AKG_Quincy-Jones-Receives-Award-1573744930
Nic Harcourt hands Quincy Jones the AKG Lifetime Achievement Award.
Courtesy of AKG

A Night Of Timeless Moments: AKG Honors Quincy Jones At 'History of Making History' Event

November 14, 2019 - 10:47 am by Desire Thompson

The music pioneer celebrated seven decades of music with AKG for their own 70-year anniversary. 

Quincy Jones can hang.

As AKG Audio's special event honoring the legendary composer in Hollywood came to an end just before midnight on Tuesday (Nov. 12), the 86-year-old was in the third hour of meeting guests. Sitting on a piano bench with a wide smile, Jones showed genuine love, laughs and hugs with every fan who had their own special story of how his work changed their lives.

Jones and innovative sound leaders AKG Audio have a lot in common. For the last seven decades, both have commanded the world to open their ears to new styles of technology, music, and production. It's a bond that brought the two to the Capitol Records Tower for "A History of Making History: Celebrating 70 Years of AKG," an event honoring the massive brand while tipping its hat off to one of the most important music composers of all time.

Jones accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award in front of an intimate crowd that included guests like singer-songwriter Daley, Maejor, Bobby Brackins, Jones' protege Jacob Collier, longtime friend and host Nic Harcourt, and many more captivated by the musician.

"Thank you from the bottom of my soul," Jones said. "This is as good as it gets for an 86-year-old bald-headed beep bopper (Laughs). Seven kids, eight grandkids; life is great. I hope you all experience a long, long life filled with love to share, health to spare, and most importantly, friends who care."

“Throughout his legendary career, Quincy Jones has created some of the most iconic records in the history of the recording industry and we are honored to present him with a Lifetime Achievement Award,” Erik Tarkiainen, Vice President of Global Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions tells VIBE. “For 70 years, AKG has been creating headphones and microphones that empower the spirit of creativity and innovation, and no one embodies that spirit more than Quincy.”

Some of AKG's classic mics were on display like the model Beyonce used for the album 4 and another used by both the late 2Pac and Luther Vandross. Jones even shared how he's used their products over the years.

"For almost seven decades in this business as a musician, composer, arranger, conductor and producer, I have always gone for the music that gives me goosebumps. And whether it was Lionel Hampton, Dizzy Gillespie, Frank Sinatra and the Count Basie Orchestra, the Brothers Johnson, Michael Jackson, the artists who contributed to the recordings of "We Are The World", right up until today, without fail that music was delivered through AKG audio products,” Jones said. “As you celebrate your 70th anniversary, I have no doubt in my mind that AKG will continue to be an essential part of the music recording and listening experience for many, many more decades to come."

Collier's covers revealed just how sharp Jones' ears remain over the years. Collier's jazz-tinged covers of Jones' compositions like "Human Nature" (Michael Jackson), "Fly Me To The Moon" (Frank Sinatra) and "Give Me The Night" (George Benson) included jazz and R&B blends with the multi-instrumentalist using his voice as the most powerful card in the deck. The Grammy-winning artist's performance was a gift to the audience and to Jones, as he sat front and center enjoying an icicle and while tapping his shoe to the new-wave rhythms.

Just before Collier united the room, several studios at Capitol Records acted as classrooms. One studio featured a conversation between Harcourt and acoustics expert Dr. Sean Olive where they touched on the history of AKG's role in the headphone industry, dating back to 1949's AKG DYN Series. Another room included the stems of Quincy's most iconic production—Michael Jackson's "Thriller"—available on laptops for guests to mix while AKG's latest releases like the AKG K361 and K371 were on display. In the Crow's Nest studio rested with elation is Ramzoid, who offered his own remix to Jones' music.

One of the main studios featured a DJ set by Austin Millz, one of the creatives behind D’USSE Palooza and admirer of Jones. "It was an honor to play for the Quincy Jones/AKG event," he tells VIBE. "Quincy is one of my biggest influences in music. His path, journey and all his contributions in music is countless and is a great example of setting the tone for what is an extraordinary career. His accolades and what he stands for is exemplary. Last night was a night that I will never forget."

The bubble with Jones and AKG was a music lover's paradise. As the legendary composer continues to receive his flowers, new and old friends are learning more about him each and every day. "It's the left brain and science," he said of the intersection between God-given instrumental talent and technology. "You have to master the rules before you can break them, so you better know what you're doing."

