While there aren't any releases from superstars like Kanye West, this is still a hectic week for new music. Dave East has released his Def Jam debut album, Jacquees makes his case for the king of R&B, Doja Cat has followed up hit singles with her sophomore album, and FKA Twigs has returned after a hiatus of five years.
Dave East – Survival
After staying consistent over the years by releasing three EPs and 14 mixtapes, Harlem native Dave East finally unveiled his official Def Jam debut album, Survival. Led by the Nas-assisted single, "Godfather 4," the 20-song album features other heavyweights such as Nipsey Hussle, Fabolous, Rick Ross, Max B, Teyana Taylor among others. On the production side, he called on Green Lantern, DJ Premier, Major Seven, Street Symphony, and others. Apple Music | TIDAL
Jacquees – King of R&B
Singer Jacquees proclaimed himself the king of R&B in 2018, launching a bevy of debates among music fans and industry folks about who was worthy of the title. This week, he makes his own case for the argument by titling his sophomore album King of R&B. Originally titled Round II, Jacquees delayed that album’s original July 2019 release to rework the project. Topping out at 14 songs, the Cash Money artist calls on T.I., TK Kravitz, FYB, Tory Lanez, BLUFF CITY, Quavo, Young Thug & Gunna. Apple Music | TIDAL
FKA Twigs – MAGDALENE
It's been five years since FKA Twigs last released a full album, and the nine-song MAGDALENE chronicles a breakup while drawing inspiration from Mary Magdelene, a biblical figure who traveled with Jesus. The album is nine songs, and the only credited feature is Future, who appears on a song called "holy terrain." Apple Music | TIDAL
Emotional Oranges – The Juice Vol. 2
New R&B duo Emotional Oranges have built a strong reputation for themselves this year with their nostalgic R&B, and they're giving fans another dose today with their second project of the year, The Juice Vol. 2. The album features four previously-released songs, along with another new four tracks as well. Apple Music | TIDAL
Reese LaFlare – Final Fantasy
Atlanta rapper/skater/fashion artist Reese LaFlare has created a buzz for himself with an appearance on Revenge of the Dreamers 3's "Costa Rica," cosigns from the likes of Pusha T, J. Cole and Drake, and creative music videos. This week, he integrates all of his influences into his album Final Fantasy. The title is a reference to one of his favorite video games, but also to his childhood, during which he would fantasize himself as a part of different films, music videos, albums and pop culture moments. The final product has an appearance from Young Thug, along with production by Hitboy, Bizness Boi, Foreign Tech, and other artists. Apple Music | TIDAL
Yungeen Ace – Step Harder
Florida rapper Yungeen Ace continues to capitalize on his quick rise to fame. After garnering a buzz with his 2018 debut mixtape, Life of Betrayal, which was quickly followed by Life I'm Living, the rookie rapper returns with a brand new project dubbed, Step Harder. The 16-track effort features collaborations with Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk, DeJ Loaf, Stunna 4 Vegas and NoCap. Apple Music | TIDAL
Karol G featuring Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
After sharing brief clips on social media earlier this week, Karol G and Nicki Minaj have released a music video for their new song and their first collaboration, "Tusa." Who knows if Nicki plans to stick with her retirement or not, but her fans will definitely welcome this video with open arms.
Lil Baby – "Woah"
Atlanta's Lil Baby dropped off a new song today titled “Woah.”Coming off the 2018 release of Street Gossip, the QC rep has kept his name in hip-hop by releasing solid records. Back in July, the "Drip too Hard" rapper joined forces with DaBaby for the club banger, "Baby." And earlier this year, he teamed with Future for the Quay Global-produced record, "Out the Mud." Apple Music | TIDAL
Tory Lanez and T-Pain – "Jerry Sprunger"
Tory Lanez recently announced the forthcoming release of Chixtape 5, due in November. To get the ball rolling, the "Talk to Me" MC/singer dropped off a new dance floor anthem, "Jerry Sprunger," which samples T-Pain's 2005 hit "I'm Sprung."
The Canadian MC teased the record nearly a year ago along with a video of T-Pain's reaction to the track. Needless to say, T-Pain was very pleased.
I saMpled Sprung for Chixtape 5 .... the reaction of @TPAIN was priceless. Produced by @papiyerr pic.twitter.com/449aOCxTMQ
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 8, 2018
Apple Music | TIDAL
Griselda – "Chef Dreds"
The Griselda crew of Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and .38 Spesh have been flooding the net with new solo records all year as their fans await their debut group album with Shady Records. This week, they've released the second single from that album, "Chef Dreds." The crew of MCs trade their signature brand of street rhymes over an ominous-yet-upbeat number by Daringer, giving their supporters exactly what they love from them. Apple Music | TIDAL
Free Nationals – "Shibuya" (ft. Syd)"
Free Nationals are mostly known as the band that backs Anderson .Paak for his amazing live gigs, but they've been quietly releasing a string of beautiful singles since late 2018 with the likes of Daniel Caesar, Mac Miller, JID, Kadhja Bonet, MIKNNA, and Chronixx. This week they announced that their star-studded upcoming album will drop on Dec. 13, and they're teasing the record with "Shibuya," a new song featuring Syd. Apple Music | TIDAL
Sevyn Streeter – "Whatchusay"
Florida singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter made waves with her 2017 debut album Girl Disrupted, but she's been relatively quiet since then – until today, which sees the release of her new single "Whatchusay." When speaking about the song, she told VIBE, "I'm not complaining anymore about what guys did to me or who broke my heart – in 'Whatchusay' I'm a grown woman and I'll just handle the situation accordingly. ... There is no time for sobbing in bed for three days over a ni**a. Just handle it and move the f**k on, you know what I'm saying?" Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL
Doja Cat – Hot Pink
Doja Cat's sophomore album, Hot Pink, is finally available after singles "Juicy" and "Bottom Bitch." This LP, at 12 tracks, is concise, and packed with melodious and seductive tunes, along with a sparse collection of guests: Gucci Mane, Tyga, and Smino. Doja Cat dropped Amala last year. Most recently, she dropped the villainous "Rules" video that featured humanoid cats, slithering snakes, and a plethora of evil deeds. Apple Music |TIDAL
Lil Mosey-Certified Hitmaker
Lil Mosey garnered major buzz with his label release Northbest, and since then he has been consistent with his work ethic. Today, the rookie rapper unleashed his sophomore effort, Certified Hitmaker. Mosey called on a handful of features including Gunna, AJ Tracey, Trippie Redd, and even a collaboration with Indigo's finest Chris Brown. Apple Music | TIDAL
iann dior – Industry Plant
iann dior released his debut album, Industry Plant today(Nov. 8). After gaining millions of streams on his SoundCloud page and with the video for his single "gone girl" with Tripple Redd, he's capitalizing with a full-length. Hailing from The Corpus Christi, TX. iann enlisted a handful of guests like Trippie Redd, Gunna, Travis Barker, poorstacy. Producers phem. Nick Mira, KC Supreme, and E-Trou handled the album's instrumentals. Apple Music | TIDAL