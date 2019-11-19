Jay-Z-Colin-Kaepernick-Statement
Getty Images

Roc Nation Denies Jay Z's "Disappointment" In Colin Kaepernick's NFL Workout

November 19, 2019 - 11:30 am by VIBE Staff

The music mogul and philanthropist has remained silent on Kaepernick's workout over the weekend. 

Everyone has an opinion on Colin Kaepernick's current strife with the NFL but Jay Z isn't one of them.

Several reports over the weekend indicated how the mogul felt "disappointed" in Kaepernick, whose audition for the NFL turned into a very messy sideshow. Kapernick changed the location of his workout in Atlanta, which was oddly scheduled 24 hours before Sunday Night Football. “I’m a little bit pessimistic because I’ve talked to all 32 teams,” Kaepernick’s agent Jeff Nalley told CBS. “I’ve reached out to them recently, and none of them have had any interest. I’ll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout.”

The workout was scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. but was moved from the Falcons' practice facility to Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale by Kaepernick. It's not known when the workout was initially planned but it has happened just a few weeks after the NFL and Jay Z suffered backlash and criticism for their philanthropic partnership. The workout was reportedly intended to showcase Kapernick's abilities to showcase his skills to teams, showing he has the skills and mindset to play again.

Despite no one asking for the workout, it still happened with the presence of a waiver that included murky language that reportedly blocks the activist from taking legal action against the league in regard to his claims of collusion. Kaepernick previously filed an NFL Players Association grievance, calling out the league's collusion against him for protesting during the National Anthem. NBC Sports Mike Florio and Chris Simms discussed the ins and outs of the waiver which was also given Kaepernick's team just days before the workout.

All of this leads to Sunday's reports that Kaepernick supporter and Roc Nation honcho Jay Z was "disappointed with Colin's actions and believes he turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt." Oddly enough, the same quote was reported by Sports Illustrated, TMZ and XXL as original reporting (which is a mystery in itself). Nearly 24 hours later, Roc Nation released a statement by way of Twitter that said, "A source at Roc Nation tells us JAY-Z (@S_C_) hasn’t spoken to any sources."

In somewhat positive news, Kaepernick's workout tape was sent to all 32 teams despite him refusing to sign the mystery waiver. In a matter of days, the narrative quickly shifted from the NFL and Kaepernick to the Jay Z and Kaepernick, allowing the league to slide away from the nightmare they seemingly created.

You can read the waiver below.

In This Story:

Popular

Soul Train Awards 2019: Watch All The Performances Here

From the Web

More on Vibe

Cardi-B-Freestyle-New-Album
Cardi B performs on day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation

Cardi B's Latest Freestyle Fuels Anticipation For Sophomore Album

Cardi B is sparking more anticipation for her next album thanks to her latest freestyle. On Monday (Nov. 19), the rapper dropped some bars on Instagram to hold fans over until the release of her sophomore project.

"Just a little something something... hair on healthy," she captioned the freestyle over Cam'ron's classic track, "357." Keeping it natural and raw, the Bronx native posts up in front of Cap'n Crunch and a Costco box full of Vienna sausages to drop her freestyle about the wins and losses she's taken this year.

"I be in the mansion, you be in my mentions / I came right out the trenches to the top of the charts / Lost friends on the way / This s***t is breaking my heart / 'Bout 30 seconds in I'm like where do I start / I don't act I'm a hustler just playing my part,"  she spits.

If anything, this can be a hint to fans that she's gravitating back towards her hip-hop roots, an element heavily heard on her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. In a recent interview with Billboard, Cardi talked about her new album and curiosities about its direction.

"There's certain music that I want to do, but I feel like, [are] people interested in that? I feel like things have changed. It's more like a twerk sound going on right now," she said. "It's just like, 'Should I just do my music around that?' But I cannot just go with what's hot. I still gotta go with what I want to do."

Cardi has no problem adapting to popular music. She's worked with the likes of Selena Gomez on DJ's Snake's "Taki Taki" with Ozuna in 2018 and took her guest spots to another level in 2019 by working with Ed Sheeran ("South of The Border"), Lil Nas X ("Rodeo") and French Montana ("Writings On The Wall"). She also dropped a show-stopping video for "Press" over the summer.

But at the end of the day, Cardi's new music is coming first. "My album is on my mind 24/7,"she said. "It's practically all I'm focusing on."

Enjoy her freestyle (and sleek blowout) below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just alittle something something ......hair on healthy.

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Nov 18, 2019 at 6:55pm PST

Continue Reading
DaniLeigh_Da_Baby_Bop_Video
Getty Images

Love To See It: DaniLeigh Choreographed DaBaby's Extraordinary "BOP" Video

Nearly reaching 10 million views in a matter of days, DaBaby's "BOP" music video teaser has A-1 editing, hilarious characters (recorder guy) and perfect choreography. As it turns out, we have DaniLeigh to thank for the rapper's smooth dance moves.