In This Story:

Popular

John Witherspoon's Cause Of Death Revealed

From the Web

More on Vibe

emotional-oranges-vibe-next-feature-1573603708 emotional-oranges-vibe-next-feature-1573603708
Brando

NEXT: Emotional Oranges Sing Tales Of Modern Love Behind Mysterious Blinds

As of late, New York’s Brooklyn Steel has acted as a safe space for budding performers of the R&B flavor to bring live music to the fans. On a brisk fall evening, fans of Emotional Oranges follow stickers that act as breadcrumbs to the venue. It’s a perfect treat for them given the anonymous nature of the presumed duo. Singles like the flirtatious “Motion” and “Personal” not only offer reasons to slide to the dance floor but an ode to their ability to marry disco blends, instrumental productions, and 808s, resulting in a very special cocktail of modern R&B.

When members known as "A" and "V" take the stage in front of the sold-out crowd, they’re imaginative in every way. The venue turns into a mood ring of sorts as their silhouettes are met with lavender hues during “Built That Way,” blue for “Your Best Friend Is A Hater” and a somber red for “Corners of My Mind.” They may be a wonder, but the stories heard on the aforementioned tracks reflect the ins and outs of modern love. Ins being the adrenaline of meeting someone new in a two-star bar and the outs being the situationship that follows it. Fantasies of what love should be and reflections of what it could have been flooding the Emotional Oranges' debut project The Juice Vol. 1, giving listeners honest storytelling. It’s something producer/engineer “A” and female vocalist “V” pride themselves on.

“I think a lot of our music stems from real experience, not just other people’s stories, but our lives as well,” V says a few moons later in the VIBE office. Their most daring songs like “Hold You Back,” a back and forth about a woman falling for another girl while in relations with a guy came from a simple conversation between the two. “Hold You Back” as well as songs from their newly released follow-up, The Juice Vol. 2 aren’t built for the radio or a speakeasy, but for listeners who enjoy a bit of spritz in their R&B.

“It goes back to the expectations,” A says. “People get in the studio and it's a writer setup with another writer. The expectation is a song for the club, or a deep song or something for the “quintessential” album, but with us, there's none of that.”

Due to their anonymity, Emotional Oranges don’t worry about playing up their personality or staying in a sound bubble. Their mysterious allure comes with creative freedom. “I think it actually helps us do things faster,” V continues. “Vol. 2 was written in two weeks. A lot of the production takes 5, 6, 7 months, but in terms of ideation that process was super fast.”

The Juice Vol. 2 continues to toy with their style of intentional R&B; songs like “Don’t Be Lazy” jump right to the punch. “Let me lick and taste it,” the two sing with other tracks like “West Coast Love” pays homage to East Coast legends A Tribe Called Quest’s 1990 jam, “Can I Kick It.” There’s also “Iconic,” that toys with the sounds of Miami’s 90s underground. Produced by Dante Jones of THEY., the track aligns with the Los Angeles-based duo's mission of keeping their music free-flowing.

A and V of Emotional Oranges came to be in 2017 but the group moved as a collective comprised of “normal people” in 2015. Those people included songwriters and producers, leading many to wonder just who made up the group. Speaking to Noisey earlier this year, EO shared how their debut single “Motion” doesn’t feature V, but another vocalist. "If you listen real carefully, on our first single ‘Motion,’ that’s our first singer. She's an A&R at a big label. The rest of the songs are our new singer," they said at the time. “We've all worked regular jobs. We're very regular people. And we came together for one unified vision. I tried a lot of things in my life that didn't work. I tried to put so many things together. It just came down to authenticity.” Some of the things that didn’t work were trying to bend towards a label's passive-aggressive suggestions.

“When you have labels telling you who you are as an artist, that doesn't work,” A says. “It might work for a song but not for the longevity of your career.” He also shared how artists should be mindful of the relationships they have with a label, a notion that might not be on the mind of a green artist. “It's not the idea of a label it’s the idea of someone telling you that you have to compromise your integrity in order to get to the next level, you have to eliminate that and eliminate the expectations of it to make money off of this tomorrow,” he says.“But for us, I think it's very liberating. We’re releasing music we love and not being given a deadline or told what to wear. To free yourself from all these things has been the most liberating for us.”

