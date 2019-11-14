Skip Marley's new single "Slow Down" is dripping with good intentions. There's a sultry yet soothing flirtatious energy between the singer and his very special guest, Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. The two complement each other well as they share lyrics of budding love.

Produced by Rykeyz, the track released Friday (Nov. 8) plays towards Skip's daily affirmations. "Love is limitless. Love has no boundaries. Love is almighty," he tells VIBE. "When you speak of it, it's very almighty. It's a luxury because it really has no limits. I'm a love warrior. I might keep that title for something (Laughs)." The singer-songwriter takes this energy into every song he's created. From his debut single "Lions" to collaborations with Katy Perry, Major Lazer and uncle Damian Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley is keeping the family's musical lineage strong and rooted in love.

Skip says the creative process of "Slow Down" came together quite smoothly. After writing the song with Nasir Atweh and Bibi Bourelly, he wanted a collaborator who could share his musical and loving energy. Enter H.E.R., who brought a dose of special lyrics and charm to the single. "As soon as I heard the [completed] track I was in love. I just grateful that she jumped on the track with me, it means a lot," Skip says.

Below, we chat with Skip about "Slow Down," how he manages to remain genreless and what we can expect from his debut studio album.

I love every nook and cranny of "Slow Down." How did the collaboration with H.E.R. come to be?

When I made the song, I was looking and wondering who could be a feature and then I thought of H.E.R. because I love her vibe and her energy really. As soon as I heard the [completed] track I was in love. I just grateful that she jumped on the track with me, it means a lot.

I saw you both shared a stage recently.

Big tings a gwan 🙏🏿Slow Down come FRIDAY ✊🏿

We did! She was performing with Ms. Lauryn Hill at the Hollywood Bowl. I was able to be a part of it and be able to sing. We were actually able to premiere the song there. That was the first time we played it live so that the moment was really nice. We were asked to sing a cover of "Turn Your Lights Down Low" too. That was crazy.

let Jah moon come shining in 🌑

What I enjoy the most about your music is that there's no set genre. We talked to Damian Marley about this and he shared how important to be genreless.

Yes, you have to follow the spirit. You're free to create.

How important is that to you these days?

Well, for me, it's always been important from the start. I just love music because it's seasoned with expression you know. I've always thought that I can connect with any genre of music as long as I feel a message or music you know, or like, the beats or whatever, you know. I've always been like that since learning how to play instruments and knowing hip-hop, reggae and the blues. It's just about knowing yourself and reaching your goals.

Who is someone from the past–living or dead–you'd like to work with?

Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King, my grandfather (Laughs), James Brown, Jesus. The list is endless.

Can we expect a video to "Slow Down?"

Yes, we shot the video for it and I'm dropping an acoustic version of "Slow Down." It's more heartfelt. After that, we're looking towards the project which is very, very soon. We're thinking of January.

That's the best way to welcome the new decade. No pun intended but what is the vibe of the "Slow Down" video?

The vibe is very street, very rural you know? There's a nice connection between a guy and girl, catching eyes for the first time. A lot of things happen and the next thing you know she's gone and I'm gone. I'm saying, 'Slow down, be in the moment with me. I saw you from across the room and I just had to say something.'

How do you view love these days?

Love is limitless. Love has no boundaries. Love is almighty. When you speak of it, it's very almighty. It's a luxury because it really has no limits. I'm a love warrior. I might keep that title for something (Laughs).

Lastly, what can you share with us about the album? Is it a combination of songs you've been sitting on and new recordings?

It's a bit of both. It's really trial and error with music. It's picking and choosing while fine-tuning the ones you really love. You'll know when it's right. There's no other way than right. You can't go left.