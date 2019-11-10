Niles Pushes Tradition Forward In "Cold Fire" Video

November 10, 2019 - 5:32 pm by William E. Ketchum III

Niles' video for "Cold Fire" sees him continuing his mission to respect and spread hip-hop culture.

Chadwick "Niles" Phillips emphasizes carrying on the tradition of hip-hop in everything he does. His album To Remain references rap greats like KRS-One and Whodini, and he uses his company The Avant Garde to, among other things, teach his own curriculum called "Hip-Hop, History and the Arts." The video for his new single "Cold Fire" sees him continuing his mission.

At the beginning of "Cold Fire," Phillips presents his alter ego, Niles, with a mission: run a relay race with himself with a microphone as the baton, and once he reaches Niles Ave., present the baton to the next person to carry on hip-hop's tradition. The Minneapolis, Minn. lyricist accepts the challenge, and runs the relay, handing the microphone to different versions of himself – a street version, an 80s version in an adidas tracksuit and a gold chain, and a corporate version in a suit – on his way to Niles Ave. Lyrically, the song sees him telling his personal story with music (including his father, bass player Sam Gill), paying homage to the culture that changed his life.

"Cold Fire" appears on Niles debut album, To Remain, which is available now. Listen below.