With their loyal and true fan base known as the “citrus squad,” Emotional Oranges got to experience just how deep their influence has been. Their fan merch with the simple words “emotional” across the right side of their tees and sweatshirts were later seen in the stores of Forever 21 without any credit. “I take it as a compliment,” V says. “They always copy what’s hot.”

Merch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

- 🧡 Emotional Oranges 🧡 🍊 9/14/19 🍊 Tags: #emo #grunge #makeup #edgy #emomakeup #grungemakeup #dark #aesthetic #tumblr #tumblraesthetic #outfits #black #bandtees #rock #music #skinnyjeans #selfie #mirrorselfie #smokeyeye #eyeliner #alternative #alternativeaesthetic #sad #dark #nepali #canadian #explore #explorepage #emotionaloranges #chiiild @hellochiiild @emotionaloranges

A post shared by Rae 🏳️‍🌈 (@x_raepanda_x) on Sep 17, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

Forever 21:

They’re also one of the artists who provide a phone number for their fans. It’s not a way of funneling data for EO, but instead, a way for them to get to know their squad. “Even at the shows, they’ll come backstage and tell us their names. One time, there were four different couples in Toronto who bought meet and greet tickets twice," V recalls. "They spent $150 each twice in three months. They all said, ‘Do you remember us?’ and it’s like, ‘Of course!’ Moments like that have been great.”

“They’ll also tell their family members to come to shows,” V adds while asking A about a Texas-based fan who shared his love for EO with his twin sister from Durham. That curious person then became a fan, stretching the Emotional Oranges family a little further.

As their music continues to reach lovers of soul and today’s modern R&B, Emotional Oranges are holding on to the elements that actually matter. From storytelling, funky beats and universal perspectives, they have a gift of making it all work. “I think we haven't pigeon-holed ourselves, or put ourselves in a box,” V ironically says as she toys with an orange from our snack area. “I think we kind of live outside the box. We can really play, which I think is fun since where we go from here is up to us.”

Continue Reading
Skip-Marley-Slow-Down-VIBE Skip-Marley-Slow-Down-VIBE
Courtesy of Skip Marley

Skip Marley Talks Working With H.E.R. On New Single "Slow Down" And Living In A Genreless World

Skip Marley's new single "Slow Down" is dripping with good intentions. There's a sultry yet soothing flirtatious energy between the singer and his very special guest, Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. The two complement each other well as they share lyrics of budding love.

Produced by Rykeyz, the track released Friday (Nov. 8) plays towards Skip's daily affirmations. "Love is limitless. Love has no boundaries. Love is almighty," he tells VIBE. "When you speak of it, it's very almighty. It's a luxury because it really has no limits. I'm a love warrior. I might keep that title for something (Laughs)." The singer-songwriter takes this energy into every song he's created. From his debut single "Lions" to collaborations with Katy Perry, Major Lazer and uncle Damian Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley is keeping the family's musical lineage strong and rooted in love.

Skip says the creative process of "Slow Down" came together quite smoothly. After writing the song with Nasir Atweh and Bibi Bourelly, he wanted a collaborator who could share his musical and loving energy. Enter H.E.R., who brought a dose of special lyrics and charm to the single. "As soon as I heard the [completed] track I was in love. I just grateful that she jumped on the track with me, it means a lot," Skip says.

Below, we chat with Skip about "Slow Down," how he manages to remain genreless and what we can expect from his debut studio album.

__

I love every nook and cranny of "Slow Down." How did the collaboration with H.E.R. come to be? 

When I made the song, I was looking and wondering who could be a feature and then I thought of H.E.R. because I love her vibe and her energy really. As soon as I heard the [completed] track I was in love. I just grateful that she jumped on the track with me, it means a lot.

I saw you both shared a stage recently. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Big tings a gwan 🙏🏿Slow Down come FRIDAY ✊🏿 @hermusicofficial

A post shared by Skip Marley (@skipmarley) on Nov 4, 2019 at 7:45am PST

We did! She was performing with Ms. Lauryn Hill at the Hollywood Bowl. I was able to be a part of it and be able to sing. We were actually able to premiere the song there. That was the first time we played it live so that the moment was really nice. We were asked to sing a cover of "Turn Your Lights Down Low" too. That was crazy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

let Jah moon come shining in 🌑

A post shared by Skip Marley (@skipmarley) on Oct 30, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

What I enjoy the most about your music is that there's no set genre. We talked to Damian Marley about this and he shared how important to be genreless.

