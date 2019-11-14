Royce Da 5'9" Places Value On Black Life With "Black Savage" Feat. T.I., CyHi The Prynce, Sy Ari Da Kid, And White Gold

November 14, 2019 - 10:12 am by Darryl Robertson

These are not your average rappers residing in Calabasas.

Royce Da 5’9″ has been relatively quiet this year. However, the Detroit rapper returns with a new record titled, "Black Savage," which has been released as part of the Jay-Z's Inspire Change Initiative.

Featuring T.I., CyHi the Prynce, T.I., Sy Ari Da Kid, and White Gold,"Black Savage" finds the rappers extolling black life, black culture, and black minds. Royce, who has been on a lyrical killing spree for the past three years, bodied the instrumental.

"I am the black savage/Ali and Foreman in Zaire fightin' for black magic rifles and flack jackets/ Momma was suicidal poppa had bad habits/ Product of true survival, rocker like Black Sabbath/ Hoppin up out the Chevy Pac, Biggie, Machiavelli/ OG like Nas or Reggie culture like Ox in Belly/ Vulgar like Akinyele focus like Dr. Sebi/ We did it your way but now the culture is boppin' to our Sinatra medley/ I'm limitless energy they gimmicks and imagery/ Kendrick, Cole and the Kennedys lyrical Holy Trinity," he raps.

Jay-Z and the NFL recently announced Inspire Change, a non-profit organization, back in August. One of the programs from the organization is Songs of the Season. Song of the Season will run throughout this year's NLF season and will showcase artists who will create a song for NFL promotions each month during the season.

Each song will debut during an in-game broadcast. Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, and Rapsody were the first Inspire Change advocates this season.

Stream "Black Savage" above or below.

Skip-Marley-Slow-Down-VIBE Skip-Marley-Slow-Down-VIBE
Courtesy of Skip Marley

Skip Marley Talks Working With H.E.R. On New Single "Slow Down" And Living In A Genreless World

Skip Marley's new single "Slow Down" is dripping with good intentions. There's a sultry yet soothing flirtatious energy between the singer and his very special guest, Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. The two complement each other well as they share lyrics of budding love.

Produced by Rykeyz, the track released Friday (Nov. 8) plays towards Skip's daily affirmations. "Love is limitless. Love has no boundaries. Love is almighty," he tells VIBE. "When you speak of it, it's very almighty. It's a luxury because it really has no limits. I'm a love warrior. I might keep that title for something (Laughs)." The singer-songwriter takes this energy into every song he's created. From his debut single "Lions" to collaborations with Katy Perry, Major Lazer and uncle Damian Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley is keeping the family's musical lineage strong and rooted in love.

Skip says the creative process of "Slow Down" came together quite smoothly. After writing the song with Nasir Atweh and Bibi Bourelly, he wanted a collaborator who could share his musical and loving energy. Enter H.E.R., who brought a dose of special lyrics and charm to the single. "As soon as I heard the [completed] track I was in love. I just grateful that she jumped on the track with me, it means a lot," Skip says.

Below, we chat with Skip about "Slow Down," how he manages to remain genreless and what we can expect from his debut studio album.

__

I love every nook and cranny of "Slow Down." How did the collaboration with H.E.R. come to be? 

When I made the song, I was looking and wondering who could be a feature and then I thought of H.E.R. because I love her vibe and her energy really. As soon as I heard the [completed] track I was in love. I just grateful that she jumped on the track with me, it means a lot.

I saw you both shared a stage recently. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Big tings a gwan 🙏🏿Slow Down come FRIDAY ✊🏿 @hermusicofficial

A post shared by Skip Marley (@skipmarley) on Nov 4, 2019 at 7:45am PST

We did! She was performing with Ms. Lauryn Hill at the Hollywood Bowl. I was able to be a part of it and be able to sing. We were actually able to premiere the song there. That was the first time we played it live so that the moment was really nice. We were asked to sing a cover of "Turn Your Lights Down Low" too. That was crazy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

let Jah moon come shining in 🌑

A post shared by Skip Marley (@skipmarley) on Oct 30, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

What I enjoy the most about your music is that there's no set genre. We talked to Damian Marley about this and he shared how important to be genreless.

Yes, you have to follow the spirit. You're free to create.

How important is that to you these days? 

Well, for me, it's always been important from the start. I just love music because it's seasoned with expression you know. I've always thought that I can connect with any genre of music as long as I feel a message or music you know, or like, the beats or whatever, you know. I've always been like that since learning how to play instruments and knowing hip-hop, reggae and the blues. It's just about knowing yourself and reaching your goals.

Who is someone from the past–living or dead–you'd like to work with? 

Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King, my grandfather (Laughs), James Brown, Jesus. The list is endless.

Can we expect a video to "Slow Down?"

