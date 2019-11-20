Premiere: Lambo Anlo Praises Women Hustlers In 'Blac Chyna' Video

November 20, 2019 - 1:29 pm by William E. Ketchum III

Stripper-turned-entrepreneur Blac Chyna is one of the more polarizing figures in black music and reality TV, but Washington DC artist Lambo Anlo pays homage to her in his new video.

On "Blac Chyna," Lambo uses melodic rhymes to tell the story of a woman who uses her hustle, her beauty and her body to go from "section 8 to a palace." He speaks from a place of admiration for her focus, and the visual is a one shot video that shows him playing piano as the backdrop for a crew of gorgeous women of different complexions.

"It's the story of a female who grew up in an impoverished environment, taking any step she can to get where she wants to be in life," Lambo Anlo told VIBE. "For the video, we wanted to showcase the various cultures and races of women that go through this same struggle."

"I wanted to make an intimate video that juxtaposes two different types of people in more of a veiled style than what's traditionally expected," director Dillon Dowdell told VIBE.

Yazid Britt, director for creative services and marketing at Rostrum Records, noted that instead of simply casting a lookalike of the song's namesake as the lead, they wanted to go deeper and connect with viewers.

"It was an easy suggestion to just place a literal version of Blac Chyna as the female lead, but in many cases people see themselves through celebrities and that's what we set out with director Dillon Dowdell. There is a Blac Chyna in every culture.”

Watch the video for "Blac Chyna" above.