Yes, you have to follow the spirit. You're free to create.

How important is that to you these days? 

Well, for me, it's always been important from the start. I just love music because it's seasoned with expression you know. I've always thought that I can connect with any genre of music as long as I feel a message or music you know, or like, the beats or whatever, you know. I've always been like that since learning how to play instruments and knowing hip-hop, reggae and the blues. It's just about knowing yourself and reaching your goals.

Who is someone from the past–living or dead–you'd like to work with? 

Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King, my grandfather (Laughs), James Brown, Jesus. The list is endless.

Can we expect a video to "Slow Down?"

Yes, we shot the video for it and I'm dropping an acoustic version of "Slow Down." It's more heartfelt. After that, we're looking towards the project which is very, very soon. We're thinking of January.

That's the best way to welcome the new decade. No pun intended but what is the vibe of the "Slow Down" video? 

The vibe is very street, very rural you know? There's a nice connection between a guy and girl, catching eyes for the first time. A lot of things happen and the next thing you know she's gone and I'm gone. I'm saying, 'Slow down, be in the moment with me. I saw you from across the room and I just had to say something.'

How do you view love these days? 

Love is limitless. Love has no boundaries. Love is almighty. When you speak of it, it's very almighty. It's a luxury because it really has no limits. I'm a love warrior. I might keep that title for something (Laughs).

Lastly, what can you share with us about the album? Is it a combination of songs you've been sitting on and new recordings? 

It's a bit of both. It's really trial and error with music. It's picking and choosing while fine-tuning the ones you really love. You'll know when it's right. There's no other way than right. You can't go left.

Continue Reading
Lil-Rel-R-Kelly-Trapped-In-The-Closet-1573154724
Getty Images

Lil Rel Howery's Distaste For R. Kelly Stems From Working On The Set Of 'Trapped In The Closet'

Lil Rel Howery's acting journey kicked off in a very odd way thanks to his encounter with R. Kelly. The comedian paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday (Nov. 6) where he looked back on his early days in Hollywood and how he lost respect for R. Kelly over the years.

The two crossed paths when Rel worked as a stand-in for Michael K. Williams' character on Trapped In The Closet. While on the set, he met another stand-in who happened to be a backup dancer for R. Kelly. The two had an enjoyable conversation but the woman refused to talk to him the next day. Her reason was very similar to the sentiments heard by other women who have crossed the singer's path.

"There was another stand-in, a young lady that was actually one of his background dancers too for a couple of his tours. We were just talking the whole time, getting to know each other, laughing, and having a good time," he recalled. "But every time she laughed, I found him just, like, staring at me. So we come back to set the next day right and she's not talking to us at all, right? At all!"

"I pulled her to the side and I'm like 'Yo, did I do something?' and she was like 'Nah, he doesn't want me talking to y'all' and I was like 'Who?' and she's like 'Robert!'" he added. "So she didn't talk to us the rest of the time we were filming it and it was just, like, it was just crazy and I remember him smirking about it."

But that wasn't the only time the two were in the same place. During a birthday party for the late John Singleton, Rel rejected an invite to meet R. Kelly.

"I guess he wanted to meet me and he sent somebody to me and we were all in this VIP area . . . 'Man, I'm good,'" he said. "That's a true story. I'm like 'I'm good' and the thing about it is, it wasn't even about the allegations with me. He was so extra like that sometimes and I ain't like that. Everybody knows I'm from the West Side of Chicago and I own who I am. That's too much, bro. Just come speak to me, fam."

Rel is currently promoting his HBO comedy special, Live In Crenshaw. The special debuts November 23 at 10 pm ET.

Watch the interview below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Sports

13h ago

Was Jay-Z Behind Colin Kaepernick's NFL Workout Opportunity?

Movies & TV

12h ago

Vivica A. Fox Wants 'Set It Off' To Remain Untouched

Features

7h ago

Meet D Smoke, Inglewood And Hip-Hop's Next Hometown Hero