Yes, we shot the video for it and I'm dropping an acoustic version of "Slow Down." It's more heartfelt. After that, we're looking towards the project which is very, very soon. We're thinking of January.

That's the best way to welcome the new decade. No pun intended but what is the vibe of the "Slow Down" video? 

The vibe is very street, very rural you know? There's a nice connection between a guy and girl, catching eyes for the first time. A lot of things happen and the next thing you know she's gone and I'm gone. I'm saying, 'Slow down, be in the moment with me. I saw you from across the room and I just had to say something.'

How do you view love these days? 

Love is limitless. Love has no boundaries. Love is almighty. When you speak of it, it's very almighty. It's a luxury because it really has no limits. I'm a love warrior. I might keep that title for something (Laughs).

Lastly, what can you share with us about the album? Is it a combination of songs you've been sitting on and new recordings? 

It's a bit of both. It's really trial and error with music. It's picking and choosing while fine-tuning the ones you really love. You'll know when it's right. There's no other way than right. You can't go left.

Continue Reading
Dave East
Paras Griffin

New Music Friday: Dave East, FKA Twigs, Doja Cat And More

While there aren't any releases from superstars like Kanye West, this is still a hectic week for new music. Dave East has released his Def Jam debut album, Jacquees makes his case for the king of R&B, Doja Cat has followed up hit singles with her sophomore album, and FKA Twigs has returned after a hiatus of five years.

Dave East – Survival After staying consistent over the years by releasing three EPs and 14 mixtapes, Harlem native Dave East finally unveiled his official Def Jam debut album, Survival. Led by the Nas-assisted single, "Godfather 4," the 20-song album features other heavyweights such as Nipsey Hussle, Fabolous, Rick Ross, Max B, Teyana Taylor among others. On the production side, he called on Green Lantern, DJ Premier, Major Seven, Street Symphony, and others. Apple Music | TIDAL

Jacquees – King of R&B Singer Jacquees proclaimed himself the king of R&B in 2018, launching a bevy of debates among music fans and industry folks about who was worthy of the title. This week, he makes his own case for the argument by titling his sophomore album King of R&B. Originally titled Round II, Jacquees delayed that album’s original July 2019 release to rework the project. Topping out at 14 songs, the Cash Money artist calls on T.I., TK Kravitz, FYB, Tory Lanez, BLUFF CITY, Quavo, Young Thug & Gunna. Apple Music | TIDAL

FKA Twigs – MAGDALENE It's been five years since FKA Twigs last released a full album, and the nine-song MAGDALENE chronicles a breakup while drawing inspiration from Mary Magdelene, a biblical figure who traveled with Jesus. The album is nine songs, and the only credited feature is Future, who appears on a song called "holy terrain." Apple Music | TIDAL

Emotional Oranges – The Juice Vol. 2 New R&B duo Emotional Oranges have built a strong reputation for themselves this year with their nostalgic R&B, and they're giving fans another dose today with their second project of the year, The Juice Vol. 2. The album features four previously-released songs, along with another new four tracks as well. Apple Music | TIDAL

Reese LaFlare – Final Fantasy Atlanta rapper/skater/fashion artist Reese LaFlare has created a buzz for himself with an appearance on Revenge of the Dreamers 3's "Costa Rica," cosigns from the likes of Pusha T, J. Cole and Drake, and creative music videos. This week, he integrates all of his influences into his album Final Fantasy. The title is a reference to one of his favorite video games, but also to his childhood, during which he would fantasize himself as a part of different films, music videos, albums and pop culture moments. The final product has an appearance from Young Thug, along with production by Hitboy, Bizness Boi, Foreign Tech, and other artists. Apple Music | TIDAL

Yungeen Ace – Step Harder Florida rapper Yungeen Ace continues to capitalize on his quick rise to fame. After garnering a buzz with his 2018 debut mixtape, Life of Betrayal, which was quickly followed by Life I'm Living, the rookie rapper returns with a brand new project dubbed, Step Harder. The 16-track effort features collaborations with Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk, DeJ Loaf, Stunna 4 Vegas and NoCap. Apple Music | TIDAL

Karol G featuring Nicki Minaj "Tusa" After sharing brief clips on social media earlier this week, Karol G and Nicki Minaj have released a music video for their new song and their first collaboration, "Tusa." Who knows if Nicki plans to stick with her retirement or not, but her fans will definitely welcome this video with open arms.

Lil Baby – "Woah" Atlanta's Lil Baby dropped off a new song today titled “Woah.”Coming off the 2018 release of Street Gossip, the QC rep has kept his name in hip-hop by releasing solid records. Back in July, the "Drip too Hard" rapper joined forces with DaBaby for the club banger, "Baby." And earlier this year, he teamed with Future for the Quay Global-produced record, "Out the Mud." Apple Music | TIDAL

Tory Lanez and T-Pain – "Jerry Sprunger" Tory Lanez recently announced the forthcoming release of Chixtape 5, due in November. To get the ball rolling, the "Talk to Me" MC/singer dropped off a new dance floor anthem, "Jerry Sprunger," which samples T-Pain's 2005 hit "I'm Sprung."

