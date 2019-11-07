Nicki-Minaj
Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Unsurprisingly Enjoys White Media Over Black Media Coverage

November 7, 2019 - 11:56 am by Desire Thompson

Le sigh.

Over the past few years, Nicki Minaj's relationship with the press drastically changed.

By press, we mean blogs that once stroked her ego with good intent thanks to her music, business deals and vulnerable interviews about her personal life. In the years since Minaj has found herself in beef with rappers (who happened to be women) and criticized for seemingly siccing her fans on critics via social media. These elements have been covered by all kinds of media but the rapper managed to see it from another perspective in a now-deleted tweet.

On Tuesday (Nov. 5), the rapper shared her sentiments on the media's coverage of her following her Queen Radio episode featuring a sweet prayer from Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more notably, her thoughts on Wendy Williams. Because everyone–and we mean everyone–enjoys a slither of drama, her thoughts on Wendy were shared the most. In her deleted tweet, Nicki insinuated how she prefers white media outlets over black ones or how she calls it, "the blacks."

"What the white ppl post. >>>>>>,” she wrote on November 5. “The blacks only post the few seconds where I raise my voice to push their narrative.”

This didn't go well with her fans, especially the black audience. Many took to social media to question Minaj's view of her black fans and black media, who covered her rise in the game before the pink wigs and animated grunts.

Her statement sheds light on how Minaj failed to realize that black and white media cover nearly the same aspects of her career. The ire of negative press stems from TMZ, created famously by Harvey Levin who is white. The platform led the reports around her incarcerated brother and background of her now-husband Kenneth Petty. The influence of social media has also played in today's news. They're often mistaken for "the news" these days as most people get their daily dose of today's current events from social media.

With more than 2.4 billion internet users on the web, "nearly 64.5 percent receive breaking news from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram instead of traditional media," a 2018 report from Forbes states. Opinions are often digested as news and have a huge influence on how artists are seen and heard. But black media will continue to take heat despite the cultural changes in the industry.

Nicki Minaj hasn't responded to the backlash but this definitely gives her more ammo for an upcoming episode of Queen Radio.

