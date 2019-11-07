Ray J Is Reportedly In Talks With The Trump Administration About Pardoning Suge Knight

Ray J is reportedly trying to the free the big homie.

According to the Daily Mail, Ray J has been talking with the Trump Administration about possibly pardoning Suge Knight.

Daily Mail reported that Ray J hopes President Donald Trump will pardon Suge because he believes that he has learned from his wrong-doing and is ready to change his ways.

A source close source to Ray J reported stated to Daily Mail that Ray J was motivated by ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian's advocacy for criminal justice reform. He saw how Kim was able to help get clemency for Alice Johnson, who was convicted of drug trafficking in 1996 and was just released from prison last year, and he now reportedly wants to prove he can do the same thing.

However, according to the source, reps for R&B singer are reportedly worried that if the singer should meet with President Trump he could face backlash from the African American community.

"The people around Ray J keep telling him that the fallout with African Americans for meeting with Trump could be catastrophic to his career. Especially if he shows up at a political rally,' the insider reportedly told the publication.

Suge Knight, former founder of Death Row Records, is currently in prison serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter for killing Terry Carter and injuring Cle Sloan with his car on the set of the movie Straight Outta Compton January 2015.