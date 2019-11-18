Royce Da 5'9" "Black Savage" Video Is A Celebration Of Black Style

"We did it your way but now the culture is boppin' to our Sinatra medley."

The NFL is still engulfed in the Colin Kaepernick controversy, however, the league is moving forward with its "Songs of the Season" series. Over the weekend, Royce da 5'9" released the music visuals for "Black Savage," featuring T.I., CyHi the Prynce, Sy Ari Da Kid and White Gold.

The new video takes place in a stylish mansion, where the MCs celebrate life as black men in America while showing off their black elegance by wearing sharp, two-piece suits. Fellow-Slaughterhouse member Kxng Crooked makes a cameo in the video as well.

Jay-Z and the NFL recently announced Inspire Change, a non-profit organization, back in August. One of the programs from the organization is Songs of the Season. Song of the Season will run throughout this year's NLF season and will showcase artists who will create a song for NFL promotions each month during the season.

Each song will debut during an in-game broadcast. Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, and Rapsody were the first Inspire Change advocates this season.

It's rumored that Nicke Nine is working on his eighth studio album. Over the last few years, Royce has released some of the best music of his career, which includes albums like Layers, Book of Ryan, PRhyme, and PRhyme 2.

