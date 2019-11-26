Omarion Announces 'The Millennium Tour 2020' With Bow Wow, Lloyd, Sammie And More
On Tuesday (Nov. 26), Omarion took to his social media platforms to announce a stacked tour lineup. Alongside co-headliner Bow Wow, the Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, and Sammie will be along for the nostalgic ride that's being dubbed "The Millennium Tour 2020." Not featured is Omarion's B2K bandmates who were all part of this year's previous "Millennium Tour." Speculation concerns a rift between the singer and Lil Fizz, who's dating Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion's two children.
In one of his first interviews since news of their relationship made headlines, Omarion said to VladTV that he doesn't "feel no ways" about the duo. "I think that if they're happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though," he said.
Pre-sale tour tickets will be available Dec. 5.
2020 is my 20th year entertaining. Blood, Sweat & Tears. Always giving you the best that I got. Thank you for growing with me. 💜🏆.
— OMARION (@Omarion) November 26, 2019
