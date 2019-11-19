Roc Nation Denies Jay Z's "Disappointment" In Colin Kaepernick's NFL Workout

The music mogul and philanthropist has remained silent on Kaepernick's workout over the weekend.

Everyone has an opinion on Colin Kaepernick's current strife with the NFL but Jay Z isn't one of them.

Several reports over the weekend indicated how the mogul felt "disappointed" in Kaepernick, whose audition for the NFL turned into a very messy sideshow. Kapernick changed the location of his workout in Atlanta, which was oddly scheduled 24 hours before Sunday Night Football. “I’m a little bit pessimistic because I’ve talked to all 32 teams,” Kaepernick’s agent Jeff Nalley told CBS. “I’ve reached out to them recently, and none of them have had any interest. I’ll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout.”

The workout was scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. but was moved from the Falcons' practice facility to Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale by Kaepernick. It's not known when the workout was initially planned but it has happened just a few weeks after the NFL and Jay Z suffered backlash and criticism for their philanthropic partnership. The workout was reportedly intended to showcase Kapernick's abilities to showcase his skills to teams, showing he has the skills and mindset to play again.

Despite no one asking for the workout, it still happened with the presence of a waiver that included murky language that reportedly blocks the activist from taking legal action against the league in regard to his claims of collusion. Kaepernick previously filed an NFL Players Association grievance, calling out the league's collusion against him for protesting during the National Anthem. NBC Sports Mike Florio and Chris Simms discussed the ins and outs of the waiver which was also given Kaepernick's team just days before the workout.

All of this leads to Sunday's reports that Kaepernick supporter and Roc Nation honcho Jay Z was "disappointed with Colin's actions and believes he turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt." Oddly enough, the same quote was reported by Sports Illustrated, TMZ and XXL as original reporting (which is a mystery in itself). Nearly 24 hours later, Roc Nation released a statement by way of Twitter that said, "A source at Roc Nation tells us JAY-Z (@S_C_) hasn’t spoken to any sources."

A source at Roc Nation tells us JAY-Z (@S_C_) hasn’t spoken to any sources. — Roc Nation (@RocNation) November 18, 2019

In somewhat positive news, Kaepernick's workout tape was sent to all 32 teams despite him refusing to sign the mystery waiver. In a matter of days, the narrative quickly shifted from the NFL and Kaepernick to the Jay Z and Kaepernick, allowing the league to slide away from the nightmare they seemingly created.

Your browser does not support iframes.

You can read the waiver below.