet, Nicki insinuated how she prefers white media outlets over black ones or how she calls it, "the blacks."

"What the white ppl post. >>>>>>,” she wrote on November 5. “The blacks only post the few seconds where I raise my voice to push their narrative.”

This didn't go well with her fans, especially the black audience. Many took to social media to question Minaj's view of her black fans and black media, who covered her rise in the game before the pink wigs and animated grunts.

You know what..I love your music. But the fact that you said “white ppl” and then refer to us as “the blacks” just furthers the idea that “blacks” aren’t people. That’s an idea that goes wayyy back. I’m mad hurt. Unconscious ideas are a mf. You gotta be aware of what you saying. — ... (@whooptywooop) November 5, 2019

Nicki Minaj deleted it but remember that today she referred to the same community that she is not only apart of, she claims to love and support so much as “The Blacks” Ya’ll barbs are fucking finished your “Queen” is mentally ill. — YG’s Play Niece (@Faith__Kay) November 6, 2019

Uplifting white media over “the blacks”, as if she isn’t black and didn’t get her start off of black media and fans. And the two shows in the clip can’t be compared, as they were discussing two different things — Dom Foolery (@TheeDWil) November 5, 2019

Cardi called SOMEONE a roach and y’all refered to her as racist. Nicki Minaj referred to us as “the blacks” and she is being praised. Chileee lol — S E P T 10 ♍ (@_ManiacMcGee) November 6, 2019

Did this trick @NICKIMINAJ really say “white ppl >>>>>>>> the blacks”?! pic.twitter.com/plpFJn2rzq — Still Shax. Still killing Charmed Ones. (@CortaShun) November 6, 2019

She brings up race to sound smart, like she is aware of racial issues. Like when she was discussing Cardi B and Cardi’s comments on black women. But when she feels attacked by black people she flips the script and make it seem like all the blacks do is bash her. — Dom Foolery (@TheeDWil) November 5, 2019

Lmaooo theres girls on this app that act like they'd beat their own mama up for you and you referring to them the blacks??? this is yalls queen??? — Prudence (@PrudenceAkciti) November 5, 2019

Her statement sheds light on how Minaj failed to realize that black and white media cover nearly the same aspects of her career. The ire of negative press stems from TMZ, created famously by Harvey Levin who is white. The platform led the reports around her incarcerated brother and background of her now-husband Kenneth Petty. The influence of social media has also played in today's news. They're often mistaken for "the news" these days as most people get their daily dose of today's current events from social media.

With more than 2.4 billion internet users on the web, "nearly 64.5 percent receive breaking news from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram instead of traditional media," a 2018 report from Forbes states. Opinions are often digested as news and have a huge influence on how artists are seen and heard. But black media will continue to take heat despite the cultural changes in the industry.

Nicki Minaj hasn't responded to the backlash but this definitely gives her more ammo for an upcoming episode of Queen Radio.