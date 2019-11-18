Royce Da 5'9" "Black Savage" Video Is A Celebration Of Black Style

November 18, 2019 - 4:00 pm by Darryl Robertson

"We did it your way but now the culture is boppin' to our Sinatra medley." 

The NFL is still engulfed in the Colin Kaepernick controversy, however, the league is moving forward with its "Songs of the Season" series. Over the weekend, Royce da 5'9" released the music visuals for "Black Savage," featuring T.I., CyHi the Prynce, Sy Ari Da Kid and White Gold.

The new video takes place in a stylish mansion, where the MCs celebrate life as black men in America while showing off their black elegance by wearing sharp, two-piece suits. Fellow-Slaughterhouse member Kxng Crooked makes a cameo in the video as well.

Jay-Z and the NFL recently announced Inspire Change, a non-profit organization, back in August. One of the programs from the organization is Songs of the Season. Song of the Season will run throughout this year's NLF season and will showcase artists who will create a song for NFL promotions each month during the season.

Each song will debut during an in-game broadcast. Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, and Rapsody were the first Inspire Change advocates this season.

It's rumored that Nicke Nine is working on his eighth studio album. Over the last few years, Royce has released some of the best music of his career, which includes albums like Layers, Book of Ryan, PRhyme, and PRhyme 2.

Watch the "Black Savage" video above.

DaBaby Gives "Bop" A Broadway Musical Twist In New Video

DaBaby's music videos have become a big deal. He's been consistent with releasing entertaining visuals, featuring playful choreography, and imagery. Today (Nov. 15), the North Carolina native unveiled the brand new visuals for "Bop on Broadway," a song from his latest offering, Kirk.

Directed by Reel Goats, the video is billed as a hip-hop musical and features lots of gleeful dancing. In fact, at one point the Jabbawockeez take over the video.

In other DaBaby news, the"Baby on Baby" rapper has been running the Billboard's Hot 100 chart for six consecutive sixth weeks, as a result of having eight songs on the latest weekly Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Of DaBaby's eight songs on Billboard, four are from his Kirk LP. The other entries are collaborations with Lil Baby, Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and Lil Baby.

Watch the video above.

The Game Pays Homage To Nipsey Hussle In "Stainless" Video Feat. Anderson .Paak

The Game is allegedly putting the finishing touches on his final album, Born 2 Rap. But first, the Cedar Block Piru is sharing the new music visual to the Anderson .Paak-assisted record, "Stainless."

Directed by Aaron “A.G.” Green, the video finds the Compton rapper cruising through L.A. at 2 a.m. in his custom blue Lamborghini with Nipsey Hussle’s face painted on the hood. The veteran MC later rides down Sunset Boulevard with his stainless steel (gun) by his side and recreates his iconic Documentary album cover.

The Game, a hip-hop historian in his own right, also mentions some important names on this track. "Baby Lane killed Pac, niggas killed Baby Lane/Buntry was bustin' back, Heron died in his chains/A fatal car crash killed Fatal Hussein/R.I.P. Kadafi, ridin' down memory lane," raps The Game.

Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson was an alleged member of the South Side Compton Crips and was a person of interest in the brief investigation of the murder of acclaimed rapper Tupac Shakur. Many hip-hop heads know Baby Lane from getting beaten up and stomped on by Marion "Suge" Knight and a slew of Pirus inside of a Las Vegas casino lobby. It's alleged that after the casino incident, Baby Lane and three other Crips went looking for Pac. After spotting Pac and Suge in BMW, Anderson shot Pac from the backseat of the car he in. However, no one was ever charged in Pac's murder and Lane was killed in 1998.

Buntry, who The Game also mentions in the above rap, allegedly chased the car that did the drive-by on Pac and Suge. Pac mentioned Buntry in "To Live and Die in LA," a song from the late rapper's The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory album. Buntry, a Mob Piru, was murdered in 2002.

The Game's Born 2 Rap is slated for a Nov. 29 release. Watch The Game's "Stainless" video above.

Boosie Badazz Represents The Bottom Of Baton Rouge, La. In "Southside Baby" Video

Boosie Badazz is coming off the release of Bad Azz Zay, a project produced entirely by Zaytoven. As Badazz' life goes, the "Wipe me Down" rapper is in the studio prepping his next album, Talk that Shit.

To get the ball rolling on the his forthcoming project, the Baton Rouge native released the music visuals for "Southside Baby," a nod to his old neighborhood, which is known as The Bottom.

As the camera pans everyday hood life of dice games, old timers providing laughs with their dancing, and frolic little kids who do not understand that they are poor, Boosie raps:

"Know you heard about that Dirty South Know you heard about we ain't gon' talk, we shoot it out/Know you heard about that trap life, them cold and black nights/And all my n***as that ain't get to make it out."

A couple weeks ago, Boosie joined forces with ATL's Trouble for their collaboration on "Ain't My Fault," a single that samples Silkk the Shocker's 1998 cut "It Ain't My Fault" featuring Mystikal.

Watch the video above.

 