The Canadian MC teased the record nearly a year ago along with a video of T-Pain's reaction to the track. Needless to say, T-Pain was very pleased.

I saMpled Sprung for Chixtape 5 .... the reaction of @TPAIN was priceless. Produced by @papiyerr pic.twitter.com/449aOCxTMQ

— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 8, 2018

Apple Music | TIDAL

Griselda – "Chef Dreds" The Griselda crew of Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and .38 Spesh have been flooding the net with new solo records all year as their fans await their debut group album with Shady Records. This week, they've released the second single from that album, "Chef Dreds." The crew of MCs trade their signature brand of street rhymes over an ominous-yet-upbeat number by Daringer, giving their supporters exactly what they love from them. Apple Music | TIDAL

Free Nationals – "Shibuya" (ft. Syd)" Free Nationals are mostly known as the band that backs Anderson .Paak for his amazing live gigs, but they've been quietly releasing a string of beautiful singles since late 2018 with the likes of Daniel Caesar, Mac Miller, JID, Kadhja Bonet, MIKNNA, and Chronixx. This week they announced that their star-studded upcoming album will drop on Dec. 13, and they're teasing the record with "Shibuya," a new song featuring Syd. Apple Music | TIDAL

Sevyn Streeter – "Whatchusay" Florida singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter made waves with her 2017 debut album Girl Disrupted, but she's been relatively quiet since then – until today, which sees the release of her new single "Whatchusay." When speaking about the song, she told VIBE, "I'm not complaining anymore about what guys did to me or who broke my heart – in 'Whatchusay' I'm a grown woman and I'll just handle the situation accordingly. ... There is no time for sobbing in bed for three days over a ni**a. Just handle it and move the f**k on, you know what I'm saying?" Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Doja Cat's sophomore album, Hot Pink, is finally available after singles "Juicy" and "Bottom Bitch." This LP, at 12 tracks, is concise, and packed with melodious and seductive tunes, along with a sparse collection of guests: Gucci Mane, Tyga, and Smino. Doja Cat dropped Amala last year. Most recently, she dropped the villainous "Rules" video that featured humanoid cats, slithering snakes, and a plethora of evil deeds. Apple Music |TIDAL 

Lil Mosey-Certified Hitmaker Lil Mosey garnered major buzz with his label release Northbest, and since then he has been consistent with his work ethic. Today, the rookie rapper unleashed his sophomore effort, Certified Hitmaker. Mosey called on a handful of features including Gunna, AJ Tracey, Trippie Redd, and even a collaboration with Indigo's finest Chris Brown. Apple Music | TIDAL

iann dior – Industry Plant iann dior released his debut album, Industry Plant today(Nov. 8). After gaining millions of streams on his SoundCloud page and with the video for his single "gone girl" with Tripple Redd, he's capitalizing with a full-length. Hailing from The Corpus Christi, TX. iann enlisted a handful of guests like Trippie Redd, Gunna, Travis Barker, poorstacy. Producers ​phem. Nick Mira, KC Supreme, and E-Trou handled the album's instrumentals. Apple Music | TIDAL

Continue Reading

Alicia Keys Recruits 21 Savage For The "Show Me Love" Remix

Alicia Keys taps 21 Savage for the official remix to her Miguel-assisted single “Show Me Love.” The Atlanta rapper shows a softer side on the sensual slow jam.

For the "Show Me Love" remix, the ATL-bred opts for a auto-tuned approach as he dives into his romance side. The only change from the original wasn't solely the added rap verse at the beginning. The version that was shared early in September was stripped-back and didn't have any percussion. Here, the remix comes with 808s. Alicia and Miguel's buttery vocals layered over each other still give the song a homey feel.

“I sleep in the trap and just thug, but I’d rather you show me some love,” 21 raps. “I’d rather you show me it’s real / I’d rather you tell me your feelings than you act like I’m trippin’ or high on the pill.”

The original version of “Show Me Love” was released in September and is the first release for Alicia’s upcoming seventh studio album, due next year.

“It reflects where I am today–the deeper acceptance I have of who I am as a full human being, the flaws, the pieces that I used to push aside because I wasn’t ready to embrace the anger or the fear or the crazy,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of the follow-up to 2016’s Here.

Alicia Keys is also slated to release her memoir, More Myself next year (March 31) under Oprah Winfrey’s imprint ‘An  Oprah' Book.'

Listen to the "Show Me Love" Remix above.

Continue Reading