The singer-songwriter teamed up with choreographer Coach Cherry to share her eclectic dance style with the buzzing rapper. "BOP" dropped Friday (Nov. 15) as "BOP on Broadway" with a bevy of dancers taking part in the one-shot style video. Directed by Reel Goats, the teaser feels like the full music video for the single thanks to the three different dance flows including a surprising set by the iconic Jabbawockeez.

DaniLeigh's influence can be felt throughout the video thanks to her signature moves. With her own video reaching 100 million views on YouTube, the singer continued her winning streak with the remix for "Easy" featuring Chris Brown.

The video earned her a Soul Train Music Award nomination for "Best Dance Video" and inspiration for lovers of dance challenges. The Dominican-American might look familiar to many thanks to her contribution to the infamous #InMyFeelings challenge where she managed to hop and bop out of moving car. Ironically, the "Lil Bebe" singer started her career as a backup dancer for the likes of Nelly Furtado and Pharrell. She also choreographed and wrote the treatment for Prince's visuals for "Breakfast Can Wait."

"He wanted it really big in the dance industry so from there, I held auditions and did this video on my own," an 18-year-old Dani told VIBE in 2013. "It's crazy and hard to believe but it was great."

Dani recently released "Cravin" featuring G-Eazy and dropped her debut project The Plan late last year.

Check out the visuals to "BOP" below.

Continue Reading
Solange Debuts New Site-specific Performance Piece At Getty Center, Los Angeles
Ryan Miller/WireImage

Solange Uses Her Divine Spirit To Calm The Mind And Body For "Bridge-s" Performance Piece

There's a serene feeling over the bodies standing in the iconic architecture at the Getty Center Museum. Jazzy horns, peaceful keys, and crisp guitar riffs gently interrupt the soothing silence as dancers dripped in marigold threads swayed to "Counting," a composition created by Solange. A series of odd numbers like "5", "7" and "9" are recited on a loop by half of her dancers while the others chant "6", "4" and "2." It's just a preview of her latest creation Bridge-s but felt like a dynamic meditation.

Bridge-s brings yet another magnetic piece into her series of interdisciplinary works that spawned after the release of her magnum opus, A Seat At The Table. The world was introduced to Solange's artistic side thanks to performance art pieces at the Guggenheim in New York and the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

Composed by Solange and choreographed by Gerard & Kelly, Bridge-s was created with the pillars, beams, and columns around the museum in mind. Dancers and the orchestra used the space to their advantage, with tuba players catching the peripheral of attendees from afar.

Four rollouts will take place November 16-17, curated with a selection of films that include Black to Techno by Jenn Nkiru, AFRONAUTS and Boneshaker by Nuotama Bodomo, The State of Things by singer-songwriter Kish Robinson (Kilo Kish) and more. In its entirety, Bridge-s was designed to explore "transitions through time."

This was felt throughout the performance piece as dancers move with the intent of love, internal struggle, and unity. In a stunning zine designed by Sablā Stays, Gerard & Kelly shared the emphasis behind their modernist and inclusive approach.

"Our work, like hers, is part of an interdisciplinary effort throughout the arts and humanities to redefine modernism by critically engaging its prevailing narratives. By accounting for differences of gender, sexuality, and race. By focusing on intimate and collective histories. By centering our work around the body, dance and movement," they said.

Solange also opened up about the importance the museum and the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg played in the performance piece. "Both Elbphilharmonie Hamburg and the Getty Museum have sure strong distinctive voices spatially, and so the intention is that all of the work, the movement, the language, the songs all align with those principles," she said. "Working with Gerard and Kelly, who share many of the same philosophies on their approach to interpreting time and space through performance has really built the foundation [for] the spirit of this collaboration."

Like the rest of us, the artist watched closely the dancers glide across the floor, while bandmembers release enchanting sonnets with vocalists dropping a few high notes in between. Guests like Thundercat (and his Pikachu backpack), Kilo Kish, Dev Hynes of Blood Orange and Tyler, The Creator were also left speechless after the performance.

“I just want to thank you guys for allowing me the space to evolve, experiment and express new frontiers,” Solange said to the crowd after the assembly provided endless cheers.

Learn more about Bridge-s and get free tickets here.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

Soul Train Awards 2019: Watch All The Performances Here

Sports

1d ago

Colin Kaepernick Explains Workout Location Change

Opinion

3d ago

Op-Ed: Tyler Perry, Popeye’s Chicken, And Who We Call ‘Coon’